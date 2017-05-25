Why ‘Biafra’ should remain in Nigeria – Osinbajo

Mr. Osinbajo made the statement Thursday in Abuja at the colloquim on ``Biafra: 50 years after’’ organized by the Yar’ Adua Foundation at the Shehu Musa Yar’ adua Centre, Abuja. [Photo: Vanguard Newspaper]
Mr. Osinbajo made the statement Thursday in Abuja at the colloquim on ``Biafra: 50 years after’’ organized by the Yar’ Adua Foundation at the Shehu Musa Yar’ adua Centre, Abuja. [Photo: Vanguard Newspaper]

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has delivered a dispassionate call for the nation to stay united, amid renewed agitation for a breakup and the creation of an independent state of Biafra.

Mr. Osinbajo said Nigerian s should think more of what unites them than what separates them.

“No country is perfect; around the world we have seen and continue to see expressions of intra-national discontent,” the acting president said. “The truth is that many, if not most nations of the world are made up of different peoples and cultures and beliefs and religions, who find themselves thrown together by circumstance.”

Mr. Osinbajo made the statement Thursday in Abuja at the colloquim on “Biafra: 50 years after’’ organized by the Yar’ Adua Foundation at the Shehu Musa Yar’ adua Centre, Abuja, where he spoke to a cross section of political leaders which include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, John Nwodo, leader of Ohaneze, the Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization and Ahmed Joda amongst other dignitaries that graced the occasion.

Below is the full text of the Acting President’s Speech delivered at the occasion.

BEING THE TEXT OF THE SPEECH OF HIS EXCELLENCY, ACTING PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, SAN, AT THE COLLOQUIM ON BIAFRA: 50 YEARS AFTER ORGANISED BY YAR’ ADUA FOUNDATION ON 25TH MAY, 2017

GREATER TOGETHER THAN APART.

The conveners of this event, the Yar’ Adua Memorial Centre, the Ford foundation and the Open Society initiative West Africa, have done us an enormous favour by offering us the platform for this profoundly important conversation. They deserve our deep gratitude for this opportunity for individual and collective introspection.

Introspection is probably what separates us from beasts. That ability to learn from history is perhaps the greatest defense from the avoidable pain of learning from experience, when history is a much gentler and kinder teacher.  Indeed, the saying experience is the best teacher, is incomplete, the full statement of that Welsh adage is that experience is the best teacher for a fool. History is a kinder and gentler teacher.

I was ten years old when my friend in primary school then, Emeka, left school one afternoon. He said his parents said they had to go back to East, war was about to start. I never saw Emeka again. My aunty Bunmi was married to a gentleman from Enugu, I cannot recall his name. But I recall the evening when my parents tried to persuade her and her husband not to leave for the East. She did, we never saw her again.

I recall distinctly how in 1967, passing in front of my home on Ikorodu road almost every hour were  trucks  carrying passengers and furniture in an endless stream heading east. Many Ibos who left various parts of Nigeria, left friends, families and businesses, schools and jobs. Like my friend and aunty some never returned! But many died.  The reasons for this tragic separation of brothers and sisters were deep and profound. So much has been said and written already about the “why’s and wherefores’’ and that analyses will probably never end.

This is why I would rather not spend this few minutes on whether there was or was not sufficient justification for secession and the war that followed. The issue is whether the terrible suffering, massive loss of lives, of hopes and fortunes of so many can ever be justified.

As we reflect on this event today, we must ask ourselves the same question that many who have fought or been victims in civil wars, wars between brothers and sisters ask in moments of reflection….“what if we had spent all the resources, time and sacrifice we put into the war, into trying to forge unity? What if we had decided not to seek to avenge a wrong done to us? What if we had chosen to overcome evil with good?’’

The truth is that the spilling of blood in dispute is hardly ever worth the losses. Of the fallouts of bitter wars is the anger that can so easily be rekindled by those who for good or ill want to resuscitate the fire. Today some are suggesting that we must go back to the ethnic nationalities from which Nigeria was formed. They say that secession is the answer to the charges of marginalization. They argue that separation from the Nigerian State will ultimately result in successful smaller States. They argue eloquently, I might add that Nigeria is a colonial contraption that cannot endure.

This is also the sum and substance of the agitation for Biafra. The campaign is often bitter and vitriolic, and has sometimes degenerated to fatal violence. Brothers and sisters permit me to differ and to suggest that we’re greater together than apart.

No country is perfect; around the world we have seen and continue to see expressions of intra-national discontent. Indeed, not many Nigerians seem to know that the oft-quoted line about Nigeria being a “mere geographical expression” originally applied to Italy. It was the German statesman Klemens von Metternich who dismissively summed up Italy as a mere geographical expression exactly a century before Nigeria came into being as a country. From Spain to Belgium to the United Kingdom and even the United States of America, you will find many today who will venture to make similar arguments about their countries. But they have remained together.

The truth is that many, if not most nations of the world are made up of different peoples and cultures and beliefs and religions, who find themselves thrown together by circumstance. Nations are indeed made up of many nations. The most successful of the nations of the world are those who do not fall into the lure of secession. But who through thick and thin forge unity in diversity.

Nigeria is no different; we are, not three, but more like three hundred or so ethnic groups within the same geographical space, presented with a great opportunity to combine all our strengths into a nation that is truly, to borrow an expression, more than the sum of its parts.

Let me say that there is a solid body of research that shows that groups that score high on diversity turn out to be more innovative than less diverse ones. There’s also research showing that companies that place a premium on creating diverse workplaces do better financially than those who do not. This applies to countries just as much as it does to companies. The United States is a great example, bringing together an impressively diverse cast of people together to consistently accomplish world-conquering economic, military and scientific feats.

It is possible in Nigeria as well. Instead of trying to flee into the lazy comfort of homogeneity every time we’re faced with the frustrations of living together as countrymen and women, the more beneficial way for us individually and collectively is actually to apply the effort and the patience to understand one another and to progressively aspire to create one nation bound in freedom, in peace and in unity.

That, in a sense, should be the Nigerian Dream – the enthusiasm to create a country that provides reasons for its citizens to believe in it, a country that does not discriminate, or marginalize in any way. We are not there yet, but I believe we have a strong chance to advance in that direction. But that will not happen if we allow our frustrations and grievances to transmute into hatred. It will not happen if we see the media – television and radio and print and especially social media – as platforms for the propagation of hateful and divisive rhetoric. No one stands to benefit from a stance like that; we will all emerge as losers.

Clearly our strength is in our diversity, that we are greater together than apart. Imagine for a moment that an enterprising young man from Aba had to apply for a visa to travel to Kano to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, or that a young woman from Abeokuta had to fill immigration forms and await a verdict in order to attend her best friend’s wedding in Umuahia. Nigeria would be a much less colourful, much less interesting space, were that the case. Our frustrations with some who speak a different dialect or belong to a different religion must not drive us to forget many of the same tribe and faith of our adversaries who have shown true affection for us.

