Nigeria’s University of Benin unveils ‘cure’ for HIV/AIDS

UNIBEN says Prof Ibeh did not carry it along in his research and cannot authenticate his AIDS cure claim
UNIBEN says Prof Ibeh did not carry it along in his research and cannot authenticate his AIDS cure claim

 A cure for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV, and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, AIDS, has been discovered, a Professor at the University of Benin said on Tuesday.

Isaiah Ibeh, the Dean of the School of Basic Medical Science of the University, said in Benin that the herbal drug has undergone “series of successful tests”.

“We are at the threshold of making history, in the sense that we seem to have with us something that will permanently take care of what over time seems to have defied all solutions.

“We are talking about the latest discovery of an oral drug made from plants extraction in Nigeria for the possible cure of the pandemic, HIV and AIDS virus,” he said.

Mr. Ibeh said research on the project started in 2010 and culminated in the development of “Deconcotion X (DX)–Liquid or Bioclean 11 for the cure of HIV and AIDS”.

He said that while the existing retroviral drugs are intervention drugs for the management of AIDS, the new discovery is a possible cure.

“We have tried to look at the product first; its toxicological analysis and discovered that it has a large safety margin. This means that if animals or human beings are exposed to it, they will not suffer any serious harm at all from the exposure.

“It also helped us to know the quantity we can conveniently give to animals and will feel secure that nothing untoward will happen. We have also done the bacteriological analysis on it, after which we looked at its effect on the virus and the result was quite revealing and refreshing.”

Mr. Ibeh also said that the drug had been exposed to series of medical examination both in Nigeria and in the USA.

He added that the drug had performed well on patients with the HIV virus and had shown evidence of total restoration of damaged tissues.

“The result showed an increase in the body weight of the individual administered with DX,” he said. “The body weight was statistically significant when compared with the control group.”

He said that further tests were being conducted to determine the point at which “a patient becomes negative after being administered the drug?”

“This verification is necessary because it is what is used to measure whether infection is still there or not. So we need to know the siro-convention time.

“But preliminary results showed that of the five latest patients orally administered with the drugs, our findings is that up to seven months , three of them were siro negative while two were sill faintly positive,” he said.

The professor however did not say whether the findings have been peer reviewed, and why the outcome of the research was being announced at a press interview and not at a scientific conference in line with global best practices.

But Mr. Ibeh appealed for support from the Federal Government and relevant bodies to assist the university with relevant equipment to sustain the research.

(News Agency of Nigeria)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Ter

    Kudos!

  • ATKAF

    UP Nigeria, We hope the federal govt will support this great work. Kudos to the university don and his colleagues for a job well done. This discovery will generate enough foreign exchange for nigeria than crude oil if properly financed and commercialized. God blee nigeria.

  • The battle now is, would the west accept the drug as valid cure or would they allow their greedy pharmaceutical companies in US and Britain undermine the drug as not being mainstream enough.
    -This opinion was expressed by a good friend of mine, Dr. Femi Folorunsho. Author of the new book: “Unconventional Wisdom”.

    • Dan maikoko

      Dont be suprised if the professor went to the press because the professional paper he wrote would not be published. Linus Paulin, the only man to have won two nobel prizes, said that 10 grams of vitamiin C a day will cure cancer. Decades later people are still dying from cancer because vitC cannot be patented.

      • Dr lawrees

        help me thank Dr samoda for saving my life, i would have been dead with
        this virus if it wasn’t for the cure from Dr samoda i got this bad
        disease from a razor blade and i didn’t know it was contaminated so i
        tried several doctors but no cure was found so i decided to flush my
        blood evry month and i cannot just do this for a period of time so i
        seek for help on how to cure my disease so i found someone testifying
        about Dr samoda so i tried all i could to get help from him until last i
        got healed with his spell cast and now am puree and clean. so later i
        go for check up and the Dr confirmed that am negative so if you are
        having this same problems like mine and you need help in solving it i
        want you to email him now at he will help you the same way he helped me okay….

        • viru1980 .

          and how much money he takes! dont say he dont take anything…

  • Akinonthelam

    Our great federal government would do well to do something about this like involving the ministry of health to support the research. It’s just unfortunate that the Nigerian government I know may not really be interested in things like this. I hope for a pleasant surprise on the part of government.

  • Martins Hindan.

    Abalaka on my mind. The guy was frustrated by th govt.of OBJ,when he also announced that he has the cure to the virus. Let us see what happens this time around. Weldone Prof.

    • Dan maikoko

      This announcement came at a deadly dangerous time for the prof. when the HIV-AIDS death marchants and reaping huge profits. His only chance of survival if the cure is true is to make the formula public as soon as possible. Failure to do this is a death sentence!

  • Bobby

    if i were goodluck, i will invite this our prof and his team and assess the truth first hand. A day begins a story. Dont undermine our scientists, please. This is what it takes to be important in the committee of nations, . successive break through in science and innovation is just what it took the united state to be exceptionally great. Please encourage this team, who knows, we may have withing our shores the next great scientist our time. I beleive in Nigeria my country, i know our passion in doing things are exceptional, Mr president, if u truely believe in transformation you preach, this is it. Your action now will define the future. Dont allow others in us and europ to show us the talent we have within our shores all the time. Who will listen to Ngozi Okonjo iweala with her economic wisdom , if she was in naija. Always. others show us what we hav. our doctors making history all over the world. pls it does nt take rocket science to make a good president and take action. pay attention to everything nomatter how insignificant, there is a chance breakthrough is nearby . i am just a proud nigerian with passion. this could be history in the making………. wish u well. take para some times to with stand all these criticism the public are raining on u daily. Naija guys are hungry of good news abeg.
    Ur former fan from norway. bobby.

  • Moses P. Adoga

    1. “The result showed an increase in the body weight of the individual administered with DX”. I know this is not enough to go public. I’m tempted to say it is a mere propaganda. How can you use just body weight to demonstrate the efficacy of ” a drug” that is supposed to cure a viral infection?

    2. “But preliminary results showed that of the five latest patients orally
    administered with the drugs, our findings is that up to seven months ,
    three of them were siro negative while two were sill faintly positive”. Two were still faintly negative?! You are telling the whole world that you used rapid test kits to arrive at your conclusion? Ridiculous! Secondly, have you done any clinical trials at all? If so, at what stage now are you? In which journal did you publish your findings to warrant such a spurious claim advertised by a gullible media? Stop embarrassing Nigerian scientists with claims that lack merit by all standards please.

    • Max Izua

      The good Prof, may be economical with information or sounding vague for reasons best known to him. I think we should watch and listen for more news on this. The fact that the world has battled with finding a cure for AIDS for decades without success does not mean that it is incurable. An Eureka moment just requires someone searching for an elusive truth in the right place!!

    • JERRY

      Moses, its people like u that kill initiative and believe that nothing good can come from their country. if it was a white man that said what the prof said you would have been celebrating. The prof and his team have done what no other have been able to achieve so far. They need encouragement to do better not condemnation from people like you who have not contributed anything to good of anybody not to talk of a nation. It is on scientific (and historical) record that the yam pounding machine developed by a scientist in the University of Nsukka was disregarded by Nigerians (like yourself) but the patent of the same product was bought by the Japanese and is now being imported to our country for people like you who only celebrate things from outside their country. WHAT YOU DONT CELEBRATE DIMINISHES.

    • Divine Abbah

      God bless you Moses, Nigeria needs more people like you. I’m sick and tired of the high level of ineptitude on the part of our leaders. Worse still is the fact that nigerians just can’t help themselves from the strong grip of nepotisim.
      This announcement is indeed a big embarrasment to nigerian scientists. As a matter of fact, it would question the credibility of other genuine projects and research to be carried out by the university in future.

      • Dan maikoko

        Orthordox medical science has taken trillions from the public on cancer alone and for a hundred years could not find a cure or prevention for it. They couldnt cure or prevent osteoporousis, alzhimers, HBP, heart disease, MS, kidney disease, diabetes, ADHD, … you name it. In the past one hundred years, outside of antibiotics medical science could not prevent or cure one metabolic disease! But you still have so much hope in them that you care about questions on the credibility of other research that such an inept science will do or sponsor in UNIBEN?

        Keep your faith while we march to health and progress for nigeria.

        • Lisa Castellie

          the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather than scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR.TRUST, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR TRUST is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on Ultimatespellcast@yahoo.com or Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com tel: +2348156885231,,,

      • Lisa Castellie

        the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather than scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR.TRUST, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR TRUST is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on Ultimatespellcast@yahoo.com or Ultimatespellcast@gmail.com tel: +2348156885231

  • igbe osayande

    I really can’t comprehend why we constantly drag the federal government into issues like this ostencibly to discredit it. Its high time this is stoped. If there is a discovery of a cure for Hiv the whole world is happier for it. And there are organisations within and outside the country who are very willing to finance the effort upon successful confirmation of research result.

    • Akinonthelam

      But is this govt creditable? Does govt encourage research? We don’t have a culture of research do we? How wouldn’t I be worried about govt’s position on this when a large proportion of officials jump on a plane to germany to treat stomach ache? Like someone mentioned below I also remember Dr Jeremiah Abalaka who announced same years ago but we all know what happened. The public knowledge of the true situation of things with this discovery at Uniben would be accelerated if the ministry of health got on it. We know the position of the west on these matters and the last thing you want is to get western pharmaceutical organizations involved. If true, this is momentous, and the FG should live up to its responsibility through the health ministry.

  • Royale Events

    Even if this research is not right or lack merits we shouldn’t sound as if it hold some kind of personal grudges on us! This team claimed they’ve been working upon this research some years back, whether liable or not we should appreciate them first. And if you know better kindly take it up n give us merited research!
    We appreciate you a lots, pls take your time to do all necessary test, so, pessimist won’t deprived you all your entitlements!!!

    Proudly nigeria

  • kagu

    I think he deserves a resounding benefit of doubt. First, he is an academic professor from a reknown university, he therefore knows more than any other that he is pitting his reputation on any claim he is making. Alas, the doubters have already started casting him with those rhetorics common of a society that failed to heal from inferiorism. ‘He is not an ‘Oyibo’. But most importantly is the fact that, he was quoted as saying “…for POSSIBLE cure of the epidemic”. The phrase suggest that he is not been conclusively judgemental, he is only optimistic of his findings.

  • Philemon Adjekuko

    A good scientist does not rush to press to make this kind of claim. Besides, why beg the Federal Government for funding. There are many local and international drug companies that would jump at the opportunity to make history and tons of money from a drug that will cure Aids. Something is not right about the story.

