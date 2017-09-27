JAMB to enforce provision of O-level results before admission

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it would demand for the records of Ordinary and Advanced Level results of candidates recommended by tertiary institutions before offering them admission.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede said this during this year’s meeting on admissions exercise/processes for Innovative Enterprise Institutions in Abuja on Tuesday.

The registrar said that institutions must maintain the standard set by the board beginning from this year’s admission.

”From this year now, we are demanding records of the O levels of the candidates you are admitting and that is for the first time,” Mr. Oloyede said.

“When you recommend a person for admission we want to see what qualification he or she possesses not just you telling me that he or she scored 300 in UTME. What of the real qualification?” he said.

He said the board would stop the ”regularisation of all forms of illegal admissions conducted by tertiary institutions from this year.”

“Any admission ‘done under the table’ would not be regularised. Candidates and tertiary institutions must desist from engaging in any form of illegal admission. Illegal admission in terms of people not even taking the unified tertiary matriculation examination, UTME at all not to talk of scoring zero. Illegal admission by even admitting people who do not have the requisite ordinary level (O level) because before now JAMB does not have the record of their O level (results).”

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board, JAMB, is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts entrance examinations for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities. The board is also charged with the responsibility of administering similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics and colleges of educations.