My God-son is Somkele Awakalu, his father Awa Kalu, SAN, and I taught at the University of Lagos. My first book was dedicated to Somkele and my two other God-children. Chief Emmanuel Dimike is almost 80, he was my father’s friend and business associate in his sawmills in Lagos. Chief has been like a father. I see him most Sundays, he worships with me at the chapel.

The individual affections and friendships we forge some even deeper than family ties, must remind us that unity is possible, that brotherhood across tribes and faiths is possible.

Let me make it clear that I fully believe that Nigerians should exercise to the fullest extent the right to discuss or debate the terms of our existence. Debate and disagreement are fundamental aspects of democracy. We recognize and acknowledge that necessity. And today’s event is along those lines – an opportunity not merely to commemorate the past, but also to dissect and debate it. Let’s ask ourselves tough questions about the path that has led us here, and how we might transform yesterday’s actions into tomorrow’s wisdom.

Indeed our argument is not and will never be that we should ‘forget the past’, or ‘let bygones be bygones’, as some have suggested. Chinua Achebe repeatedly reminded us of the Igbo saying that a man who cannot tell where the rain began to beat him cannot know where he dried his body. If we lose the past, we will inevitably lose the opportunity to make the best of the present and the future.

In an interview years ago, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, explaining why he didn’t think a second Biafran War should happen, said: “We should have learnt from that first one, otherwise the deaths would have been to no avail; it would all have been in vain.”

We should also be careful that we do not focus exclusively on the narratives of division, at the expense of the uplifting and inspiring ones. The same social media that has come under much censure for its propensity to propagate division, has also allowed multitudes of young Nigerians to see more of the sights and sounds of their country than ever before.

And for every young Nigerian who sees the Internet as an avenue for spewing ethnic hatred, there is another young Nigerian who is falling in love or doing business across ethnic and cultural lines; a young Nigerian who looks back on his or her NYSC year in unfamiliar territory as one of the valued highlights of their lifetime. These stories need to be told as well. They are the stories that remind us that the journey to nationhood is not an event but a process, filled as with life itself with experiences some bitter, some sweet. The most remarkable attribute of that process is that a succeeding generation does not need to bear the prejudices and failures of the past.

Every new generation can take a different and more ennobling route than its predecessors. But the greatest responsibility today lies on the leadership of our country. Especially but not only political leadership.

The promise of our constitution which we have sworn to uphold is that we would ensure a secure, and safe environment for our people to live, and work in peace, that we would provide just and fair institutions of justice. That we would not permit or encourage discrimination on the grounds of race, gender, beliefs or other parochial considerations. That we would build a nation where no one is oppressed and none is left behind.

These are the standards to which we must hold our leadership. We must not permit our leaders the easy but dangerous rhetoric of blaming our social and economic conditions on our coming together. It is their duty to give us a vision a pathway to make our unity in diversity even more perfect.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Mamman Bako

    Great speech, let’s crown it by declaring Biafra the new name of Nigeria.

  • Finitri

    Lovely speech. The problem is rabid proponents of these new Biafra ideology are far from intelligent and act like zombies. What is their end game? A new nation with the likes of Nnamdi Kanu, Theodore Orji, Okorocha etc as president? Or is their intention to hold the rest of Nigeria to ransom to gain the presidency? What’s their grouse? An Igbo president does not mean a developed igbo land. The Niger Delta experience should have taught them that. Support this government to succeed, they have our best interests.

    • new republic

      Who told you Nnamdi Kanu want to president of Ndigbo?Nkan ti o ba mo ma da si,let mi translate it to my language,don’t get yourself involve in something you don’t know.if they want to go let them go,we are not family.

      • Julius

        Thank you and I’ll help them pack.

        • really, going near them in person woud be ur worst mistake

        • CAMPAIGN
          Entity Number 2111348
          Entity Type Fictitious Names
          Status Active
          Citizenship Domestic
          Entity Creation Date 04/14/1966
          Effective Date 04/14/1966
          State Of Inc PA
          Address 1018 SPRUCE ST PHILADELPHIA PA 0 -0 Philadelphia
          Name haliBURTON A LOVITZ

          • Julius

            Da hell is this ?

    • Lt. Col. Mariam

      Why elect those clowns you mentioned as president of Nigeria when I can do better?
      Stop sniffing glue my friend.I will neither fear nor favour any particular group, especially when it comes to tampering with our revenue. Mess with the people’s purse and I will shoot you stone-cold dead. I am not playing at all.

    • abodes_124

      I do not think having an Igbo President is top of their agenda. The Igbos do not need to be in government to thrive. the most they ask for is a level playing field.

      • Dele Awogbeoba

        What level playing field you you present in igboland? Take a look at admissions into UNN every year and see whether 95% of its students are not igbos.

      • Julius

        It is at the top of their hiding agenda. They love running the show and if not then bulling and insults rules the day…as we are know witnessing.

  • PolyGon2013

    Excellent! Sai Osinbajo.

  • Igwe Bu Ike

    You cant stop Biafrans for leaving Nigeria and Osibanjo knows that. This is not 1967. The world have changed.

    • Julius

      Who is stopping you from leaving ? Can you start by moving out of South West 1st..say by tomorrow ?

  • Victor

    Dear Acting President,
    Diversity has made countries great but that’s not what has kept them strong and united in the first place. Social justice, equity and fair cuts it for the unity of any modern nation state. Nigeria needs to get it from down up and not top down.

    • Lanre

      Please don’t mind Yemi Osibajo with his sweet mouth. He is enjoying his position as Acting President talking about Awa Kalu and Dimike. Who cares? Is he saying there aren’t Americans who have Canadian God sons. Or French Godfathers for English Children. What nonsense! Ibrahim Babangida annulled an election won by a Yorubaman and nothing has happened to him (Babangida). I was alive when Halima was born. Today she is marrying and over 30 private jets flew to Minna for the wedding ceremony. And you want me to continue believing in your useless one Nigeria? Not only Igbos are leaving. Yorubas too. And if you like, Prof. Osibajo you can stay in Abuja. You will not be missed!

  • Igwe Bu Ike

    Biafrans are leaving period!

  • Mentus

    No blood needs to be shed, there is no need to fight, just conduct a referendum and either shut the agitators up for good or carve Biafra out of Nigeria if they vote to leave. It is simple. The bible asks ‘Can two walk together unless they agree?’.
    In so far as groups like Arewa, Afanifere, Ohaneze exist, Nigerian citizens cannot get jobs in their resident state simply because they are not originally from the state, third generations of non-Yorubas in Lagos cannot be seen as Lagosians, there is no basis for ever hoping for a peaceful prosperous one Nigeria.
    In this same paper Osinbanjo is advocating one Nigeria there is also a publication by his fellow Yorubas insisting that Lagos can never be said to be ‘no man’s’ land. These are people whose children are probably in London or New York proudly answering to Londoners, or New Yorkers and yet they argue that those residing in Lagos cannot claim to be Lagosians by virtue of being born there, living there and paying their their taxes there. Nigeria problem is not necessarily caused by the geographical location of the different groups, it is the mind set of the different groups getting this changed is virtually impossible.

    • abodes_124

      Yes I suppose when one looks at the fundamental issue you have outlined the possibility of true Nigerian seems very dim. Hhowever I am still inclined to hearken to Osinbajo’s call to talk and think things over.

