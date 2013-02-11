Nigeria Institute graduates first batch of Dangote graduate drivers

Tanker_Drivers_in_Abia_811182537

About 96 drivers trained under the Dangote Graduate Drivers Training Scheme, DGDTS, have graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, Zaria.

The graduands are in the first batch of 2000 prospective beneficiaries that applied to participate in the scheme inaugurated in November 2012 as part of arrangements by the  Dangote Group to help reduce unemployment, minimise road accidents, up-scale dynamics in the transport sector and improve the in-house distribution network for the company.

Head of the Institute’s Public Affairs Department, Paul Mshelizah, said on Monday that 100 were shortlisted from the number, out of which 99 graduated from the different academic background disciplines registered for the scheme.

According to Mr. Mshelizah, the institute graduated 96 of the 99 drivers, while two absconded, and one withdrew due to ill-health.

He said the institute places high premium on the training of operators in the transport department of organisations to ensure that they become professionals in the discharge of the duties as is obtained in the developed countries, particularly at this time that the transport and logistics industry are fast growing.

While commending the Dangote Group of Companies for giving NITT the opportunity to undertake the training, and for its intervention in the transport sector, Mr. Mshelizah expressed confidence that the effort would bring sanity in the transport and logistics systems in the country, as well as assist in uplifting the operating standard in the road transport industry.

He challenged the benefitting drivers to ensure that they deploy the skills and experience they acquired during the training programme to make the desired difference in the country’s transport and logistics systems.

“You must ensure that the delivery of goods and services to your respective destinations is effective, efficient, safe and prompt. These are some of the qualities that will distinguish you from the uneducated and untrained,’’ the spokesman said.

The second batch of 200 participants is expected to commence training on February, 15, 2013.

(NAN)

    When it comes to using graduates as driver, they start quoting developed countries but when it comes to doing business in line with fair, competitive and responsible practices, they say ‘Nigeria is different’. BS!

  • Baj Orduh [Bonifacejoe]

    Dongote is seeing tomorrow today. The world is afraid of Iran and North Korea developing nuclear weapon because it get into the hands of radicals for mass destruction.Trailers and Tankers are like weapons of Mass destruction taking into account the havoc some accidents from trailers and tankers had caused.. There is the need that these tools are handled by people of intergrity through education. Improving the statues of these drivers like pilots, train drivers,ship captains etc will do us a world of good. Was this not the innovation ABC transport brought to luxery bus that other transporters are coping>Bravo Dangote.