    • Dan maikoko

      The drugs are derived from natural herbs. You cant patent a natural product. If there is anything the drug companies are going to do about this professor is to pay for his assasination! He is about to shut down all business in the anti-retroviral and AIDS care sector! Cant you see!!?

      • Tobibs

        Nah…you are firing blanks…The same companies that are manufacturing the anti-retroviral drugs are those that will also produce a “cure” drug…You are really really underestimating the amount of funding scientists looking for a cure for this disease are getting…While I pray this works, I think Philemon is right to suggest something is fishy about the call for funding from the federal government…any sign of success from the so called drug would attract millions of dollars of funding from non-governmental organisations and foundations across the world…something just don’t sound right…

        • Dan maikoko

          You can be sure the professor does not have the sophisticated labs and scientists available to the drug companies. What this means is that any chemists or herbalist with a bit of brain would be able to put together this drug. AIDS being what it is today the drug companies cannot protect their patents! they wont make a single dollar out of this! Moreover they dont produce any cure for any disease! If u take away anti-biotics there is not one drug out there that cures any disease! The money is in moduretic, vioxx, insulin, chemo, surgery, radiothereaphy, …. drugs you will have to take for life. A poatient cured is a customer lost!

        • These same companies making billions of dollars you proclaim “will also produce a ‘cure’ drug” would have long produced a cure for HIV/Aids if they had the knowledge of what kills the HIV/Aids virus and wanted to spend the necessary funds to doing it. Don’t you realize HIV/Aids is approaching a trillion dollar ROI for these same companies, NGOs and foundations ran by the various “First World” nations. Human beings simply need to change their behavior and not engaging in sex work, prostitution or prostituting others, rape or having lewd sex with everyone or any animals. Stop underestimating the intelligence of African scientists no matter what African nation they are originally from. African scientists like this professor and her engineers are what the continent of Africa needs for development and growth of economic prosperity for all Africans in all African nations. Why do you think “First World” citizens are trying to now attain citizenship in the different African countries?

      • jerry

        Thanks Dan. I pray others are reading

  • barbie

    Kudos to prof,we should all support is effort bcos it is not easy to dedicate time to go on research on personal eFfort.

  • eboy

    How can one run a bacteriological analysis on a viral disease, and what the hell is “siro-convention”? Dont you mean Sero-conversion?

    Please at least even if you may have stumbled upon a possible cure, try to write a more professional article because not everyone reading is gullible. Congratulations on you findings.

  • I just tink dat some ting is wrong somewhere is either d prof just want to make money by telling us lies cos if he has really found cure as he said, then he should’nt b beging for support from govt n other agencies but rather will gain popularities and supports frm d numbers of people he has cure. Tink abt dis my prof.

    • jerry

      Dear Williams, (please no insult meant) but you sound a bit naive as to how good things can be frustrated when there is politicking and bureaucracy at work. The good prof has obviously tried getting some more subversion for his work through the usual channels but has met with hindrances from those same channels and has used this means to attract attention to his work. One thing is for sure if the govt dont take note and there is any iota of truth to his words we will have another “brain drain” in our hands.

  • Dan maikoko

    THIS IS 2012! The greatest secrets held deliberately from mankind will find a way to the general public. People have been brainwashed to a point that we are unable to accept what will otherwise be obvious. The comments here shows the deep sleep state people walk in everyday. In 2001 civil, intelligent and well read people worldwide accept the story that two 110 storey buildings made of steel (not concrete) came to the ground in 10 seconds after it withstood the crash of a jetliner for an hour! The building collapsed to the seventh floor underground and all the prefab concrete floor slabs magically converted to dust before our eyes! Yet a few blocks away stand another steel framed building (the umpire state building) that was hit in the seventies by a fully loaded B52 bomber lost in the fog. The ordinance the plane was carrying all detonated, 14 people died but the building did not collapse and still stand today after repairs. Collective hypnotism made intelligent people to accept that a third building that is 48 storey also collapsed to its foundation in 6 seconds, without affecting adjoining buildings, even though it was not hit by any plane!

    The cure of aids is simply to return the body to its natural alkaline state. It is the cure of cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease …etc. Of what use is medical science when for over a hundred years, and after spending trillions of dollars, it could not produce a cure for cancer or type II diabetes? If we take away antibiotics, in all of medical science there is no drug or process that cures anything. Yet ignorant people pin their hopes on medical science. They troop abroad for the ” best in medical care”. All except for a very few end up dead. The few that survive are placed on deadly and dangerous drugs not known in nature or to our body for the rest of their life.

    The bible say that by their fruits you shall know them. The sickest people on earth today are the developed countries. Yet they have healthcare, they consume more drugs than any country, they have more doctors and other health professionals. 25% of America’s gdp is healthcare! But we allow ourselves to be led by them. The number of doctors per million of a nations population should be zero, the total contribution of healthcare to GDP should ideally be zero. The natural state of our body is health and not sickness, and if medical science cannot find a way to prevent all diseases then it is of no use.

    I pray for this professor because of the inadvertent mistake he has made to make such a profound announcement. His life will be in danger because he is standing in the way of billions of dollars in the anti-retroviral business of death. If we were to say that a deficiency of trace element selenium leads to cardiomyopathy diseases, and a deficiency of trace elements chromium and vanadium leads to adult onset diabetes (type II) or that supplementation with these trace nutrients cures the condition, we will be standing in the way of medical science! If common salt is a cure for AIDS people should never expect an announcement from medical science because nobody will make money from such a cure.

  • igbokwe Ndubuisi

    what I don’t understand is why a newspaper that has its headline as’ cure for HIV found’ would end up telling us that it is a possible cure for the virus. What type of unethical and unprofessional practice is that? God help my country.

  • Bill Hansen

    If this were a serious announcement the research results would have been published in a prestigious international medical journal and, given the nature of the claim and the disease involved, would have been on the front pages of every newspaper in the world. Such a discovery would merit (guaranatee) the next ten Nobel Prizes for physiology and medicine. I’ve already checked today’s New York Times, LeMonde and BBC News…NO ANNOUNCEMENT. One wonders why Prof Ibeh insists on being seen as an international laughingstock.

  • jikan maikoko

    right on point dan maikoko, antibiotic drugs are the only known drug group to effect a cure! shouldnt we ask way!

  • uju

    I reserve my comment cos @ moses has said every thing

    • Michel Kelvin

      AM MISS SONIA FROM MIAMI USA, I SO MUCH APPRECIATE DR SERAPHIN FOR THE HELP HE RENDER TO ME DURING THE TIME OF MY ILLNESS, I WAS A HIV/AIDS POSITIVE TWO YEARS, I HAVE WENT TO DIFFERENT KINDS OF MEDICAL DOCTORS ALL TO KNOW WAS ANVIL, ON A FAITHFUL DAY WHEN I WAS RUNNING THROUGH THE INTERNET I SAW A POST ON HOW DR SERAPHIN CURED HIV/AIDS POSITIVE TO NEGATIVE, I DECIDED TO GIVE HIM A TRY, I ALSO EXPLAIN TO HIM ON HOW I CONTACT THE SICKNESS, HE GIVE A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT AND PROMISE THAT THERE MUST BE A SOLUTION, I PROVIDE ALL THE RESOURCES HE REQUIRE TO CAST THE SPELL, SURELY HE CAST A TRADITIONAL HEALING SPELL AND GIVE SOME PROCEDURE WHICH I OBEY AFTER SOME TIME I WENT FOR A TEST MY RESULT CAME OUT HIV/AIDS NEGATIVE, AM SO GLAD FOR THE HELP seraphintemple@gmail.com RENDER TO MY SITUATION, A BIG THANKS TO seraphintemple@gmail.com YOU ARE INDEED A GREAT MAN WHO GOD HAS BLESS WITH TRADITIONAL HEALING SPELL.

  • Akyala

    This is another joke,pls the Federal ministry of health should call this prof in question.MOses I like ur comment.

  • Carlbigman

    I am an American who stumbled onto this article from an African friend’s link, on her Facebook wall, and as I read this article and many of your accompanying posts below, I am quite impressed by all of your writings.

    If this is an example or a slice of the overall Nigerian intelligence, wisdom, and intellect I am really REALLY quite amazed and hold out much hope for your nation and your scientists, as well as its’ people and schools and the reality that your nation very well may do greater things in the future too!

    I commend you all, and I sincerely hope to hear that this researcher is right in his summary notification that a “cure” may very well have been found for that scourge of all nations! I will hold out much hope for all of you as world-class, world citizens… and ones who are vitally important on the world stage! God bless you all!

  • Kenn

    Lets give the Professor a chance to present the findings and evidence, I won’t shut his claims down, regardless of the manner in which it is publicized. I am a bit worried about his life from the greedy and evil ones who created the virus in a quest to make money through anti-retrovirals,and they don’t want to hear a word about a cure!!!

  • subrita

    Hiv/aids have a cure i was diagnose to hiv/aids twice in 2010 and i was told to used INDI B1 herbal remedy drugs by my friend in South Africa who contacted hiv/aids and he was cured by INDI B1 herbal remedy drugs, i contacted Dr Shant Tami of indianspell@yahoo.com and he prepared this great drugs for me and followed what he ask me to do and i was cure from hi/aids with my Doctor report after taking the drugs, of a truth this great INDI B1 herbal remedy drugs really cured my hiv/aids i,m so happy.

    • viru1980 .

      hi subrita,
      dr. shant tami is a fraud. u know and seems you are his agent. he took a big money from you and sends nothing. you know that. how much money you get for raising his funds.
      Plz. stop doing cheating innocent and ill people.

  • Marget

    My
    Name is Marget from Canada. i decided to share my life testimony on
    this forum because i know so many people will have same problem which
    you are finding difficult to solve. i have been sick for over 2 years
    now. i have been to so many hospitals and i could not get the solution
    to my sickness. i decided to discussion my problem with my friend Mrs
    Cynthia. she introduce me to a power temple. i never believe i could get
    healed so fast, she gave me the email of the spiritual Doctor by name
    Dr camala . i contacted him via email: dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com i
    contacted him and he assure me that he will help me cure the sickness.
    he instructed me on what to do and i obeyed him. to my greatest
    surprise, i was healed within three days. i have promise to announce to
    the world the great work do
    for me by Dr camala. if you have any sickness that you need cure as
    fast as you think. i would advice you to contact Dr Salami via email
    dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com he will help you cure your sickness just
    the way he have help me.