    • Lanre

      Don’t mind Osibajo. I am Yoruba and I fully support your call for a referendum.

      • vay

        Am a yoruba and I fully support call for referendum too. It is their right and no one should deny them.

        • Lanre

          Thank you Vay. We humans are the worst species created. Nobody has sat down to ask why we have wars. I have never heard of Lions and Tigers fighting in the jungle and spilling onto the streets. There is a pecking order in the jungle. They know their limits. We humans don’t! And when you tell people, please stay on your lane, keep to yourself, they say No. We must be united. EVEN WHEN I DON’T WANT TO BE WITH YOU? You see how wars start?

      • Malik Isah

        ME TOO ! but remember the states are Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu and ebonyi . use your tongue to count your teeth!

        • Julius

          lolz.

      • Julius

        You always work so hard to let people know that you are a YORUBA…something ain’t right..lol,You are not !!

    • Opekete

      I wish we all understand the forensic message of Osinbajo’s statement. He rightly stated that he is not advocating the absence of dialogue for propositional engineering of a new Nigeria, but bloodshed should be avoided and of course this is true. Bloodshed has never achieve any coherent result or solution to any conflict except pain and sorrow. He is not advocating that we should remain one at all cost but the crux of his message was that we should discuss and agree on a system that will please the federating units without shooting at one another. It never work in the past and it will not work now either. I perceive an undertone for a civilized discuss that may lead to an autonomous federating unit within a larger Nigeria where we can walk into one another’s region and still remain one people. That is a border-less national entities with one larger nation. It is better to jaw jaw than to war war.

    • lets get one thing straight right now, you will never shut agitators up for good…but good luck trying.. you ve been at it for years now. chump

  • Otile

    Jack Yakubu Gowon said the truth once and for all when he initially declared that there is no basis for unity among Nigerians and Biafrans. The only bond holding the incongruous tribes together is crude oil. If the oil were to dry up today the various tribes would go their different ways. If there way no case of nepotism and eye-poking cheating practices by the federal government the call for separation would not be this intense. You cannot continue to cheat a group of people and expect them to live with you forever. Osinbajo, you cannot hold Nigeria together with the mentality of Buhari, God forbid.

    • abodes_124

      But Otile, is this not very refreshing? This is dialogue rather than threats. This is the most civilised way to resolve issues. Unfortunately the speaker is only a ‘temporary President’ and very soon the proper oga will come back and battle will be resumed.

      • Otile

        With Osinbajo interregnum we are only buying time for Imam is not going to rule for ever. When Imam passes on another son of the North will take over and Nigeria start again from square one. With another Northerner comes backwardness, Islamic terrorism, nepotism, and for SS SE the struggle will continue. It is a vicious circle.

    • C. Onoh

      @igwe_bu_ike:disqus

      Nigeria under Buhari/Osinbajo is not a country but a place or a situation,
      or group marked by crowding, confusion, or unrestrained behavior; a situation
      characterized by confusion and disorder, and a place that is very noisy and
      full of people behaving badly; a place, or the people in that place, variously
      regarded as lacking order, discipline and refinement – where stealing is now the
      purpose of government; and where an entire leadership of the country emerged
      from the ranks of treasury thieves. In short then, Nigeria under Buhari/Osinbajo,
      is a zoo. That is why secession from a zoo is impossible to oppose with reason.
      A plea that anyone accept to live in an asylum yard Nigeria has become, is not
      wise or well. Biafra is a sound and logical proposition to an existential threat for
      humanity that’s presently rife in a perpetually dark and benighted Nigeria.

    • Remi

      Otile

      Kindly proceed to re-read that statement in it’s proper context.
      When Ojukwu again cited that phrase out of context at Aburi, Gowon clarified
      what he meant. Gowon meant that the basis of our unity had been threatened by
      the unfortunate and dastardly events that immediately preceded his statement
      and not as in a need for a break up of Nigeria. Kindly recall that it was Gowon,
      along with some federal Permanent Secretaries and the then British High
      Commissioner, who were pivotal in persuading
      the mutinous northern officers against secession, well before he uttered that
      statement. Ironically, those who sought to make hay out of Gowon’s statement,
      by citing it out of context, never felt that the basis of Nigeria’s unity was threatened, after they hijacked
      a bloody coup that left one part of the
      country reeling. Of course, they would not, after all they had power; it was
      only after they mismanaged and lost it that Nigeria no longer meant anything to
      them.

      I am not against the secession of any part of Nigeria so desirous
      of it; however, my point is that it should be done based on facts and for the
      correct reasons. Manipulating other peoples statements to back a secessionist
      cause can be very dangerous and misleading.

      • Julius

        Thank you but you should know that he doesn’t deal with facts, truths. They do not fit ALL his narratives. Keep an eye on his comments ! Its dangerous when a retard is trying to sound smart in public. Good job trying to school and correct him.

      • Otile

        Why are you explaining what Gowon meant to say better than Gowon himself? Hitler hired Joseph Goebbels to explain his sweet sounding policies to the world while Hitler was in reality committing genocide on the Jews. Jack Gowon knew what he was doing, your sugar-coating the truth cannot bring the Igbo children Gowon murdered back to life. Living with those who hate you is unwise.

  • Kingo Kizito

    A wonderful speech. The next thing is how do we discuss our differences to improve our unity when northerners are not in support of a sovereign national conference and afraid of regionalism? We all know the problem: Biafrans will not be talking of secession if they are not being marginalized. You are talking of staying together in a Country where muslims will buy land in the south and east, build mosques, but when you go to the north, they will sell you land only if you are using it for a church. There can be no unity without equity. Every nigerian must feel at home in any part of the country and every ethnic group must have the same right to the leadership of the country and appointments. Nigeria cannot resist being together with the mentality of the northerners which is very medieval and discriminatory. For the northern muslims, an iranian is more of a brother to him than a christian from the east. And what else do we need to know that we are not one and will never be.

    • Gary

      Twelve states cannot hold a veto over the demands of twenty-four. The status quo will only last for as long as the Yorubas, led by Bola Tinubu, currently pay mere lip service to restructuring the Nigerian federation while actively joining the Hausa-Fulani in the expropriation of the oil and gas resources of the Niger Delta.
      But it’s only a matter of time before the inherent contradictions of the current unitary system come to a head and demand the needed change or risk the collapse of the union.
      Afterall, the Northerners had refused to be part of the union and delayed independence until they were guaranteed a confederal constitution that allowed each region of Nigeria the autonomy to manage its own affairs. It was the same autonomy that they have exercised in adopting Sharia Law in the twelve states. So nothing wrong or new if the rest of us now ask for the reinstatement of regional autonomy like they demanded and we had in the First Republic.
      Let each region keep 50 percent of what it produces, 25 percent to run the central government, 5 percent to a Rainy Day Fund and the remaining 20 percent to be shared by negotiated parameters.
      That is the only sustainable way forward for the country to remain as one.

