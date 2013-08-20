Lagos Task force impounds bullion van, arrests police escort over traffic violation

Related News

The van and escort were driving against traffic.

The Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences on Tuesday impounded a bullion van carrying cash and arrested the police escort and driver for allegedly driving against traffic.

The task force Chairman, Bayo Sulaiman, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ikeja that the incident occurred at noon on Acme Road, Ikeja.

He said that the van was marked PF 4582 SPY.

“We seized the bullion van with the cash, and moved it to our premises in Alausa,” Mr. Sulaiman said.

He said that the driver had been charged to court and the escort handed over to the police authorities for disciplinary action.

“The task force was on routine patrol of Agidingbi and other areas of Ikeja. While coming through Acme, we saw the driver, driving against traffic.

“He has no reason to have done that because the road was free.

“We tried to stop him, but he sped off. We chased him for minutes and succeeded in blocking his course. He attempted to hit some of my men, but we were able to arrest him and the police escort.’’

Mr. Sulaiman said that violation of the state traffic law by bullion van drivers had become too many.

He said that the state government would not condone the act. He said the fact that bullion van drivers moved money did not exempt them from obeying the law, warning that any erring driver would be appropriately sanctioned.

Mr. Sulaiman advised security personnel, especially those escorting bullion vans to obey the law.

“The law is no respecter of anybody.

“We will deal with every case on its merit,” he said.

(NAN)