  • douglas from England

    My name Doglas dashy from Engla, Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been able to get over.As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a man(Native Medical Practitional)in oxfod..I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor start6ed asking me how do i do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man his email is: Olorunoduduwaspiritualtemple@gmail.com or call him now at +2348165219949

  • mary

    My
    Name is Mary from USA. i decided to share my life testimony on
    this forum because i know so many people will have same problem which
    you are finding difficult to solve. i have been sick for over 2 years
    now. i have been to so many hospitals and i could not get the solution
    to my sickness. i decided to discussion my problem with my friend Mrs
    Cynthia. she introduce me to a power temple. i never believe i could get
    healed so fast, she gave me the email of the spiritual Baba
    i contacted him via email: babaijebuspells@gmail.com
    contacted him and he assure me that he will help me cure the sickness.
    he instructed me on what to do and i obeyed him. to my greatest
    surprise, i was healed within three days. i have promise to announce to
    the world the great work done
    for me by this baba. if you have any sickness that you need cure as
    fast as you think. i would advice you to contact this great Baba via email babaijebuspells@gmail.com
    he will help you cure your sickness just
    the way he have help me

  • Doris Carter

    Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taugh Dr camala who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa camala, i never knew it was alll because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr camala gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com
    thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter.

  • jane wembli

    I was been suffering hardshiply from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taugh having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracolous fact and only to see that the following week dr.camala mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arrise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.
    With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,
    Email: dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com
    ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.
    My name is jane wembli
    His Email address is: dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com

  • annonymous

    i want to thank Dr Oko the solution of my sickness, i was suffering from hiv for more than 2 years, i have tried several drugs but no cure, until the day i was searching the Internet for help,i come across a testimony of a girl who said that Dr Oko has cure her of her hiv at 1st i thought it was a joke and scam but i said let me just contact him, that was how i contacted and he told me not to worry that i should have faith that i will be heal after using his herbal medicine, so he told me what to do and i did it, he gave me his herbal medicine and directed me of how i will be using the medicine, i did everything he told me, after 2 weeks i went to the hospital to do some check up to my greatest surprise all my sickness are gone,i don’t really know how i will appreciate this man but i will keep sharing what he did for me to the world till i die. so anyone that is in need of his herbal medicine should contact him now on his email address: solutionhome@outlook.com i am telling you this cause he has cure my sickness. once more i say a very Big thanks to you Dr Oko actually you are really a solution to all problem. my people out there who is suffering from any sickness there is no time to waste hurry up and contact him here. solutionhome@outlook.com
    Mrs Candy Noelly from USA

  • NKS

    Please help me thank dr.abegbe for his good work I
    really believe HIV have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come
    across a comment dr.abegbe that he have cure to any disease
    and virus but want I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t
    cure HIV I just decided to give a try I contact him that night lucky to me he
    said yes but I don’t believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that but
    I still hold on to see the work of dr.abegbe if he is saying the true he ask
    for different thing and some question about me I give him all the detail he
    needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the thing is done he
    ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative
    thanks dr.abegbe for help me for not dying at this young age if you need help
    contact him now Dr.Abegbespellhome@Gmail.Com

  • tricia122

    hello my name i Tricia from Sweden, i found testimonies of a man called
    Dr. aluta online, that he heals HIV, and i decided to give him a try
    just 3 weeks ago, and just last week he called and told me to go for a
    test, and now behold i am healed, i no longer have HIV, it was negative
    and i believe it will be so for the time being. if you are in this same
    problem and you need help, don’t hesitate just contact him today via
    email>> alutapelltemple@hotmail.com << and i pray that he will help you just as he has done for me.

  • annonymous

    Dr oko brought a smile to my face when all hope was lost, when i thought that no body can help me cure my sickness.if i will ever praise someone in this life i will forever praise God and Dr Oko for the wonderful work they done in my life. i want to use use this medium to prove those that say there is not a cure for hiv i want to say i was tested hiv positive last 2 years ago went i went to free hiv test by govt and i have been trying to get a cure from different doctors and but i still remain positive, but now i wan t to say that i am hiv negative by the medicine of this great herbalist called Dr Oko when i went for a check up two days ago. please contact Dr OKo on his email: solutionhome@outlook.com he is the one that can only cure your sickness because he has cured mine. truly there is a solution home to all problems.once more i say a very big thanks to you for saving my life.
    WENDY FROM FRANCE.

  • annonymous

    hello everyone in this forum i am Loveth from South Africa. i was
    waiting for this days to come so that i will share a testimony of how i
    was cure of my hiv/aids by DR OKO the great healer. i will never forget
    this two days in my life the day i tested hiv positive and the day i
    tested negative.the day i tested positive was the saddest day for me but
    the day i tested negative was the happiest day for me, but who was the
    source of my happiness is God and DR OKO the great healer, that is the
    reason i am taking all my time to share this testimony so that people
    who might also need help of curing their sickness to contact him through
    his email: solutionhome@outlook.com as i earlier did when i was
    searching for help.this man brought countless joy into my life and my
    family as well. well i have really believe that God sent you to heal his
    people from this deadly disease. i will forever give thanks to you for
    healing me from hiv. please kindly contact this great healer if you need
    his help cause he can save your soul he just save mine. contact email
    address: solutionhome@outlook.com

  • annonymous

    hello everyone,
    i don’t just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for hiv, i have been hiv+ since last three years with my girlfriend but today i am happy that i am hiv_ with herbal medicine of Dr Oko the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr Oko cure his hiv i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr Oko brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there kindly contact this great heal;er on his email address: solutionhome@outlook.com please sir keep your good work cause there are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more contact him now: solutionhome@outlook.com
    Richard Benson

  • annonymous

    hello world,what should i have done if not for the herbal medicine of Dr Osemen? this man come to my rescue me at my point of death where i think that all hope is gone and lost, i saw the advert of this man on the internet share by a man on how he cure his hiv sickness and at first i thought it was a joke and scam cause i thought there is no cure for this sickness cause i have use drugs that was give me in the hospital but it could not solve it, so my little cousin convince me to contact him and give him a trial if he can help me solve my problems, i obey my cousin and contact Dr Osemen, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, after some time i notice positive changes on my body system, after taking the herbal medicine for two months i went for check up my Doctor told me that i am now negative, i strongly believe that is God that is using this man to cure this deadly disease, i want you to contact this man on his email address with full hope and confident by clicking his email address: healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com once more i say a very big thanks to Dr Osemen for curing my hiv sickness
    Julie

  • annonymous

    hello world,what should i have done if not for the herbal medicine of Dr Osemen? this man come to my rescue me at my point of death where i think that all hope is gone and lost, i saw the advert of this man on the internet share by a man on how he cure his hiv sickness and at first i thought it was a joke and scam cause i thought there is no cure for this sickness cause i have use drugs that was give me in the hospital but it could not solve it, so my little cousin convince me to contact him and give him a trial if he can help me solve my problems, i obey my cousin and contact Dr Osemen, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, after some time i notice positive changes on my body system, after taking the herbal medicine for two months i went for check up my Doctor told me that i am now negative, i strongly believe that is God that is using this man to cure this deadly disease, i want you to contact this man on his email address with full hope and confident by clicking his email address: healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com once more i say a very big thanks to Dr Osemen for curing my hiv sickness
    Julie

  • nk

    i want to thank dr Olodumare for the herbal hiv medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from hiv when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Olodume gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: Orikiolodumarespelltemple@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of hiv, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it.
    once more i say a big thank to you Dr Olodumare for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. : Orikiolodumarespelltemple@gmail.com

  • kill

    i want to thank dr Olodumare for the herbal he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Olodume gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: Orikiolodumarespelltemple@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it.
    once more i say a big thank to you Dr Olodumare for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. : Orikiolodumarespelltemple@gmail.com

  • keran

    my name is keran, i want to give almighty praise to Dr otumber who help me to cure my HIV/AID, please help me to give thanks to him he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life on earth, this man also save the life of my friend who also have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a wonderful man, his email is: otumbarspellhome@gmail.com contact him now for him to help you before it gets too late

  • annonymous

    hello world, i cant believe that this is real and genuine, i was an hiv patient for 2years when i get in touch with Dr Oko solutionhome@outlook.com the great healer after reading how he have been curing people with hiv, at 1st i thought it was a scam but at last i chose to contact him and give him a trial, he told me what to do and i simply do it and he gave me his medication and ask me to go for check up after two months i agree with him, i took this medication and went for check up after two months to my greatest surprise my result was negative after the treatment of Dr Oko, i am really happy that i am cured and healthy again. and i want to use this opportunity to tell you all that is suffering from hiv to hurry up and contact him now solutionhome@outlook.com cause the solution to your problem has come. once more here is the email of this great healer. solutionhome@outlook.com
    BENITA FROM USA

  • annonymous

    hello everyone in this forum, i will keep sharing my own experience with the world what Dr Osemen has done for me, he cure my HIV/AIDS. i was suffering from hiv/aids for more than 3years until i got the email of this great healer from the internet and choose to give him a trial to see if he can really help me. to my greatest surprise this man help me with his herbal medicine and now my pains are all gone, i went to the hospital to do some test and the result came out negative. i am free from my hiv/aids sickness and i a very happy now, i will like you to help me thank this great healer Dr Osemen on his email: healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com you can also contact him via his email: healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com truly here is a really healing home of all sickness.
    Berry Brutus

  • HarryCymon1

    What a wonderful day like this I never think of have fun with my friend I always free different from human because of my HIV virus all I always think of is to move out with friends this HIV really prison me I always stay indoor everyday my like is some how and I fell sick every time until this man a man of powers and ability help me cure my hiv virus for 45mis I never believe in my life that HIV have cure what a dream just wake up one morning that am free from HIV aids a friend of mine give me this address of this man name DR ABEGBE that he is the antivirus to HIV wow what a happy mood in my life I contacted him for help….. well I know the man is a busy man I was delay but I was cure this man cure me brothers and sister, HIV have cure contact to be free like me now Dr.Abegbespellhome@hotmail.com

  • best spell caster

    I was been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 2yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at drolikipaspellhome@gmail.com, so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracolous fact and only to see that the following week drolikipa mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,Email: drolikipaspellhome@gamil.com ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir. His Email address is: drolikipaspellhome@gamil.com

  • Mike Clinton

    Good-day every one, my name is Mike Clinton, i want to share my experience with the general public on how i got my hiv aids cured, i have been reading so-many post of some people who were cured of hiv, but i never believed them, but one day bi wanted to tests the faith of the DR OGBOLE, then i contacted him on his email on DROGBOLETEMPLEOFCURE@GMAIL.COM, when i contact him, he told me so many things about my life and so many thing about me which was 100% correct, then i pleaded with him to help me out, then to my greatest surprise he prepared some medicine and he asked me to take it, which i did exactly the way the asked me to take them, he told me that in three days time tat i should go and check on my hiv status, i was kind of been surprise, when i went to the hospital to check of my status, the doctor was so surprise when he saw that i was hiv negative, i did not know how i am going to thank DR OGBOLE for his good work so i decided to share with the general public on what the great DR did for me, i am so thankful to GOD, for sending DR OGBOLE to my rescue, of you are out there having same illness you can contact him so he can help you out on DROGBOLETEMPLEOFCURE@GMAIL.COM, i live in united kingdom, you can also call me if you wish on +447031948646, thanks for sharing from my experience…………………….