      • Remi

        Gary

        The Sharia they introduced is illegal. It is not supported
        by any known provisions of our Constitution- current or defunct. And, Obasanjo,
        as the guarantor of the Nigerian Constitution at the time of it’s imposition,
        failed to challenge it, claiming that “it will die a natural death”. But, today,
        we all know better that: the cancer of religious extremism never dies a “natural
        death”, but rather spreads.

        • Sam

          @ otile the igbos were actually targeting the oil in no delta and that why they are still daydreaming till Today. Niger delta will not be part of their madness the ealier they realize this the better. So that they can Decide if okpa can sustain them.

          • Otile

            See how demented you sound. You are now Remi @.Otile, are you ok?

          • Current Name 10 POULOS VILLAGE EAST STROUDSBURG MONROE PA 18301-0 2778582 Business Corporation Active Domestic
            CAMPAIGN ASSOCIATES, INC. Current Name 3 SYCAMORE LANE CHESTER SPRINGS CHESTER PA 19425-0 1599461 Business Corporation Active Domestic
            Campaign Current Name 837 Highland Ct. Mechanicsburg CUMBERLAND PA 17050 3915346 Fictitious Names

            are the campaignrs ok

  • God Heal Nigeria Forsake Not N

    Osibande well done,your words are soothing, the problem of Nigeria is not those youths that are shouting Biafra Biafra, we want Biafra. It is not those youths that are shouting at each others on air through the internet, it is with Nigerian leadership of the buhari type.buhari is a leader with destructive agenda,a vindictive, hate overwhelmed, immoral, biased,ethnic, clannish ,religious bigot.a shameless old grand pa that provokes his supposed children with impunity and careless abandoned.
    If Nigeria escapes disintegration under buhari malicious, evil leadership, then she is gonna go far as a nation.
    Injustice, bias,inequality, marginalization, cheating and hate bigotry is the easiest door to self destruction, buhari is guilty of all this vices.
    What does it take a sick old man like buhari to respect his oath of office and rule Nigeria in the fear of God?,what does it take him to make love, equity, fairness, justice to be the bedrock of his government.
    Buhari is an evil affliction against the unity, well being, peace ,progress and prosperity of Nigeria.
    May God settle buhari so that Nigeria shall move forward in peace ,unity, progress and prosperity.

  • Lanre

    Please someone should tell Yemi Osibajo to go and sit down somewhere. If you are enjoying Abuja, that is your problem. Don’t try to rewrite history by sweet mouthing. Chief Awolowo made a mistake and we will correct it!

  • Precious Onaimo

    I hail the Prof. Best speech from a public servant. Thank you Sir.

    • Otile

      Praise singing at its best, right on bro.

      • Julius

        Again, your usual contribution, Where are the insults or you are just getting started ?

  • Riot500000

    WHY NOT ASK BIAFRANS WHAT THEY WANT? FORCING THEM TO STAY IN A USELESS COUNTRY WHERE THEIR GOD GIVEN POTENTIALS are inhibited and abused by Animals makes Biafrans very anaphylactic to Nigeria.
    When you have to force people you don’t like to live with you , something is WRONG with you.
    The only this Nigerian ethnic groups have in common is MELANIN, nothing else.

    • they already answered you, you will be exposed.

  • Shine D Heat

    My Igbo brothers, be careful what you ask for.

  • Uwa diba

    Mister speaker,go back to ur dictionary for more vocabularies ,,u are calling for the unity of igbo-s dat u wicked Yoruba’s Nd Hausa’s don’t count as a member in any thing profitable in government,and u are there calling for unity,, no body is against unity, no body is Hungering to be alone, nobody is likely to be alone, but u government is counting igbo’s out of track,, why, no solid head of offices in Nigeria government is been headed by an igbo man, rather vice, to be assisting on ihe-ana eme,,,,, all I believe is dat God is in heaven,,Nd with him anything is possible,,,

    • vay

      I understand your frustration n I share your pain and,I am a bona-fide yoruba man and am not wicked. Igbo are on the right track, they shouldn’t be cowed or silent until Nigeria is put on the right settings. This is time to right the wrongs and play the right politics not a politics of short changing some and benefitting some,it has to be equal.

  • Joe Chucks

    I have always said that this learned professor will make a nice president but sorry prof we have no choice in this Foolani republic than to leave and seek separate country of ours. It can only be delayed but can not be denied,it is our destiny and nothing can stop it . It is better I fill immigration forms,seek visas to meet my dearest friends in Lagos and Kano than have them kill me or I kill them in the battle of survival and supremacy in Nigeria. Prof , if you asks the souls of the brutally murdered 3 millions Igbo souls that were sent to their early graves their choices about this, they will certainly prefer to be alive but seek,queue in line to fill immigration forms to visit Lagos and Kano than being sent to their early graves in the most gruesome ways. Yes, if Nigeria is made up of Nigerians from SW/ NC/SS/SE there will be hope of unity and development but with inclusion of murderers and scavengers from core north especially the Foolanis as part of Nigeria, there is forever no hope of unity and development…We are never one and will never be one. Everyone has seen how they reduced the lives of non Foolani/Hausas lower than that of a cow. Enough is enough !!!

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      Let me tell you the gospel truth. There is no difference between the fulani and the igbos. Both believe themselves to be special and naturally better than everybody else and deserve the be treated specially not equally. The difference is the Fulani are clever and know how to form alliances in a democratic setting that ensures that they remain power brokers. They do this by subjecting the Hausa to their leadership under the guise of Islam and then try to get either the west or the East to get into alliance with them to break the South. THE IGBOS don’t know how to form alliances outside igbo land with anyone. They are too greedy for that. The only time they were able to get some working alliance with the SS was to keep GEJ in power and that itself was based on self interest as almost all the financial regulatory positions were held by them. If the igbos want to leave they should be told to let their representatives start the process in NASS. It is for NASS to then discuss matters in accordance with the constitution.

      • vay

        Mr dele. Joe speaks truth and you too didn’t lie. What about we yorubas trying to be a power broker and peace maker? Let the spade be called a spade among we yorubas, if igbo pride themselves and think themselves as being better off of the other tribe, they are doing so humanly, we yorubas too think of ourselves being better off by claiming we are flexible, tolerance and civil and we are doing it in humanly. But what about the Hausa/Fulani that are doing their’s in a barbaric animalistic ways. Yoruba stop being the problem, igbo ain’t the problem but the Hausa/Fulanis, now they see things are going out of proportion, they are sending we yorubas to broker peace….. Mehn….. Lots of dialogue and consultation needed to be done among we southerners

        • Lanre

          Hello Vay. I have wasted my time with the fellow you are responding to up there. Bloody waste of time. Kaysoyemi, Mufuola, Bayoola, Tundemash, Julius, Onike24. The whole lot of them. They are a waste of time. Let me tell you the problem. We Yorubas have a psychological problem. We have been so beat down that some think we can not be independent. The Estonians, Latvians, Serbians, Dutch, French and English are better than us. That is why a Yoruba man whose culture spreads to Brazil, The Carribbean, Cuba and the United States (just to mention a few places) will believe that he cannot have a country of his own. WE WILL BE FREE. Trust me. It is a matter of time.

