Why we pulled out of CAN — Catholic bishops

The Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, an umbrella body for the country’s teeming Christians, descended into full-blown crisis Wednesday with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria making public its decision to pull out of the fold over  the way the Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor-led executive is running the association.

The Catholic bishop’s action is perhaps the first time in the  association’s 37-year history that any of its five blocs would pull out over alleged poor leadership and politicization of the association.

CAN was formed in 1976 by five Christian blocs in the country: the Christian Council of Nigeria; the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria; Organisation of African Instituted Churches, and the Evangelical Fellowship of West Africa.

But in a letter to Mr. Oritsejafor in September but made public Wednesday, the Catholics, one of the association’s most influential blocs, said it was temporarily exiting “over some recent attitudes, utterances and actions of the national leadership of CAN which in our opinion negate the concept of the foundation of the association and the desire of Our Lord Jesus Christ”.

The letter, dated September 24, 2012, is signed by Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBNC) and addressed to Mr. Oritsejafor.

Mr. Kaigama said his group was suspending “participation in CAN meetings at the national level until such a time the leadership of CAN reverse back to the original vision, mission and objectives  of CAN”.

Expatiating further on its grouse with the Oritsejafor-led leadership of the association, the bishops lamented that CAN had been politicized and was no longer being used to promote peace and unity in the country.

“CAN is being dragged into partisan politics thereby compromising the ability to play its true role as conscience of the nation and the voice of the voiceless,”  the bishops said.

Mr. Oritsejafor has often been accused of being divisive in the way he is running the association, often making comments in support of the Peoples Democratic Party-led federal government and President Goodluck Jonathan.

Some Christians believe he has pushed CAN into ignominy with his utterances and actions making Nigerians to regard the association as an arm of the PDP.

Mr. Oritsejafor became even more unpopular among his colleagues and around the country in late 2012 when he got a new jet as gift from unknown donors even as many more than 70 percent of Nigerians live below the poverty line.

He is yet to disclose the names of those who gave him the jet. But he maintained that the jet would enable him to travel  around Nigeria and the world for evangelism with little or no flight delay.

Read full letter below.

CAN_letter_Page_1CAN_letter_Page_2

        So long as our capacity to savor a fulfillment is unimpaired,we keep on trying no matter how numerous the misses-we cannot learn from experience.It is only when a fulfillment no longer brings a singular joy that the slightest disappointment can teach us a lesson for good.Let the CAN President humble himself as a christian .The Cath.Bishops must have endured for some times before voicing out in a written form.Let them come together and face the issue in a matured way to forge ahead as beloved brethren period.

  • falaye oreoluwa

    Bravo catholics. Even though i was born christian but lost interest in religion matter since 1986 i always held catholic in high esteem for the way they fight in justice that rises frm government inrespective of who is holding power.

  • Frank Aghara

    I know it will come to this, that after the present leadership no penticoastal preacher will ever get that position again

  • Lanre

    At a time of crisis like this. the Catholic Church has not acted like Christians. Christians are being attacked and killed, churches burnt and destroyed and yet the Catholic Church decides to quit the recognized body for Christians. At a time like this, they should have prayed to see the christ-like in the leadership of CAN and wait for the next opportunity to effect a change in the leadership of the group. This action shows unnecessary divisiveness among christians at this critical juncture. In any case why not rotate the leadership of the organisation among the recognized blocs. Shame on the leaders of these Christian Bodies.

    • Usman Modibbo

      Now that the CAN president Jet has been involved in Arms smuggling, I am beginning to think the the Catholics took the rigth decision.

      • Wale Reze

        My sentiments exactly!!!

    • ejike

      please leave politicians. they quit CAN 2-3 years ago when the current president was elected

      • ejike

        look at the date on the letter pls

        • seye

          @ ejike correction CAN president elected in July 2011. the Catholics quit can in Sept 2012 14 months later.

    • KEMKA S. IBEJI

      You lack knowledge of what is happening so respect yourself by keeping quiet and listen first. You don’t know about CAN by your statement.

    • Sensible Naija

      @Lanre can’t you read ? They left the organization 2012 and that was only temporarily. Can’t you see that Pastor Ayo has become a PDP member? Haven’t you been following events in this country recently and Pastor Ayo’s comments too. CAN should be a neutral body and not political.

    • Rasmonpali

      Lanre you are a very intelligent man albeit negative!

    • paul

      Lanre, your analysis on the matter is in line if not for little deviations, remember, the Catholic Church pulled out since 2012 and one of the reasons was that the organization is been politicized and the leadership was of questionable character. It should be very clear now that after two years there is a news about a jet caught in South Africa with about $10m engaging in an illegal arms deal. That would have been better if the said jet was not traced to the president of CAN. The big question is, why his jet? Why arms? Why illegal deal? Or is CAN recruiting and warming up for war maybe for or against Boko Haram? Haha!!! Its so sad that this supposed noble association (CAN) is reduced to a tool to be manipulated. The association with due respect has lost its logical reasoning and at this point, has a whole alot of home work to be done else, its future survival is not guaranteed. God help us.

      • kenny

        Intelligent comment

    • Olajiga Olamide Timilehin

      Do not say that we do not act like christians because we suffer most of these terrorist attack, have you ever ask yourself if CAN is truly following the aims and objective of its creation, is it serving a purpose of christianity or the material world , catholic church pulling out temporarily from the body doesn’t regard us as non-christian, CAN is political and not spiritual , so we have no reason for staying there