  • Michelle

    DR ukpoyan is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa ukpoyan, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr ukpoyan gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@hotmail.com

    thanks you sir, you are best dr.

  • Michelle

    Hello my name is juilet I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a great spell caster. Since last 4 months I have being a HIV AID patient. I never think I live long again and am so grateful about him dr orukolu who cured my HIV AIDS last 3 weeks. I was in a great pain so I told one of my best friends; he told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, I emailed him he talked to me and he perform the necessary rituals and he told me that after two weeks I should go for a test. Which I did, when the doctor told me that am now a HIV negative I couldn’t believe myself I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on planet earth, so I emailed him and thanked him. Please if you are having a similar problem please visit him/contact him on dr.orukolukimasp[ellhome@gmail.com

  • Miss Morgan

    Hello let me give this testimony to the public about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV AID for good 5year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for god every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids sister run to me that she found a doctor in the internet who can cure HIVAID she help me out on everything the man ask for my picture, so he can cast a spell on me from his temple after all he ask is done 45mins later I started getting more stronger my blood start flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Wight before a month my body start developing my skin start coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not a HIV patient if you have HIVAID or any sickness please for your save contact him for cure now Ekpikuspelltemple@live.com

  • ANNONYMOOUS

    greater is in Dr Osemen than in those that condemn Dr Osemen and doubt his powers, i tested HIV POSITIVE when i contacted him for help, but after taking his herbal medicine for two weeks behold all my pains were gone now i am now HIV NEGATIVE. doubt him not so that you will he cure from the deadly disease.contact him for HIV cure on his email address: healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com he that help me shall also help you. please sir keep your good work cause there are a lot of people out there that will need your help.once more i say a very BIG THANKS to you for curing me.BENARD

  • Faith Mitchell

    DR ukpoyan is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr ukpoyan, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR ukpoyan gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@hotmail.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV. contact his phone number +2348115521613 – See more at:

  • Faith Mitchell

    DR ukpoyan is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr ukpoyan, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR ukpoyan gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@hotmail.com thank you sir for healing me from HIV. contact his phone number +2348115521613 – See more at:
    THANK YOU SIR YOU ARE THE BEST DR. GOD WILL BESS YOU SIR. I LOVE YOU FATHER

  • Aneesa

    My Name is Miss Aneesa and i am from Maryland USA, I wish to share the testimony of life experience with the general public about what this priest has just done for me, this priest has just brought back my Lost hope to me with his great powers, I was infected with HIV/AIDS during my youth service in Texas. i never notice it until I meet this man Jean Mark. We both love each other and we plane to get married. I Was surprise when we go for HIV/AIDS test, i was HIV/AIDS positive. The man was so disappointed in me, I wanted to kill myself, but a friend of mine told me not to worry that I still have life to live. She ask me one day to followed her to the cyber cafe, when we get there, I decided search for the best way to live with HIV/AID, that was when i saw a testimonies from Colbert Hurt on how a great priest heal him of HIV/AIDS. i decided to email contact the man, then you won’t believe this when i Contacted this priest on my problems, he told me what I needed to do and how to do it, he gave me 6days to go back for the test again, I go back to the same hospital and have the same test, but the HIV/AIDS positive change to negative. I didn’t believed the doctor’s report, I went to another hospital, the same result, the greatest surprise is that, the man who left me for 2months came looking for me and said he could find it easy doing anything without me. I promise to testify and share the testimony on the internet and everywhere I went to. I will keep on shearing this testimony until my oldest age. Inside and outside me is full of happiness. I am ready to tell the whole world about this good man because he did it for me and i believe he will do it for others who need his help. Here is via email address( droyekpenspelltemple@outlook.com)
    all thanks goes to him…….

  • joy phillip

    I have been suffering from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now,
    and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we
    cannot proceed to have another kid all because of my disease
    and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can
    do just to get my disease healed, i have gone to several places
    to seek for help but all to no avail, until i
    met a comment on the daily news paper that was commented
    by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help
    her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS)i
    firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer
    was a wrong idea, but i thought of these, will i continue to stress my self
    on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save
    my life?” so i gathered all my faiths,and put in all interest to
    contact him through his Email address at (dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com),so after i have mailed him of helping me get my disease cured,he responded to me fast as
    possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and
    powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all
    set has been done, he promised me that i will be healed but on
    a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his
    oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracolous fact and only to
    see that the following week Dr ADANIKE mailed me on my mail box
    that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first
    shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth
    after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my
    doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for checkup are
    with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help
    and power.With these i must confess to everyone who might seek for any help,
    either for HIV cure or much more.contact him now at,(dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com)
    Thank you Dr ADANIKE

  • Michel Kelvin

    He that work and never ask for anything thanks dr abegbe for good work
    for healing my brother for HIV sickness he was very sick for a year +
    and my daddy have spend so much money on medical care and drug he have
    being taking to some many place for healing… even different pastor have
    pray for him it get worse every 6hous the man that heal with 45mins is
    here the man that the lord god have giving the power to put every thing
    in place the man that give a word and never fail my kid brother was just
    chatting one day when he see this post of jack about the curing of HIV
    virus by DR ARIBA he run to my daddy and tell him about the man my daddy
    decided to call him and confirm it if it is true about the cure the man
    just assure him about his work that the great power of is for father
    and his gods cure any disease include HIV/AID, Ebola, Rota virus,
    Smallpox ,Hepatitis well we have hope on him which we give a try to
    after 45 mins my big brother started getting better as am write this
    comment his is at work now what a miracle….. if you need help from
    dr.abegbe contact him now my friend through his email or phone number
    draribaspelltemple@gmail.com call +2348163979933

  • faith mitchell

    I have been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 7yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Desmond about how this powerful traditional doctor help him get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.ukpoyanspellhome@hotmail.com so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracles fact and only to see that after some weeks of taking his herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for check up the day he ask me to go for check up to confirm if the sickness was still there,to my greatest surprise i could not find any sickness in my body i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@hotmail.com
    ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. or you can call him +2348115521613Thanks and be blessed sir.
    FAITH MITCHELL

  • maxwell

    i am by name called, Maxwell,I will says to the world to celebrate this great testimony with me, i never believe i can eve get rid of these horrible disease one day. My story and thanksgiving goes to Dr Abacha the powerful man who help me to CURE MY HIV/AIDS disease from my life. I don’t know how to say this to everyone, Dr Abacha is a truthful man with high herbs power’s he uses to save people’s life. Last few days i came in contact with Dr Abacha emails on the internet which people gave much testimonies about his kind fullness work. So i decided to contact him quickly because this disease was almost on the last step of taking my life from me. I have tried all my best in life to get heal but nobody could ever help apart from Dr Abacha who finally help me to cure my HIV disease from me. I always amazed and overwhelmed when the doctor confirm that i am now healed from aids, and now, i am an HIV/AIDS NEGATIVE PATIENT. I wish anyone who is sick today and wants a healing please i will kindly advice you to contact this man called Dr Abacha now at: abacha.solutiontemple@gmail.com
    To get this powerful healer full article and trust on his origination and references please visit him now again at: abacha.solutiontemple@gmail.com

  • anonymous

    MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET OLORi FROM AFRICA, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com ).
    DR Olori is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa olori, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Olori gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: (EMAIL HIM ON: drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com

    WebRep
    Overall rating

  • anonymous

    DR Olori is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa olori, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Olori gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com
    WebRep
    Overall rating

  • anonymous

    Good day everyone, my name is joan from pakistan, I have been suffering from Hiv/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but happily, last month january 12th 2013, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr olori who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him ” ‘drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com’ ” and he said that if i am ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was unhealthyling surprise. And truly last week monday Dr olori called me to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God almightly will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all Hiv patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr olori for your solutions now at ‘drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com’ he will help you on your Hiv problems…..email:’drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com’
    WebRep
    Overall rating

  • anonymos

    MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY
    My mouth is short of words,i am so so happy because Dr Osemen healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com has healed me from HIV
    ailment which i have been suffering from the past 5years now, i have spend alot when
    getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to
    always become Hiv negative one day, but there was no answer until i found Dr Osemen the paris of african who provide me some healing spell that he uses to help me, now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr Osemen for helping my life comes back newly without any form of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr Osemen and equip you to the higher grade for healing my life. i am so amazed. so i will announced to everyone in this whole world that is HIV positive to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr osemen : healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com for your Hiv healing spell today.He will be always happy to assist you online and ensure you get healed on time, contact Dr Osemen today for your healing spell immediately, thank you email him now at healinghomeofallsickness@outlook.com
    SONIA

  • Vivian Mullan

    Medical scientists have discovered a new way to battle HIV/AIDS by using a man called Dr.Sakura.
    MY NAME IS VIVIAN MULLAN FROM SOUTH AFRICA.I SAW A COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE,
    AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE INFECTED WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS.
    HIV HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY, I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HIV. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN I’VE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER..
    AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A HERBAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..
    I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS..
    I WAS ALREADY DISORGANIZED WITH HIV AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWL ON ME..
    I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT ALTHOUGH I DID’NT BELIEVE IN IT,
    I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION? AND AFTER 2 DAYS, HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR A NEW TEST.
    AND YOU WON’T BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE AIDS HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,
    AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN? I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..
    I HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND ALOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 2 DAYS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..
    BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE IS A HERBAL CURE FOR HIV AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,
    IF YOU WISH TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS HAVE TRIED MY BEST. ABOUT 28 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH THE HERBAL CURE OF DR.SAKURA..
    AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HIV IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..
    If there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, his email still remains THE.HIV.HERBAL.DOCTOR@LIVE.COM

    • Johanna Swartz

      @Vivian Muller can you please give your contact details please as we are also staying in south africa my email address is mabuzapalesa50@gmail. Com, we will appreciate if you can get backnto us, Thanks!!!!