          • vay

            Yeah I believe that brother, definitely. Those you mentioned are only reacting to rude behaviour of our brothers from the SE. But we have to let them see the bigger picture which is eluding them for now. Trust me, by the time they see what me and you are seeing now which they still blind to, you won’t be able to control them,you will be surprised. Oju won ma la, dan dan ni

          • Lanre

            I don’t think so Vay. You see we have a problem in Yorubaland. Getting our freedom is the first step. Getting an accountable form of Government is the next. Since when did we start having rogues in office? In Yorubaland, you never had to be rich to be a leader, Governor,Senator. Lateef Jakande was a journalist (Yes he owned John West Publications but he was not the richest Lagosian). Bola Ige in Oyo/Osun; Bisi Onabanjo in Ogun, Ambrose Alli in Edo/Delta (Bendel); Michael Adekunle Ajasin in Ondo/Ekiti. What happened to us? The Nigerian Military (Buhari, Babangida and Abacha, like Hitler and Goehring) destroyed us. Today, you have to be a billionaire to contest elections. You leave office as a Governor and you are already a billionaire. Meanwhile you are not paying salaries. You are celebrating birthdays. Calling yourself Omoluabi, when you are actually omo iran kiran. Just let me tell you now Vay. There is a battle coming. And that battle is going to be among us Yorubas. To remove the crooks in our midst. That is why Dele (whatever he calls himself), Onike24, Julius, Mufu Ola, Bayo Ola, Kaysoyemi, Dareolu1 can never be with us. I don’t even want them to join us. WE NEED TO CLEAN HOUSE!

          • vay

            Lol! I feel you brother. I learnt something in Manchester after the bomb blast, the whole of greater Manchester Unite to show they are one. Lanre, yoruba being a flexible nation is not a joke. Obanikoro insulted Tinubu during heat of election, Fayose does same, but when it comes to greater cause of the whole Yoruba, they all put their differences behind to dialogue. Please, don’t take their act to mind, castigate them if it need be but don’t take it too deep. We are all Yorubas we are one,we are flexible, tolerance and civil. Trust me, things will fall in place for good.. If a common man is not cowed by wealth of no fella. My opinion Mate, enjoy.

          • julia G and son will be shown nxt

      • Sam

        Thank you for this accurate submission. I know of a good number of easterners who are but lovely in nature for this ones I feel for .the remainders are being brainwashed on a daily basis .my brother what politicians are feeding this people is not a joke anymore that i why fear should they even be allowed to go , they will soon find out the truth then become refugee crisis for the rest of the country.

        • vay

          What are politicians feeding them? They ain’t illiterate that can’t read, they know what they want and it’s liberty. Leave them alone… Falanan gbo ti eeee

        • your going to jail tiny pearl, you and ur brother.

      • Julius

        “THE IGBOS don’t know how to form alliances outside igbo land with anyone. “….They do not know how to within . inside their land either. They are their own worst enemy. If they don’t run the show, they prefer no show or burn the show down. ..Period !

      • Otile

        Awogbeoloshi,
        Shut up, hopeless unity beggar. What kind of alliance are you begging from murderous Islamic terrorist Fulanis? Alliance my foot. Leave great Igbo people alone, don’t you admire their determination to advance beyond backwardness? Ndigbo survived genocide and are steadily progressing, but you are helping the Fulanis to borrow money and beg people all over the world to feed refugees in NE. Can’t they help themselves as Igbo did? Shame on you all.

        By the way, have Yorubas kissed Oduduwa Republic good bye? I guess Yoruba tribe can only move forward when_idiots like you and your generation die off. Odale.

      • you will lose.

    • vay

      I share your sentiment brother.

    • Senator D

      Don’t you think we can re-negotiate our unity, as he has opined in his words?

      • Obele Ojukwu

        My brother, I understand your standpoint of a peacemaker. But can you negotiate with people who continuously say that the unity of Nigeria is non negotiable?. Are we livestock?. In as much as we are pushing for restructuring, let us also include referendum. I quit understand and respect your opinions but have you not noticed that one Nigeria has stunted the growth of the very educated and progressive Southern Nigeria. If the South agree and decide on one thing, there’s no way the North can stop or fight it. GOD bless you.

        • its always been the educated committing crimes as well as thier accomplices//lol

    • Lanre

      Joe Chucks. Osibajo is on Kool aid that he is drinking with Fura de nunu in Abuja. Instead of him to focus on his acting job, he is busy campaigning, talking about Biafra. Out of his league.

  • vay

    So fun won ooooo( Tell them ooooo). Kilode,won biso nimeja ni? It takes two to tango. Yoruba leave igbo alone, mind your business. Kilode won sepe eru fun yin ni( Dem no swear slavery for yoruba ooooo)

  • vay

    Odua agbe eee omo oko ni eee. May your generation, generation be blessed. This is not time to be showing supremacy between igbo n yoruba, this is time to fight for common cause. I know sleeping yorubas will wake up by fire by force

    • ed

      Respect. Thanks for the heads up.

    • Senator D

      But we can’t just break-up. Let’s go back to the negotiating table. If that fails then we can push for a break-up…

      • vay

        Yes that sounds good. But a meaningful dialogue with sounds unselfish minds. But before national negotiations n dialogues. Southerners should first sit and dialogue and put all this supremacy contest to bin coz it ain’t favoring no one

        • Senator D

          The truth is I prefer Justice to peace. ONLY Justice guarantees PEACE. God first is a just God before HE is called the LORD of PEACE. And yes, indeed there is a lot of INJUSTICE in Nigeria but these FULANI people wouldn’t have gotten away with it if not with the connivance of some other sections of the country. It is high time we all know that these FULANI have no friends but are parasites and thieves reaping where they NEVER sowed. Yorubas, Ibos and the rest of us must UNITE!

          • vay

            That’s why we yorubas has to extend olive branch to igbo. We shouldn’t attack them no more no matter the provocation. Igbo knows Hausa/Fulani ain’t their match but Yorubas that’s why they are annoyed with us. We have to come together, the crusade has started anyway. SS/SE/SW are coming together and the Middle belts will follow,barbarians beware.

          • Senator D

            Easy Sir… I don’t want Nigeria to break-up…The Butterfly effect is geometric. I hope you know a little bit about the THEORY of Chaos (or you can Google it)? Mathematically, we may be predicting a more complex equation than what we envisaged. I speak as a scientist… Nigeria cannot afford to break-up or allow any section to secede then it is going to create CHAOS is the earth!

          • vay

            We are watching, we are looking but we ain’t sleeping. Togetherness is good and great but not for some barbarians to be taking us for a ride. Bless are the peaceful maker so say the Bible… Bless you sir. But we are watching

          • Senator D

            Nigeria cannot afford another civil crises, war or unrest… Ain’t you tired of the troubles in Africa already? The you know the spill-over effects of a crises in Nigeria? Just look at recession. The effect is felt even in South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Angola everywhere in Africa. No way, Nigeria can’t afford a crisis anymore. These Fulani people must accept re-negotiation of they should leave Nigeria!

          • Obele Ojukwu

            GOD bless you for a very wise comment.

