Obama congratulates Buhari, commends Jonathan, INEC

The US President, Barrack Obama, has congratulated Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s President-elect, who emerged victorious in the just concluded presidential election.

In a statement issued by the White House, Wednesday, Mr. Obama also commended President Goodluck Jonathan for conceding defeat and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting a peaceful election.

“The last few days have shown the world the strength of Nigeria’s commitment to democratic principles,” Mr. Obama said.

“By turning out in large numbers and sometimes waiting all day to cast their votes, Nigerians came together to decide the future of their country peacefully.

“I commend President Goodluck Jonathan and President-Elect Muhammadu Buhari for their public commitments to non-violence throughout the campaign. President Jonathan has placed his country’s interests first by conceding the election and congratulating President-Elect Buhari on his victory.

“I look forward to working with President Jonathan throughout the remainder of his term, and I thank him for his many years of service and his statesmanlike conduct at this critical juncture. I urge President-Elect Buhari and President Jonathan to repeat their calls to their supporters to continue to respect the election outcomes, focus on unifying the country, and together lead Nigeria through a peaceful transition.

Mr. Obama said that the INEC and its Chairman, Attahiru Jega, deserves special recognition for what independent international observers had deemed a largely peaceful and orderly vote.

“I commend INEC for its extensive efforts to increase the credibility and transparency of the electoral process,” he said.

“Looking ahead to the gubernatorial elections on April 11, it is imperative that national attention turn to ensuring isolated logistical challenges are overcome and peace is protected, even in the most hotly contested races.

“On behalf of the American people, I extend congratulations to the people of Nigeria and to President-Elect Buhari and look forward to continuing to work with the newly-elected government on our many shared priorities.”

  • Brandon Landry

    Thank you President Obama. This transition would have been nigh impossible without your input. This is an example of how America should lead the World from the front. Being an American and an African just like you sir, I am exceptionally heartened and proud of America leveraging its power for good in the world. Once again, thank you President Obama!

  • King Carlos

    i just can’t thank Obama enough, Unied States and UK really stood by us..may God bless their countries too.

    • Mosaku 147

      King Carlos,where have you been in the last 48hours? thanks for you support.may the good Lord reward you abundantly.

  • tundemash

    Thanks President Obama by standing by the people of Nigeria and your timely warnings to anti-PVC, anti-card-reader, interim govt. proponents are appreciated !!!

  • Bassey Eniang

    I join the President elect, General Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians in thanking President Obama, Prime Minister David Cameron, the European Union leaders and others who stood firmly by us, the voters and facilitated the defence of our votes! I urge that the international community continue to support us (voters) up to and after the April 11 2015 elections as the “spoilers” and manipulators are still around! There have been reports of serious manipulation of the results of the election of March 28, 2015 from Akwa lbom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Enugu States. Given the repeated declaration by the President elect, Gen Muhammadu Buhari that his Government will have “zero tolerance for corruption and impunity”, l urge the international community, President Obama, Prime Minister David Cameron and EU Leaders to further assist him to ensure that voters and their respective candidates get justice, promptly.

  • Guguru

    Obama, thank you. Thank you for standing with Nigeria through thick and thin.