  • douglas

    i am douglas from norway i have be inffect by cancer of the lugs from two year now i have
    gone so many hositals for cure only what the doctors having be telling me,no option than to
    go for extreme,severly i have done this,i was been eatening with this virus for year non on
    till i told a friend who encounter with this same problem and how he has gone through pain
    and agony before he now seek a help from drorriwo@gmail.com when i contacted him i
    never have a spirit of doubt,he told me what to do and i did after three days i got my healings
    with the help of drorriwo,who caster a spell on me,you too can contact him on this email
    adress drorriwo@gmail.com

  • DOBRAH

    i want to share a testimony on how i was cured from HIV by a man called Dr. kizzekpe of kizzekpespells@outlook.com who is very good in what he does for people. I was diagnosed of HIV in MAY. 2010 and since then i have not been living a normal life with my family, my husband and kid left me because they tested negative, i was the only who was carrying the disease and i have been living a life full of pain and sorrows because of the disease i was having inside of me, until i meant a testimony about a woman who was cured by Doctor kizzekpe, i was skeptical at first, but latter on i decided to give the Dr. a try, and in just 3days after i contacted him, he told me every thing to do which i did and then he told me to go for a test to check if the cure he gave to me had worked, and i really went for the test and to my greatest surprise the disease i have been carrying for almost 3 years disappeared, and i was very happy, after that i called my husband and told him of the good news, and now i am very happy to tell you that i and my family are now living happy with out problems, and if you are also in this kind of situation, i will advice you to contact him today through his email. kizzekpespells@outlook.com.

  • julia jack

    Hello let me share this testimony to the world to hear about him too this man really exit I was hiv positive over 9year I have being in medication and I try to look for cure to my problem and I go through internet doctor and I found a tradition doctor named DR.ABEGBE I contacted him for help he give me all his laws and rule that if I get cured I should write about him and that is what am doing now, this man ask for some information about me, which I give him this man cure me from HIV what a great man thank for your help when he get the information he told me that he is about to work on it 20 to 30 minute this man email me and told me what to do for the curing which I did after all the things needed for the cure is provide the man call me in 45mins later and tell me to go for test what a great day to me I was negative thanks dr.abegbe you can contact him now DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM OR DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM +2348113017989

  • Jerry Rubinson

    My name Douglas dash from England, Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been able to get over. As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a man(Native Medical Practitioner)in oxford..I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do i do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man his email is:
    Dr obudu here is via email address (drabuduspiritualspellhome@gmail.com)
    Thanks Regard…….

  • john

    i will thank Mrs Bernelle for letting the world knows the powerful man that help her from AIDS disease. This was what i have all my life been waiting for since i was infected by HIV last 6 months. I always spend money for drugs always but still yet my weight becomes poorer and my joint always getting painful and inching all day. But when i met this comment last 3 days, i quickly contacted Dr ukpoyan the Traditional helper. He is from the western part of Africa, i didn’t spend much as i spent for drugs each day, and i for the fact truly reason this because my life was already as take by this disease called AIDs. Truly, when it was 9 o’clock on Monday this week he called me that his oracle urgently required some few life items to enable the disease wipe out successfully, then i was asked to send down 200 usd (). Which i did. He truly bought the items and surprisingly, yesterday afternoon Dr ukpoyan called me that my work has been finally done and it work out well. I was glad and he told me to rush down to my hospital for checkup. Which i really did, my brothers and sisters i went down crying because no one has ever done this to a person in life. Dr ukpoyan truly healed me. I was crying it was a dream to my eyes when the doctor said to me that I am HIV NEGATIVE. I am now a free born in life, am now like other people who now think things like human. For these days and forever, i will accept Dr ukpoyan as my father and my healer and helper. He is a great man. Thank you sir. I know i cant reward you. But my God in heaven can. Thank you sir once again. if you need he help you can contract he on: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@mail.com

  • bian

    I was HIV/AIDS positive for 8 years until i saw a testimony of how lord oddies has been healing people suffering from HIV and other diseases, i contacted him and today am free.i want to express a heart felt appreciation to lord oddies for healing me. I have directed people with Cancer,Barren women,and those with different problem to him and he favored them differently.I have not seen any one as powerful as lord oddies. Just put him to test and see what he can do. (Seen is believing). I vowed to testify of what he has done. For any problem just contact or email him on lordoddiesworld@gmail.com

  • Dauglas

    My name Douglas dash from England, Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been able to get over. As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a man(Native Medical Practitioner)in oxford..I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do i do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man his email is:
    Dr Ojuku here is via email address (drojukuspellhome@gmail.com )
    Thanks Regard…..

  • cassie

    Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught DR.Ojuku who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa camala, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR. Ojuku gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: ( drojukuspellhome@gmail.com ) or call him on +2348102386568
    thank you sir for healing me from HIV

  • anonymous

    Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last 3years. I keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strenghtful, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating up my life, this is what i caused myself, for allowing my fiance make sex to me unsecurely without protection, although i never knew he is HIV positive. So last few 4days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this Powerful Herb Healer get her well and healed. So as a patient i knew this will took my life 1 day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the DR.OKORUNDO the traditional healer’s email id: DR.OKORUNDO@HOTMAIL.COM and I mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home wereby all what i seek for are granted. I was please at that time. And i continue with him, he took some few details from me and told me that he shall get back to me as soon as he is through with my work. I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, DR.OKORUNDO called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now HIV negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called Browning Lewis that i am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recide to him all i went through with DR.OKORUNDO I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healings, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off. So i will advice you contact him today for your healing at the above details: Email ID:DR.OKORUNDO@HOTMAIL.COM CONTACT HIM NOW TO SAVE YOUR LIFE:DR.OKORUNDO@HOTMAIL.COM Com AS HE IS SO POWERFUL AND HELPFUL TO ALL THAT HAVE THIS SICKNESS…

  • wacom

    Lord Oddies cured my HIV disease I’m in deed very grateful for his kind work upon my life, I never thought I will be free from the disease,here i am today I’m no longer a HIV patient. I’m so happy,get your healing from him contact him via lordoddiesworld@gmail.com

  • gregory

    i never believe that hiv/Aids cure is real on till i got in contact with Dr. Olorun, my HIV stated eight years ago, i was even waiting for death because all my money went out for drug, which keep me till today, one day i saw in the interment that HIV cure is out i then email Dr ukpoyan, and he prepare the herb for me which i took, after taking it he told me to go to the hospital which i did, could you believe that i was confirm HIV negative after the test, and i went to another hospital and it was also negative. if you have this problem and you want to be free from it please contact this doctor with this email address OLORUNODUDUWASPIRITUALTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM, he is the best HIV cure you will find in the whole world. thank you Dr Olorun,. OLORUNODUDUWASPIRITUALTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM

  • Morgan Danielle

    Am from USA and am here to give my introduce a great man to the world and also give thanks to DR.ABEGBE Ason who help me to cure my HIV and also bring my ex back to me. He is a great man who God has sent to save the lives of many people. I was infected with HIV for the past 7years now, I have gone to many places spent money for solution and drugs but no avail and help out until one man in my neighborhood introduce me to a doctor who cured his dad, he said “I know a man who healed my dad from his sickness in 45minutes, I also believe he can help you cure your sickness if you contact him and also do all he says”. So he gave me his number and his email and told me the man is in west Africa. At first I thought it was all a scam untill I saw neighbor’s dad and he narrated all his son told me to be truth so I quickly called the spell caster as they call him and he told all the requirements I need to provide after I told him all my story after I provide the items. After two days he he called me and said he has cast the spell and ask me to go. Take a cup of water and drink he also teach me some words I should say when I want to drink the cup of water that after that I should go for a test in the laboratory and I was so surprise a man I contacted and provided required item for cure in just two days could call me and ask me to go do a test just because he ask me to say some words to a cup of water and drink, I never knew how powerful the words where till I went for test, So I really did as he commanded, as I was going my mind was Boring that how will a doctor cast a spell between two days and told me that am I should drink ordinary a cup of water and am healed, all That was in my mind was that if the test report says am HIV positive I will trace man and get him arrested and take him to court for trail if he is a scam like others that claim they are doctors and spell caster on the internets, that took my money(to help me cast a spell for my healing) and ran away many times but to my own surprise I saw I was HIV negative after the test, I quickly ran back to my phone and called the man and give him thanks. Even the doctor in the hospital was so surprise and ask me how I did it! I told and narrated every thing to him and he collected the man’s number and told him he will like to do some busness with him. May the gods he serve be praised continuously. So that’s why am here to tell my own story and give testimony to this site forum and I have also been reading articles of this great man in many site forum like this, they have been telling more good works about him, how he also help people to bring back their love ones and ex back to them after separations or bring them back to them from the dead. I have to also introduced him to a woman who he also helped before to cure her own HIV/aids and bring back her fiancée to her. Her name is cora Williams and now she is also generaly telling the world that man (the doctor) is a great man. There is no sickness of any type he can’t heal or cure there is noting he can’t do for you. Ask him of anything and he will do it for you.. If you also need his help so it is now your opportunity to email him via his email, so that you can be free from the burdens of death, he is willing and ready to help the poeple of this world who are broken hearted. This is his own personal email DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM or DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM or +2348113017989 thanks you for your time to read my story and please tell your friends who will be willing to contact him for help about this man. Thank you.

  • anonymmouss

    after i read a testimony of a young man called Victor on how Dr Oko
    SOLUTIONHOME@OUTLOOK.COMcure him with his healing medicine also
    contacted him to do the same miracle for me, i explain everything to him
    and he told me what i will do, and i kindly did all he ask me to do,
    and he gave me his healing medicine and told me on how i will be taking
    them daily, i follows his direction,he ask me to go for a medical check
    up after two weeks which i also did. to my greatest surprise my result
    change from POSITIVE TO NEGATIVE. i am so happy that is the reason i am
    sharing this testimony so that other people who may need his help will
    also contact him. if you are out there sharing tear cause of your
    condition you are totally wasting your time cause it will not solve any
    problem, the solution to your problem is Dr Oko, he will help you cure
    your sickness as he has done for me. please kindly contact him with his
    private email address and he is there to help you. email him now:
    solutionhome@outlook.com
    SHERRY

  • John Williams

    Hello friends, I’m from Austria I want to tell the whole world about the good deeds DR.ARIBA did for me, I was diagnosed of a cancer disease (liver cancer), I was told by my family doctor, that I have only 8 months to live on planet earth, I was so depressed, I was thinking about my family, I don’t want to leave them behind, I will ARIBA curing HIV/AIDS in that case he can also cure your cancer disease, I never believe in spell, I collected his email from him, then I contacted him via email, he told me not to bother myself, that everything will be alright, I believed him, due to the way he said it. He asked me to purchase some items, which I did, he casted the spell and tell me that am free from the bondage, he also asked me to go for checkup, the CANCER disappeared from my body totally, I am forever in debt to him, I owe you a lot Doctor. If you have any deadly disease like HIV/AIDS, ALL TYPES OF CANCER, GONORRHEA, SYPHILIS, and ANEMIA any disease you can think off. Kindly email him now on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com

  • !!!MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY DR.BRAVE FROM AFRICA, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL!!!