          • Oskirin

            are u sure of wht u are saying? wht happened prior to d 2015 election? yoruba called dem to come together,,dey said APC is a muslim party.d okorochas dt joined is still bn castigated till tomoro.

            rewind back to 2003 & 2007, buhari picked dem as running mate.wht was d result? pls leave dem let dem go.but dem must go peacefully and not disturb any1 with dere vuvuzelas.

          • vay

            Please be specific, I am a yoruba man and I don’t recollect calling nobody prior to the last election. Sacastism aside,which Yoruba man said Apc is a Muslim party? Am not a politician but an activist n I speak for common people for great cause. So please don’t reason me as some fools after their stomach

          • Julius

            Get ready to be insulted ! When the shit hit the roof, they know where to run to. They did it before and the will do it again with their tails between their legs with their insults.

          • vay

            To achieve great cause,tolerance is the key brother.

          • Julius

            True but, it should go both ways. Don’t you think, because as you can see, they take us as weak because of our tolerance.

          • vay

            I know but giving them bumper to bumper bring us down to same level…we have to show our pace setting status to them by tolerating them. Elites amongs them, knows they are wrong. My opinion brother coz I prefer to romance with who that is insultive and humanly to whom is animalistic and barbaric in nature. My opinion brother,they will come back to their senses.

          • Julius

            They gets on my nerves bro. I give them what they dish out and surprise, surprise they do not like it. That’s how bullies behaves. Respect jare !

          • beat his ass..hell run away

          • Julius

            lolz.

  • Senator D

    Let’s go back to the negotiating table. If that fails then we can push for a break-up…

  • Peace Forall

    How can nigeria government order for the killings of Biafrans for what they believe in and come back to talk about sober reflection? The level of stupidity existing in the zoo in unprecedented. Zoo a place that the people living in it lack the ability to reason properly as humans. One thing these misfits parading themselves as Zoo leaders have failed to understand is that Biafra is a divine project and the God of Biafrans, the Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama who is in heaven-sanctioned it. Neither their evil powers nor their tricks can stop the restoration of Biafra. One thing is certain Biafra must be restored as the civilized world has decided that self-determination is an inalienable right.

    • Senator D

      I agree with you that what any people have determined to achieve NOT even God can stop them. However, remember the friends, the businesses and all the investments the Ibos have across Nigeria… Are they willing to let all these go?????????????????????????????????????

      • Julius

        lolz, you are indeed a funny fella. The real question is are they, the Igbos willing to relocate back to the East and let their businesses go to waste ????????

      • the answer is yes to both of u.

  • Senator D

    I prefer Justice to peace. ONLY Justice guarantees PEACE. God first is a just God before HE is called the LORD of PEACE. And yes, indeed there is a lot of INJUSTICE in Nigeria but these FULANI people wouldn’t have gotten away with it if not with the connivance of some other sections of the country. It is high time we all know that these FULANI have no friends but are parasites and thieves reaping where they NEVER sowed. Yorubas, Ibos and the rest of us must UNITE!

  • Senator D

    Let’s go back to the negotiating table. If that fails then we can push for a break-up.

  • Senator D

    If Nigeria breaks-up: Africa and the world is in deep trouble…The most diversified black nation on earth breaking up? Let’s renegotiate our nationhood please!

  • Senator D

    I thought with the release with Nnamdi Kanu there’s going to be the after-thought of re-negotiation? Can’t this be done? Please let the “Parasitic Fulani North” think seriously before they plunge us into crises…

  • Senator D

    Nigeria cannot afford to break-up or allow any section to secede then it is going to create CHAOS in the earth! you can Google the Butterfly Effect or THEORY of CHAOS…

  • Olalekan Ajiboye Oyewole

    In our response to Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi
    Osinbajo premeditated by the Northern Hausa-fulani Boko Haram
    terrorists-dominated federal government of Nigeria. One, united and indivisible Nigeria cannot
    stand unless they are fake! After in any
    case of over forty years in power, the Northern Hausa-fulani Boko Haram
    terrorists- dominated federal government of Nigeria can no longer use their
    previous military government’s policy as alibi — federal government of
    Nigeria always claim they were away from the country the period of the
    continuous looting.

    “One Nigeria just doesn’t stand unless they are
    fake,” we asserted to Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who made the
    observation while playing host to the delegation from the Nigeria’s President
    Muhammadu Buhari of the northern Hausa-fulani Boko Haram terrorists , the Arewa
    Consultative Forum (ACF) , in his office at the Presidential Villa. The
    Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari took the unusual step of altering his
    prepared speech in order to commend the northern Hausa-fulani Boko Haram terrorist-dominated
    federal government of Nigeria attacks on the unarmed Biafra people and/ or
    Odùduwà people.

    The
    delegation of the northern Hausa-fulani Boko Haram terrorists , the Arewa
    Consultative Forum (ACF) who went to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, Professor of Law for some
    independent advice in his office at the State House, Abuja, Osinbajo speaking
    to a delegation of the northern Hausa-fulani Boko Haram terrorists, the Arewa
    Consultative Forum (ACF) from time to
    time a northern Hausa-fulani Boko Haram Nigeria’s condemned out of her own
    mouth ( = her own words show that she( Nigeria) is guilty) in the unity of
    Nigeria is a forced union . Britain might find out, and that one and
    indivisible Nigeria would never do ( =
    that is not acceptable). Nigeria’s forced unity is negotiable at this stage –
    we are ruling not anything out.

    Osinbajo ,the
    Vice President of Nigeria never knew ( = didn’t know until now) following independence, the arbitrary form of
    Nigeria was divided and parcelled out primarily along into 3 major different
    ethnic nationalities with (1). The east, majority tribe is Igbo ; (2).
    The west, majority tribe is Yoruba.,
    and (3). The north, majority tribe is Hausa-Fulani.

    The Northern Hausa/Fulani Boko Haram
    terrorists-dominated federal government of Nigeria must respect the rights of
    Republic of Biafra sovereign
    State, and/ or Odùduwà Republic nation to conduct their own affairs.

    Odùduwà Republic and/or Republic of Biafra
    represented nationalist aspirations of the Yoruba people and/or Igbo people,
    whose leaderships felt they could no longer co-exist with the Northern Hausa/Fulani
    Boko Haram terrorists-dominated federal government of Nigeria.

    • Senator D

      Nigeria cannot afford another civil crises, war or unrest… Ain’t you tired of the troubles in Africa already? Do you know the spill-over effects of a crises in Nigeria? Just look at recession. The effect is felt even in South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Angola everywhere in Africa. No way, Nigeria can’t afford a crisis anymore. These Fulani people must accept re-negotiation of the existence of this Nation called NIGERIA!

  • Emkay

    I had recommend a peaceful division if that will ever be possible. But a country never go apart peacefully, the self proclaimed biafrans have never think of who suffers the casualties in maintaining a United nation. Can anyone help me with a name of non-Northern president or head of state that ever die In office?

