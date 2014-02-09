Nigerian named head of New York City Housing Authority

Shola Olatoye

Shola Olatoye is the daughter of a Nigerian immigrant.

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has appointed a Nigerian to head the city’s Housing Authority in his bid to overhaul the previous administration’s housing policy.

Shola Olatoye would serve as the new chair of the New York City Housing Authority, NYCHA.

Mr. de Blasio said his administration is working towards building and preserving 200,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade to address longstanding health and safety issues in the city.

“We are going to take a new approach to this crisis that holds nothing back,” said the mayor.

“From doing more to protect tenants in troubled buildings, to innovating new partnerships with the private sector, to forging a new relationship with our NYCHA communities, every decision we make will focus on maximizing the affordability of our neighbourhoods.

“These agencies are going to work together as a collective to lift up families and make this one city—where everyone rises together,” Mr. de Blasio added.

The daughter of a Nigerian immigrant and working class mom, Mrs. Olatoye is expected to focus on strategic goals like expanding employment opportunities for NYCHA residents, developing plans to retrofit buildings, and supporting tenants – including the 40 percent of residents over the age of 62.

Mrs. Olatoye described the decision to let her run the NYCHA as an “honour.”

“Everything we will do will be focused on improving the quality of life for our tenants, especially protecting their safety,” Mrs. Olatoye, who is married with two sons, said.

“This is an enormous opportunity. Public housing helped people in my family. I want it to do the same in the future for others,” she added.

Before her appointment, Mrs. Olatoye was Vice President and New York Market Leader for Enterprise Community Partners, a national non-profit that has helped build or preserve more than 44,000 affordable homes for lower-income New Yorkers and invested more than $2.5 billion in and around the city.

At Enterprise, Mrs. Olatoye oversaw a cross-functional team that worked with community partners, the public sector and private capital sources to build and preserve approximately 3,000 affordable homes per year in New York City.

Mrs. Olatoye had also overseen a number of public-private partnership initiatives at Enterprise, including a 2013 project the East Harlem Center for Living and Learning located in East Harlem, in which Enterprise provided more than $12 million in debt and equity to create a new 151,000-square-foot multi-family, mixed-use development with 88 new affordable apartments, a 58,000-square-foot K-8 charter school, and 6,000 square feet of office space dedicated to not-for-profit organizations.

She had also served as a Vice President and Senior Community Development Manager of HSBC Bank; Director of HR&A Advisors, Inc., an advisory and economic development consulting firm; and Director of Community Outreach at the Campaign for Fiscal Equity, Inc.

“I cannot wait to work with Shola and this administration to make New York proud of their public housing again,” said Cecil House, NYCHA General Manager.

“We’ve never had a leadership this committed to making that happen, and to treating our NYCHA tenants with the same respect as every other tenant in this city. We are ready to roll up our sleeves, get to work, and change the way we do business,” he added.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Lanre

    Congratulations! Another of the quiet ones blazing trails.

  • Ireti Fatomilola

    God Bless you Ṣọla Olatoye. My family and I wish you bountiful success in serving the City Of New York. Privately, we will pray fervently and earnestly for your success. Ṣọla you will NOT fail in this task. God in his mercies will go before you, He will be behind you, He will be on your left, He will be on your right side. You will never put forth the wrong foot. God will guide your hands to always do the right thing for the people of New York City. Difficult and challenging as this task may be God will envelope you in his infinite wisdom with which to always take the right, just, fair and equitable decision so that you put smiles in the faces of the people of the City of New York. O o ni ṣiṣe, meaning You will not err in your service to those you have been called to serve. My family is happy for you-GO well, and Be well. Congratulations!

    • emmanuel

      She go chop money because the thing day for blood

  • Bayo

    God bless the Yorubas. Keep making us proud.

    • emmanuel

      You Yoruba people cannot dictate the trend for human leaving in Nigeria. When your stealing, drug, raping or ritual lot engage in their usual life style, you want them recognised as Nigeria. But when they are achievers they are Yorubas. When Baba Sue hauled hard drugs, na film actor he be.

      This is why Paul keep touting you people.
      Who produced OBJ, Bank-Ole, Patricia Eteh, Gbenga Daniel, Tinubu, Fashola (the clean chopper), Oyinlola, good god, shine Rambo etc. We pursued our own Ibori into jail, but you make your crooks your ethnic leaders.
      The lady is truly an achiever, no doubt about that.

  • GOV11

    Congrats Mrs Shola.

  • Jacksontema

    Apc at work again! Why not a niger delta person? Upon all the good work of gej?

  • let there be water

    may the GOD of TB JOSHUA guild u and UR family.

  • The Olatoyes in North America

    Shola we are so proud of your achievement to date and we know you are just getting started. God will assist you in this new phase of your professional career. Proud of you.

  • Okikiola Beckley

    This header is erroneus. She’s an american of nigerian descent,she’s not a Nigerian. Is Christiane Amanpour an Iranian?

    • makadee

      That she still bears her local names shows she is proud of her origins. She is as Nigerian as the person born in Oshogbo.

  • Olu

    Well done, shola. May you continue to enjoy God’s direction and guidance in your new challenge. My advice is play according to the rules. Be faithful to God and He in turn will be faithful to you, as He has no doubt been to you. We are watching this space, so please exemplary leadership!