    I was been suffering hardshiply from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taugh having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at bravespellcaster@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracolous fact and only to see that the following week Dr BRAVE mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arrise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.

    With these i must to everyone who might seek for anyhelp, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,

    Email: bravespellcaster@gmail.com

    ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.

    His Email address is:bravespellcaster@gmail.com ….

  • mabel

    HELLO, i want to share this wonderful testimony to the world as a whole in case there is some body in this same situation. i was diagnosed of HIV in the year 2009 until i meant testimony online by a woman with name Anita about a man called Dr Agbadi , i was not too sure if it was real until i contacted him my self . I thought that there was never a cure for my deadly ailment but Dr Agbadi told me that his herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give him a try, he then told me that once i start taking his herbs, that it will only take me some days to be cured, i believed him and took the herb with faith. after he gave me the medication, i took it and i was feeling some new signs in my body and i decided to go for a test and the result stated that i was HIV negative, i was very happy and even called my pastor and told him about it, i am very happy that i am now HIV negative and i am also happy that i will not be celebrating this Christmas as an HIV patient as i have did for the past 4 years, so help me say a very big thank you to Doctor Aluta for saving me from the hands of the deadly ailment. if you are also in this type of situation and you are seeking for solution, seek no more for you have received the right information you have been wanting for a very long time in this type of issues you are very free to contact Dr. Agbadi today through his private email: dragbadilaguspelltemple@gmail.com or call him on his mobile number : +2347067607812. i strongly believe that he will help you out just as he did mine, stay cool and God bless Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year in advance.

    email: dragbadilaguspelltemple@gmail.com

  • clara

    I Am Mrs calar, i live in Texas (USA).

    [READ MY STORY. ON HOW I GOT MY AIDS

    CURED].

    Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last

    3years. I keep on managing the drugs i

    usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strenghtful, i

    tried all i can too make this disease leave me

    alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating

    up my life, this is what i caused myself, for

    allowing my fiance make sex to

    me unsecurely without protection, although i never knew he is HIV positive.

    So last few 4days i came in contact with a

    lively article on the internet on how this

    Powerful Herb Healer get her well and

    healed. So as a patient i knew this will took

    my life 1 day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the

    Dr Abu the traditional healer’s

    email{Abuspellhome}@gmail.com,

    and i mailed him immediately, in a little while

    he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home wereby all what i seek for are

    granted. I was please at that time. And i

    continue with him, he took some few details

    from me and told me that he shall get back

    to me as soon as he is through with my

    work. I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from

    my friends house, Dr Abu called

    me to go for checkup in the hospital and see

    his marvelous work that it is now HIV

    negative, i was very glad to hear that from

    him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my

    hospital doctor called Browning Lewis that i

    am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him

    with the test note, he ask me how does it

    happen and i recide to him all i went

    through with Dr . I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to

    share this testimonies to everyone who seek

    for healings, because once you get calm and

    quiet, so the disease get to finish your life

    off. So i will advice you contact him today for

    your healing at the above details: Email{Abuspellhome}@gmail.com

  • mabel

    MY NAME IS MARIAM BAURICE FROM SOUTH AFRICA…I SAW THIS COMMENT ON POSITIVE BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW MY STATUS CHANGES TO NEGATIVE, AND AM NOW A LIVING WITNESS OF IT AND I THINK ITS A SHAME ON ME IF I DON’T SHARE THIS LOVELY STORY WITH OTHER PEOPLE Infected WITH THIS DEADLY VIRUS…,HIV HAS BEEN ONGOING IN MY FAMILY… I LOST BOTH PARENTS TO HIV,. AND IT IS SO MUCH PAIN IVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO GET OVER.. AS WE ALL KNOW MEDICALLY THERE IS NO SOLUTION TO IT..AND MEDICATION IS VERY EXPENSIVE..SO SOMEONE INTRODUCED ME TO A NATIVE MEDICAL PRACTITIONER IN AFRICA..I HAD A JOB THERE TO EXECUTE SO I TOOK TIME TO CHECK OUT ON HIM.I SHOWED HIM ALL MY TESTS AND RESULTS.. I WAS ALREADY DIAGNOSED WITH HIV AND IT WAS ALREADY TAKING ITS TOWEL ON ME.. I HAD SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS SO I DECIDED TO TRY HIM OUT…I WAS ON HIS DOSAGE FOR 6MONTHS. ALTHOUGH I DIDN’T BELIEVE IN IT, I WAS JUST TRYING IT OUT OF FRUSTRATION… AND AFTER 2 WEEKS, I WENT FOR NEW TESTS… AND YOU WONT BELIEVE THAT 5 DIFFERENT DOCTORS CONFIRMED IT THAT AM NEGATIVE..IT WAS LIKE A DREAM,,I NEVER BELIEVE AIDS HAS CURE..AM NOW NEGATIVE,,AM A LIVING WITNESS..I DON’T KNOW HOW TO THANK THIS MAN… I JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERS IN ANY WAY I CAN..HAVE JOINED MANY FORUMS AND HAVE POSTED THIS TESTIMONIES AND A LOT OF PEOPLE HAS MAIL AND CALLED THIS MAN ON PHONE AND AFTER 2 WEEKS THEY ALL CONFIRMED NEGATIVE..BBC NEWS TOOK IT LIVE AND EVERY.. HOPE HE HELPS YOU OUT.. EVERYBODY SAW IT AND ITS NOW OUT IN PAPERS AND MAGAZINES THAT THERE’S NATIVE CURE FOR HIV AND ALL WITH THE HELP OF THIS MAN,,HAVE TRIED MY OWN PARTS AND ALL LEFT WITH YOU,,IF YOU LIKE TAKE IT OR NOT..GOD KNOWS HAVE TRIED MY BEST.ABOUT 97 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE THROUGH ME..AND THEY SEND MAILS TO THANKS ME AFTER THEY HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED NEGATIVE,,THIS MAN IS REAL..DON’T MISS THIS CHANCE,,HIV IS A DEADLY VIRUS,,GET RID OF IT NOW..case there is anyone who has similar problem and still looking for a way out, and he those cast all kind of spell like ::Love Spells Luck, Money Spells Health, Well Being Protection, Healing Curses, Hex, Breakups NEW! Combo Spells High Priestess Spells Vampire Spells Authentic Voodoo Spells Custom, Other Spells Business spells Health/Healing spells Curse removal Job spells Healing from all kind of diseases Love binding Barrenness(need a child)Need love Lottery Spells Promotions Success Money ritual swanning court case Divorce spells Low sperm count Infertility in women Breast enlargement/reduction Penis enlargement/reduction YOU CAN CONTACT HIM HERE AS (ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com) if you need any question contact me via here as ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com

  • mabel

    hello everyone,
    i don’t just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have been HIV+ since last three years with my girlfriend but today i am happy that i am HIV_ with herbal medicine of Dr Ugbakhuan the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr Ugbakhuan cure his HIV i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr Ugbakhuan brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there kindly contact this great heal;er on his email address: ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com please sir keep your good work cause there are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more contact him now: ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com

  • mabel

    i want to thank dr ugbakhuan for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from hiv when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Ugbakhuan gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it.
    once more i say a big thank to you Dr Ugbakhuan for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you.

  • mabel

    Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught dr.ugbakhuan who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing dr.ugbakhuan gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: Ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com
    thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter

  • mabel

    DR Ugbakhuan is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr Ugbakhuan, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR Ugbakhuan gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com

  • mabel

    I was been suffering hard ship from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following week Dr ugbakhuan mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,Email: ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.My name is Jane wembli His Email address is:ugbakhuanspelltemple@gmail.com

  • Daniel Caro

    hello everybody in forum this man called DR okoro have done a wonderful thing in my life he has just cure my breast cancer for only just one week i am very very suprise when he ask me to bring a money for the items that is going to use to cure my breast cancer i tauht he is lieing or try to scam me but offurtunate i now said let me give it a try when i send the money and he went to the market and get the items then he contacted his gods and and he gods say that is a spiritual problem and from there everything is going to be alright and now i am the happiest woman on this earth so if you have this kind of problem dont hesitate to contact this great man on his email address DR okorospell@gmail.com or call this number +2348158270343 or call this number 08158270343

  • Melisa George

    Hello everyone i am very happy to share this testimony today, I contacted Dr Aluya in regards of my lover. He no longer wanted to associate with me anymore. He was interested in working out his marriage, after begging and pleading with him I realized it was out of my hands, he really was leaving me. My co-worker went through a similar situation and told me that you had helped her. I can’t say how much I’m grateful she introduced me to you. After discussing the resolution with you, you get your lover back spell has done more than what I expected. My lover not only came back to me, but has left his wife and now we are engaged, we are getting married next year, I don’t know what I would have done without you. I believe you are my guardian angel you can contact him Via Email aluyakespelltemple@live.com.

  • Mellisa Hannah

    my name is Hannah from California USA , i was diagnosed with HIV in 2012 and since then my life have never remained the same . I even infected my husband with the disease , until i meant a testimony from a woman called Tricia and what she said about a man called doctor ukpoyan. I contacted him and told him about my problem , and then he told me that i will need to do some things which i did and after that he told me to give him some time to prepare the medicine for me . And then after he finished every thing , he told me that i will take the medication for 1 week which i did and 2 day ago i went for a test and surprisingly i am now HIV negative, he is also preparing another medicine for my husband, if you are in this kind of problem or you need help in any other disease cure contact doctor ukpoyan via his email :(dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com)

    • dr, ehisuan

      I am here to give my testimony about a doctor who help me in my life. I was infected with HIV virus in the 2010,i went to many hospitals, churches for cure but there was no solution out, so I was thinking how can I get a solution out so that i cannot loose my life, I lost everything I have my husband run away from me and also took my children along because of my sickness. One day I was in the river side thinking the next step to take if it is to jump into the river so that I can loose my life totally or just think where I can go to get solution. so a lady walk to me telling me why am I so sad and i open up all to him telling her my stories, she told me that she can help me out that’s the reason she normally come here to help people so that thy can be cured because she was into this problem before, she introduce me to a doctor who cast spells on people and gave me his number and email so i called him and also email him. He told me all the things I need to provide and also give me instructions to take, which I followed properly. Before I knew what is happening he called me and told me that i should go for an HIV test and which i did as he told me and the result was negative. so if you are also heart brokened and also need a help you can also email him at drehisuanspellhome1@gmail.com OR call +2348133440087

  • Mellisa Hannah

    I am Hannah from USA, i navel believe that hiv cure is real on till i got in contact with Dr. ukpoyan, my HIV stated eight years ago, i was even waiting for death because all my money went out for drug, which keep me till today, one day i saw in the interment that HIV cure is out i then email Dr ukpoyan, and he prepare the herb for me which i took, after taking it he told me to go to the hospital which i did, could you believe that i was confirm HIV negative after the test, and i went to another hospital and it was also negative. if you have this problem and you want to be free from it please contact this doctor with this email address dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com, he is the best HIV cure you will find in the whole world. thank you Dr ukpoyan am free now.