  • Uzoma John

    Eloquent and erudite VP. May God continue to bless you and PMB. You have said it all but I want also add that I myself has been saying same thing to many people online in different ways. We don’t need Biafra what we need is sincerity of purpose, leadership and a Nigeria where every part will be home for all. I don’t mind the insults that will follow. The truth they say is always bitter.Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Long Live Ndi Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and other hundreds of ethnic groups making this nation as colourful as it is today. All we need to do is join hands and drive out bad and corrupt leadership right from Community, Local Govt, State and Federal levels.

    • Julius

      God bless !

  • Uzoma John

    Thanks brother. I’m not perturbed.

  • Emmanuel Chukwubunna

    This is kind of President Nigeria need, highly intellectual fellow

  • George

    This Osinbaju is more of a nonentity than average Fulani man.

    • vay

      How?

      • George

        I never expected your brain to work that your thought here boy.

        Israel and Palestine are still fighting till today to get a separate Nations.

        India and Pakistan are still fighting even after getting theirs.

        And many more so why is this half a man thinking the Igbos are less men and women to fight for the destiny and their believes.

        Igbos aren’t Yorubas at Kute that few Mallams from Sudan drove to Move within few hours. The Mallams slept with their wife’s and daughters in their presence, even the Iyaloja gave it out willingly to her maid guard out of fear.

        • vay

          You can insult me at your own peril,it doesn’t matter,it is your choice and you are entitle to it and it is my choice which am entitle to,to ignore your ignorance. But point of correction am not a boy. Thx

          • George

            You are little boy even your VP said so to himself concerning his relationship with the idioootic president on earth buhari of a son and a father

          • vay

            Okay then…enjoy.

      • ascorbic

        His mumudity is pathologically infectious.

  • Julius

    Trust me, they are really not seeking separation. Obj who fought in the war has said and I believe him that its a scam. A money making scam at the expense of their poor people. THe Igbo folks that I grew up with and their parents living and doing their daily businesses in Lagos do not want to hear anything about separation or biafra. Majority of the Ibos will vote separation down if it is put into a vote. Let the noise makers and the fraudsters keep wasting their time indeed.

    • vay

      But an inferno of fire starts with a spark innit? I love it when I see people being so confident with their pride and very common amongs my people. A pawn can checkmate a master of chess with a few move,if he under estimate his opponent

      • Julius

        So true !

  • Julius

    What about your elites ? You sabi telling the truth or looking for some cheap attention ? Trust me, your elites wants nothing to do with separation, they love things the way it is and giving your poor folks some money to demonstrate is a way of saving themselves not to killed or kidnapped.

    • and attention they will get!!!! hahahhah Julia G

      • Julius

        Yeah, negative attention as usual. They love and live in negativity.

  • bashkano

    Nigeria is an unbreakable entity. We are united at the grassroots but the elites are always the problem. Those few Igbos calling for the breakup of the country are all kids who are holed up in their environments and have never traversed through all the nooks and crannies of our great nation. They constitute a very negligible number of exuberant jobless youths who cannot fathom the grievous consequences of their tragic mission. They are being encouraged by equally some few disgruntled politicians.amongst them. These politicians should change their political calculations from that of playing politics of mischief and ethnicity to that of being honest to themselves and understanding the reality of our times and start embracing all the nationalities in order to play politics of all-inclusiveness. They will see wonders because Igbos are not hated as a race. Regarding their continued propaganda on the unfortunate Herders/Farmers intermittent clashes, these clashes are not confined to one particular area but a social problem which cuts across any political, religious or tribal affiliations. It needs the co-operation of all and sundry to solve. Any propaganda that Fulani are on a mission to run over the other ethnic groups is inanity. It does not call for our separation but a concerted and honest efforts by the Governments with the support of all, to solve the unfortunate episode. As for those Igbo youths that are calling for the disintegration of our beloved country, let them come up North they so disparage and see how millions of their brethren are conducting their businesses peacefully even in the volatile North-East areas. Believe me if such a youths can come to Kano State alone and ask his Igbo brethren to live their properties and businesses and go back to the East to fight for their misguided mission, they will be mobbed by their own brethren. It is controvertible. Let them try.

  • Lanre

    Thank you. Reading you for the first time. Thank you for the contribution. Please read a contribution, I just made to Vay:
    Thank you Vay. We humans are the worst species created. Nobody has sat down to ask why we have wars. I have never heard of Lions and Tigers fighting in the jungle and spilling onto the streets. There is a pecking order in the jungle. They know their limits. We humans don’t! And when you tell people, please stay on your lane, keep to yourself, they say No. We must be united. EVEN WHEN I DON’T WANT TO BE WITH YOU? You see how wars start?

  • Justice

    I sincerely love this speech. Prof Osibanjo has the right mentality. I wish Buhari never returns, perhaps, he resigns.

    • Gary

      That’s why we should always vote for educated and intelligent folks to hold office.
      You can reason with such people and find common ground and even agree to disagree without rancour or strife. But we cannot say the same with the uneducated, brutish soldiers who have messed up our country and our lives till date.

      And now, infected the civilian political class with their corrupt Area Boy/Agbero mindset to governance. Governors now demolish the homes of political opponents, send Police to harass and detain people and shocked reading what Akin Ambode of Lagos did to a Pastor for having his Missus wait in line to receive anointing in church.

      Military rule has been an unmitigated disaster for Nigeria as a nation. Everything we complain about today can be traced to them.

      Yet some misguided nitwits still come online to say they want a Rawlings in Nigeria. Will he kill our oppressors based on federal character? Even if the facts don’t fit so neatly? Then what happens next when people start to count how many of “theirs” and “ours” were killed?
      Isn’t that what happened after the January 15, 1966 coup? See where that has led us now.

      • vay

        Am baffled and totally disappointed with the act of tyranny Ambode displayed to sack the pastor,totally embarrassing. Nice write up,always appreciate it seeing constructive write as yours. Bless you

  • Lanre

    Mr Ed. Thank you once again. Reading you for the first time and I am glad to have someone like you online who shares my views. Yorubas will be free. It is inevitable. Tinubu can continue making his money and Osibajo and Aregbesola can become in-laws, if they like. It will never stop the march to freedom of Yorubas. We have had enough. I will never let another Diya or Abiola insult my heritage or Chief Awolowo make a mistake due to his open-hearted, good nature. Enough is enough. Let Yorubas start the hard work of development, progress and justice today. It is not too late. At least we still have 500 million years before they say the lights will turn out on our planet. We can make a difference. Yorubaland will be free from Nigeria. Amen!

  • vay

    Pomposity displayed by federal government thinking they will subdue the biafrans in 3 months but which made them to nearly lost the war,innit? Hmmmmmmm… Owo okan ogbon oooo and wealth ain’t wisdom and knowledge but privileged.

  • vay

    Nothing there 2 think about… Empty. Mate

  • Decimator

    After years of the fool’s paradise of the perfect One Nigeria Unity, that is non-negotiable and merited an indivisible status. Are we suddenly realizing at last that there is in reality no Unity after all? Fool’s paradise indeed!!!