  • Mellisa Hannah

    Truthfully, i was tested HIV + positive last 3years. I keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strenghtful, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating up my life, this is what i caused myself, for allowing my fiance have sex with me insecurely without protection. Although i never knew he is HIV positive. So last few 4days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this Powerful Herb Healer get her well and healed. So as a patient i knew this will took my life one day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. So i copied out the Dr ukpoyan the traditional healer’s email id: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com and I mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home were by all what i seek for are granted. I was please at that time. And i continue with him, he took some few details from me and told me that he shall get back to me as soon as he is through with my work. I was very happy as heard that from him. So Yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, Dr ukpoyan called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now HIV negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called Browning Lewis that i am now HIV NEGATIVE. I jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recede to him all i went through with Dr ukpoyan I am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healing, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off. So i will advice you contact him today for your healing at the above details: Email ID: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com CONTACT HIM NOW TO SAVE YOUR LIFE: dr.ukpoyanspellhome@gmail.com AS HE IS SO POWERFUL AND HELPFUL TO ALL THAT HAVE THIS SICKNESS…

  • Joshua is now HIV free

    i was tested HIV positive 2003 and since then i have been battling with this sickness, not until i came across this testimony online about this spiritual healer and decide to try it out. after taking his medication for two weeks, i receive and email from him i should go for test and to God grace i was tested HIV negative, all the illness was gone, you too can contact him via email. Olorunoduduwaspiritualtemple@gmail.com and be HIV Free

    thanks

  • Theodora Fabzz

    Dr. Oraede God will continue to bless you more abundantly, for the good works you are doing in peoples life, I will keep on writng and posting testimonies about you on the Internet, I’m Theodora Fabzz, I was a HIV patient, I saw a blog on how Dr. Oraede cured someone, I contacted him and also got my healing, kindly email him now on Dr.oraedespellhome@hotmail.com or dr.oraedespellhome@gmail.com or email me on theofabzz@gmail.com or call him on +2348161879468

  • Claudette

    my name is Anita from California USA , i was diagnosed with HIV in 2012 , and since then my life have never remained the same . I even infected my husband with the disease , until i meant a testimony from a woman called Tricia and what she said about a man called doctor James . I contacted him and told him about my problem , and then he told me that i will need to do some things which i did , and after that he told me to give him some time to prepare the medicine for me . And then after he finished every thing , he told me that i will take the medication for 3 weeks which i did and 4 day ago i went for a test and surprisingly i am now HIV negative, he is also preparing another medicine for my husband, if you are in this kind of problem or you need help in any other disease cure , contact doctor James via his email : Olorunoduduwaspiritualtemple@gmail.com or call his mobile number : +2349030470743

  • droboitespelltemple

    THE GEAT DR,OBOITE THAT CURE MY HIVE THANKS YOU FOR HELP ME AM NOW A HAPPY WOMAN, THNAKS AGAIN
    I am solomon joy from USA, this is real serious in my life as a HIV positive, who will believe that a herb can cure 3 years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot of money buying drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy and i was waiting for this death to come because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him on (dr.droboitespelltemple@gmail.com), unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV in my body, he prepared the herb for me, and gave me instruction on how to take it, after taking the treatment for few days, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirmed me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals there i believed i am HIV negative. i really want to give thanks to DR.oboite for saving my life, i never believed that i will be an HIV negative today, please my dear friends help me to thank DR.oboite for what he has done in my life i am grateful Sir . if you are having same problem please feel free to contact him through this e-mail (droboitespelltemple@gmail.com). i love you DR.oboite i we never forget you. thanks again.

  • gitf

    I USED TO HAVE HIV,,,AND I WORK WITH THE U.S ARMY……I LOOKED FOR CURE ALMOST ROUND THE WORLD,NOT UNTIL I CONTACTED A GREAT hivcurecenter@gmail.com,I NARRATED MY PREDICAMENT TO HIM,I WAS SHOCKED HE SAID”NO CAUSE FOR ALARM”’I SEND HIM MY PHOTO,,,,HE SAID HE WILL NEED TO BUY SOME ITEMS,AND I PAID FOR IT…AFTER THREE DAYS HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR TEST AGAIN,…… MY FRIENDS YOU WON’T BELIEVE IT WAS NEGATIVE….NOW I’M SOUND AND HEALTHY STILL WORKING WITH THE U.S ARMY .

    I BELIEVE HE CAN CURE ANY TYPE OF SICKNESS HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS: hivcurecenter@gmail.com

    c

  • hannah promise

    my name is Belinda, i want to give almighty praise to Dr Iseh Olorun who help me to cure my HIV/AID, please help me to give thanks to him he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my friend who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a wonderful man, his email is Olorunoduduwaspiritualtemple@gmail.com contact him now for him to help you too, you can also reach him on phone if you are in his country: Olorunoduduwaspiritualtemple@gmail.com

  • Emiliano Babarah

    DR.ORIOMON help me from [HIV]

    BABARAH [USA]

    What ad but today am very happy to give this story to you all, it all happen when I was 23 year well because of this disease I can get married and very happy today am now negative I can get married now to my follow people that is on my shoes this the go great man, a great thanks to DR.ORIOMON the man that bring me out of this sorrow this is the man that can as well help the world, on this diseases I can remember 5 year ago when I was searching for cure, and how I have spent much money and I finally lost hope due to my conduction I have to put my hope on god, lucky to me last week here I was on the internet, check on how many year I can spent on earth them I see a comment about this great man DR.ORIOMON what a lucky day for me and today am giving my testimony about him I have never believe there is cure at all, but this man just want me to give him a try, if he cannot do it I will know his is not DR.ORIOMON that he have been doing this cure for more than many year now I put my hope on him and also my dear good way to say bye to this diseases [HIV] contact this man now dr.oriomonspiritualtemple@yahoo.com

    .
    and i pray that he will help you also. All thanks to DR.ORIOMON, you can contact me on.oriomonspiritualtemple@yahoo.com

  • Alicia

    I contacted HIV at the age of 26years, I have contacted different spell casters, astrologers, doctors for cure but all to no avail until i saw a post on health forum on the nternet about a spell caster who cast spells to heal all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, at first i doubted if it was real but decided to give it a try, when i contacted this spell caster, he helped me cast a healing spell and i was healed (positive to negative), today I am back to health, contact this powerful healing spell doctor via email azizahealingtemple@gmail.com

  • Thynaya Williams

    Join me celebrate for these great and perfect day which my lord God has
    done for using these great and powerful healing doctor called DR Olorun
    to heal my sickness HIV/AIDS which has been chocking me up for over
    5years now without solutions, i have seek for solutions online, and
    through hospital, they keep on giving me orientations about drugs that
    can extend my years.now since Dr Olorun has helped me to erased my
    disease out of my life, i we owe you greatly for healing me truly and to
    again, contact Dr Olorun for hiv cure today at: Olorunoduduwaspiritualtemple@gmail.com

    thanks

  • Bruno Rico

    Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught greatgumblaspellhome@outlook.com who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Holly! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr Gumbala , i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost kills my life, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Gumbala gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: greatgumblaspellhome@outlook.com.

  • Sandra Moore

    Hello,
    I was diagnosed of this HIV deadly disease a friend of mine introduce Dr JOE COMPBELL to me and I actually did contact him after he has prepare what he said he will do and he sent it to me and I used it according to his prescription after one week I went to the hospital to check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I used when I was tested POSITIVE to my greatest surprise the status was NEGATIVE the medical doctors there was surprise and I have to tell the whole world about this if you are still having this similar problem I recommend you to Dr Jerry for you here is his email address: ofemuspelltempleandhivcure@gmail.com

  • jane

    HELLO, i want to share this wonderful testimony to the world as a

    whole in case there is some body in this same situation. i was

    diagnosed of HIV in the year 2009 until i meant testimony online by a

    woman with name Anita about a man called Dr Okoro , i was not too sure

    if it was real until i contacted him my self . I thought that there

    was never a cure for my deadly ailment but Dr Okoro told me that his

    herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give him a try, he then

    told me that once i start taking his herbs, that it will only take me

    some days to be cured, i believed him and took the herb with faith.

    after he gave me the medication, i took it and i was feeling some new

    signs in my body and i decided to go for a test and the result stated

    that i was HIV negative, i was very happy and even called my pastor

    and told him about it, i am very happy that i am now HIV negative and

    i am also happy that i will not be celebrating this Christmas as an

    HIV patient as i have did for the past 4 years, so help me say a very

    big thank you to Doctor Okoro for saving me from the hands of the

    deadly ailment. if you are also in this type of situation and you are

    seeking for solution, seek no more for you have received the right

    information you have been wanting for a very long time in this type of

    issues you are very free to contact Dr Okoro today through his private

    email: Drokorotemplt@gmail.com or call him on his mobile number :

    +2348051785597. i strongly believe that he will help you out just as

    he did mine, stay cool and God bless Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year

    in advance.

    email: DROKOROTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM

  • anonymous

    Hello,i am Vivian by name and i am from south Africa,let me give this testimony to the public about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV/AID for good 5year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for god every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids sister run to me that she found a doctor in the internet who can cure HIV/AID she help me out on everything the man ask for, so he can cast a spell on me from his temple after all he ask of me was done, later I started getting more stronger my blood started to flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Weight before a month my body started developing my skin started coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not an HIV/AID patient again.if you have HIV/AID or any sickness please contact dr Favour now.his email is: homeoffavourandsolutionspell@gmail.com or you can call his mobile number +2347032884728 i wish you good luck on this God bless you all.