    “As we reflect on this event today, we must ask ourselves the same question that many who have fought or been victims in civil wars, wars between brothers and sisters ask in moments of reflection….“what if we had spent all the resources, time and sacrifice we put into the war,
    into trying to forge unity? What if we had decided not to seek to avenge a wrong done to us? What if we had chosen to overcome evil with good?’’”
    Osinbajo PT

    But Prof. the war and the resources you are talking about that was vested in the war, was to the total conviction of fostering National Unity which was then so perfectly fostered that it became non-negotiable and merited an indivisible status by the autocrats and upholders of the Status Quo. Are we now agreeing that there is in reality nothing like war of Unity? , As one does not fight for Unity but for subjugation.

    “Clearly our strength is in our diversity, that we are greater together than apart. Imagine for a moment that an enterprising young man from Aba had to apply for a visa to travel to Kano to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, or that a young woman from Abeokuta had to fill immigration forms and await a verdict in order to attend her best friend’s wedding in Umuahia. Nigeria would be a much less colourful, much less interesting space, were that the case. Our frustrations with some who speak a different dialect or belong to a different religion must not drive us to forget many of the same tribe and faith of our adversaries who have shown true affection for us“.
    Osinbajo PT

    But Prof. have one ever come to think about it that by the time Biafra becomes a separate state, those Igbo businesses around the present Nigerian Enclave you have been taking for granted or merely regarding as a good gesture to the Igbos, will automatically turn to become the highly sought and cherished international investment that every Nation is scanting for. And the professional ideas you had ignored over the years for ethnic reasons automatically turns to expatriate Services.

    The same people who have no problem or rather who today are proud to seek for visas for their children to go and study in Ghana; The same people who apply for visas in mass to go and perform the wedding ceremony of their children in London, And the same group
    who apply for visas in mass to attend medical holidays in London and elsewhere, suddenly have problem with obtaining visa to attend wedding in Enugu or elsewhere. What an Irony?
    At the same time people of different Nationalities could also have true affection to one another. Infact a better argument for the continuous existence of the contraption called one Nigeria Unity as it is obtained today would have been that it is working. But behold, exactly that has permanently eluded the present Nigerian-Enclave. Infact the One Nigeria Unity as it is obtained today has become the greatest threat to
    life and wellbeing of its Citizens.

    “The truth is that many, if not most nations of the world are made up of different peoples and cultures and beliefs and religions, who find themselves thrown together by circumstance. Nations are indeed made up of many nations. The most successful of the nations of the world are those who do not fall into the lure of secession. But who through thick and thin forge unity in diversity.
    Nigeria is no different; we are, not three, but more like three hundred or so ethnic groups within the same geographical space, presented with a great opportunity to combine all our strengths into a nation that is truly, to borrow an expression, more than the sum of its parts”.
    Osinbajo PT

    If the circumstance of colonization that brought about the present Nigerian Enclave should be applied as being suggested here, then the whole of Europe to Constantinople (the present day Istanbul) all the way to North Africa should have been a nation today following the circumstance of their Roman Colonization.

    With all due respect, Irrespective of whatever circumstance, it is the collective will of the Citizens that at the end of the day decides to build or
    not to build a nation.

    And just a little point of correction, there is absolutely nothing wrong with strong ethnic nationalities in the Nigerian Enclave, as that would have been the basis, as it is in those other countries you were referring to, for building a strong Union at whatever level and dimension.

    “Let me make it clear that I fully believe that Nigerians should exercise to the fullest extent the right to discuss or debate the terms of our existence. Debate and disagreement are fundamental aspects of democracy. We recognize and acknowledge that necessity. And today’s event is along those lines – an opportunity not merely to commemorate the past, but also to dissect and debate it. Let’s ask ourselves tough questions about the path that has led us here, and how we might transform yesterday’s actions into tomorrow’s wisdom”.
    Osibanjo PT

    It is exactly for this reason that we request for a democratic solution to the questions you are asking above in this 21st century by putting your highly cherished Unity to test through a referendum as a civilized way of doing things.

    In that respect, it is only a constitution that removes Tyranny from its dictate by allowing the Citizens the right to discuss through a referendum that can in reality as you claimed make the promise which you have sworn to uphold, namely –

    ” that we would ensure a secure, and safe environment for our people to live, and work in peace, that we would provide just and fair institutions of justice. That we would not permit or encourage discrimination on the grounds of race, gender, beliefs or other parochial considerations. That we would build a nation where no one is oppressed and none is left behind.
    Osinbajo PT

    – and by so doing the quotation you are talking about from the late Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, who according to you was making a case against a second Biafran Civil war when he said;

    “We should have learnt from that first one, otherwise the deaths would have been to no avail; it would all have been in vain.” PT,

    -Would have been totally irrelevant as even the first Biafran Civil War would never have happened, if the Autocrats had followed the tenets of negotiation accorded by the then Aburi Accord.

    Incidentally today a similar democratic version of such an accord as an alternative, arrived at through the constitutional conference of 2014 is
    presently gathering dust in the shelves of the presidency, unattended to, as the Nigerian Enclave is being thrown into total chaos and Anarchy.

    The problem here as we can all see seems not to be lack of will and ideas, but Tyranny and total discordance of the Citizens rights and Interest, by the Autocrats/ upholders of the Status Quo and their associates.

    Thanks

  • ed

    You’ve missed the lecture.

  • Emeka

    I have confidence on our great Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. If he is our president I will feel more comfortable and assured that we are heading somewhere. But unfortunately, our president is not truly a Nigerian. He is a Fulani man full of tribal sentiment.

  • alfsanni

    It is dangerous to play tribal among black folks of Nigeria. For example I can only speak Bini Afenmai dialet and English language. If I travel to Biafra, since Fulani, Hausa, Yoroba people are black like and I am at Enugu moto park and they greet una kedu and I am not able to speak the language, they may curse me saying this is onyoshi Fulani man. Or you have to play deaf and dumb to get out of that neighborhood. If there is good life in Biafra any blackman can easily change their name Ikele Dilli Chucku on their pasport to stay there. It maybe more fun.

  • bashkano

    Hello! Hello! Hello! Can you hear us? This is the Voice of the Federal Republic of Biamuris on the Social Media. We are announcing the shutting up of all our entrepreneurial businesses in what is called Nigeria. We will vacate all the strategic economic nerve centres we hold in that so-called nation and move to our new Republic. Our Capital City will be based in Okrika and our President must be elected from Anambra and his Vice from Imo. As for our brothers from the minority tribes of the SS let them know that their oil wells will be protected very well than ever before from the marauding Hausa/Fulani. However, the Itsekiris, Ijaws, Orobhos etc must accept our overwhelming superiority over any of them without any qualm.

  • Ude Chinemere Egwuonwu

    Haven’t the empty waffling online caused you much restlessness and sleepless nights? You can remain as haughty as ever while Biafra comes through your nose

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Ok, I’ve noticed you.

      Now, what’s your opinion, aside casting aspersions on my person?

  • john mathew

    We are not uniting with the igbos the Biafra or whatever should leave Nigeria,stupid Biafra wicked and heartless if they continue to stay in Nigeria we can Never unite I hate igbos with passion..we Yorubas love each other it’s better they leave before there population get out of hands in Lagos..