  • Antonio Benard

    Am Antonio Bernard i reside in Italy, my wife was suffering from breast cancer and the doctor told me that there was nothing that he could do to save my beloved wife. Then a friend told me about DR FADEYI that he can cure cancer with his herbal medication,i told him that my wife’s breast cancer was in the last stage that i don’t think that the herbal medicine would cure it and he persuaded me to try it, for the love of my wife, i decided to give it a try.
    I told my wife about it, and she asked me to contact dr. fadeyi. And my wife told me to let give a try. So i contacted him, then he told me about the items that are needed to prepare the medication cure my wife’s breast cancer and he assured me that after 2months the cancer would be gone. After the preparation of the items, he contacted me and asked me to send him my residential address, so that he can send the medication down to my house. Then he sent it to me, so i gave it to my wife and she used it, it worked exactly as the dr fadeyi prescribed it. Thanks to doctor Fadeyi for taking away sorrow in my life. can you all imagine, that my wife have a 6 years old daughter and a 3 years old son, what would i have done.. God will bless Dr. Fadeyi for helping me with the herbal medication and for his support and care.
    contact him on:- doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com. What can i say unto my LORD, all i have to say is THANK YOU LORD.

  • anonymous

    MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr Oko has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering from the past 6 years now, i have spend alot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to always i can become Hiv negative one day, but there was no answer until i found Dr from Dr Oko the paris of african who provide me some healing spell that he uses to help me, now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr Oko for helping my life comes back newly without any form of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr Oko and equip you to the higher grade for healing my life. i am so amazed. so i will announced to everyone in this whole world that is HIV positive to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr Oko for your Hiv healing spell today at: solutionhome@outlook.com He will be always happy to assist you online and ensure you get healed on time, contact Dr Oko today for your healing spell immediately, solutionhome@outlook.com
    Kelvin

    • bella mark

      ALL THANKS BE TO THIS GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT HELP ME CURE MY HIV,THANKS ONCE AGIAN.

      Do you believe HIV have cure if yes meet a man who cure HIV aids for 45mins
      spell, I was HIV positive for 5year and I was in a serious illness but him
      the great man save my life he is the greatest of almost all spell caster
      thanks DR.UDO native of UDO the man that lord sent to help all HIV
      patients thank for curing my virus. if you need his help contact him for
      great and happy life my friends, To get this powerful healer full article
      and trust on his origination and references please visit him now again at:
      email: DR. iziengbeayalovespell@gmail.com

  • anonymous

    MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr Oko has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering from the past 6 years now, i have spend alot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to always i can become Hiv negative one day, but there was no answer until i found Dr from Dr Oko the paris of african who provide me some healing spell that he uses to help me, now i am glad telling everyone that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr Oko for helping my life comes back newly without any form of crisis, may the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr Oko and equip you to the higher grade for healing my life. i am so amazed. so i will announced to everyone in this whole world that is HIV positive to please follow my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV disease is a deadly type,contact Dr Oko for your Hiv healing spell today at: solutionhome@outlook.com He will be always happy to assist you online and ensure you get healed on time, contact Dr Oko today for your healing spell immediately, solutionhome@outlook.com
    Kelvin

  • Healing

    TB Joshua says, “If millions of this generation are to believe, they must see proof that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.”
    This is the opportunity for you to witness that proof…
    are you looking for HIVAIDS cure.
    or
    you want to settle down in your marriage
    Believe there is nothing God cannot do.
    contact, emmanuelprophet549.tb@gmail.com
    for your miracle

  • Helen Paul

    am from uk am here to give
    my testimony about how i got my hiv disease and how i flew it quickly
    after having trust on my spell doctor who cured me immediately .since
    the year i married to the man i didnt love because my parents false me
    to marry him.i have been enjoying relationship and sex life with him .he
    do spend time on work and dont have time for me . sometime he do sleep
    at his work and also do carry women because he has the money to spend
    but doesnt spend it on me . so i was so jealous to the extent that i
    cant control my anger and i decided to start cheating on him with
    exboyfriend . because my husband donot always be at home except on
    weeend .i have sex with him without protection .after somemonths been in
    love with my exboyfriend i was so sick and decided to go have a test
    and i found i was hiv positive . i feel so sad and i was ashamed
    because i didnt now how to open up to my husband i hate before my
    exboyfriend denied me and when my husband found out about what wads
    going on he devoirced me and i was ill for good 3years i went to many
    places for solution butthere was no solution . so one day i was asing
    GOOGLE some question on how i can get a cure and how i can get some
    medication which i will be taking to my own suprise they brought one
    email out named drozallaspellhome@outlook.com
    that this powerful man can cure hiv i didnt believe about the cure
    before but i toke the email and search it on GOOGLE and found many good
    testimonies about him people have been giving more testimonies about him
    so i contacted him about my situation . he told me all the procedures
    which i will take and i did before i knew what was happening he called
    me and told me to go for an hiv test which i did and when the result was
    out i was hiv negative .thanks to drogodomigodo now as i am giving
    this testimony am fully settled down with my husband now and we love
    ourselves .i give this testimony for people around that was in my shoes
    so that they can also be cured like me .so if you also need a solution
    also you can email him at drozallaspellhome@outlook.com

    • Juan Xinyi

      Hiv has ruined many lives, I once had HIV, it was the help of DR. OKOSUN that I was cured. I have referred many people to him, and they have all been cured, kindly contact him today so that you can also get your healing, it was the help of the testimonies I saw, I conttacted him, so I also pledge to write testimonies about him (DR.OKOSUN), you can contact him today on dr.okosun1spelltemple@gmail.com or call him on +2348151840926..

  • Abraham Maxwell

    Hello,
    I was diagnosed of this skin cancer deadly disease a friend of mine
    introduce dr basheru to me and I actually did contact him after he has
    prepare what he said he will do and he sent it to me and I used it
    according to his prescription after one week I went to the hospital to
    check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I
    used when I was tested POSITIVE to my greatest surprise the status was
    NEGATIVE the medical doctors there was surprise and I have to tell the
    whole world about this if you are still having this similar problem I
    recommend you to dr basheru here is his email
    drbasheruspellcaster@hotmail.com or call him at +2347051400688

  • John Park

    Good morning everyone, my name is ROBERT from Pakistan, I have been suffering from
    HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure
    i get healthy all day, but happily, last month January 12th 2013, I came in contact

    with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr
    Cuba who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him ” ‘drcubatemple@gmail.com ” and he said that if i am ready

    for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he
    has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical
    check up, i was unhealthy ling surprise. And truly last week Monday Dr Cuba called me

    to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I
    now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a

    great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and
    your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV
    patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr Cuba for your solutions now at

    drcubatemple@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problems…..email:drcubatemple@gmail.com or call doctor +2347038965900

  • Mr lucky

    Am Mr lucky , my wife was suffering from HIV and the doctor told me that there was nothing that he could do to save my beloved wife. Then a friend told me about the herbal medicine that can cure HIV, i told him that my wife’s HIV was in the last stage that i don’t think the Herbal medicine would cure it and he persuaded me to try it, for the love of my wife, i decided to give it a try.I did some research and i found a doctor who helped me with the herbal medicine to cure my wife’s HIV and he assured me that after THREE WEEKS the HIV would be gone. kpeledesolutiontemple@gmail.com

    I bought it and she used it,it worked exactly as the doctor prescribed it. Thanks to doctor Kpelede for taking away sorrow in my life. can you all imagine, that my wife have a 6 years old daughter and a 3 years old son, what would i have done.. God will bless Dr. Kpelede for helping me with herbal medicine and for his support and care.contact him for help: kpeledesolutiontemple@gmail.com or call him on his phone number:+2347038111854 what can i say unto my LORD, all i have to say is THANK YOU LORD.

  • get cured

    a painful tires is not the end of this life, i was contacted with HIV AIDS. this disease have being inside me for go 5years, i thought that is the end of everything my husband died for same illness and i was hopeless. i saw a post on the internet of a spell caster dr.elebehealinghome@outlook.com then i contacted him, with my pains and tires this spell caster assure me another live again, i never knew it is true until he caste the spell on me. he only told me to go for a check up and my result was negative no i am to my feet. if you are having same predicament with me please do not forget to contact a spell caster dr.elebehealinghome@outlook.com good luck my dear.

  • HIV

    I want to use this opportunity to testify of how i got cured from HIV AIDS. I contacted HIV from my husband, still yet my husband died 3 years ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell caster who cure all kind of diseases including HIV AIDS, when i contact this healing spell doctor he helped me cast a healing spell and i got cured within 72hours (3days), I am back on my feet again. Contact this spell caster for any kind of disease via this email dr.elebehealhome@outlook.com

  • Mavin Kate

    MAVIN KATE

    Good day everyone,I AM FROM SOUTH AFRICA I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but happily, last month may 12th 2014, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a dr.Eze.malaca on a newspaper who is called Dr Eze.malaca who has help much people to cure their HIV and AIDS disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him.and he said that if i am ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was unhealthy ling surprise. And truly last week Monday Dr Eze.malaca called me to quickly go for a medical check up, which I did, only to find out that I was not with any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr.Eze.malaca for your solutions now at dr. Eze.malaca he will help you on your HIV problems…..email:(SPELLOFHEALINGCENTER@GMAIL.COM) or call doctor +2348163395533. He is the best spell caster to work with,i promise you that you will get your problems solved

  • Mavin Kate

    MAVIN KATE

    Good day everyone,I AM FROM SOUTH AFRICA I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but happily, last month may 12th 2014, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a dr.Eze.malaca on a newspaper who is called Dr Eze.malaca who has help much people to cure their HIV and AIDS disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him.and he said that if i am ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was unhealthy ling surprise. And truly last week Monday Dr Eze.malaca called me to quickly go for a medical check up, which I did, only to find out that I was not with any HIV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Please i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr.Eze.malaca for your solutions now at dr. Eze.malaca he will help you on your HIV problems…..email:(SPELLOFHEALINGCENTER@GMAIL.COM) or call doctor +2348163395533. He is the best spell caster to work with,i promise you that you will get your problems solved.

  • rose

    I want to say good about a spell caster that help to cure my hiv he is good at it I was having hiv for 4year and when I emailed him he help me and when I went to the hospital and check I was not have hiv again he is the best in the wold I love him if any have this kind of problem or you need any help form him you can email him today on this email; drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com you are the best I love u and god bless, drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com

  • rose

    DR Olori is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa olori, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Olori gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com

  • rose

    Good day everyone, my name is joan from pakistan, I have been suffering from Hiv/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but happily, last month january 12th 2013, I came in contact with a traditional doctor also known as a chief priest on a newspaper who is called Dr olori who has help much people to cure their aids disease, firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him ” ‘drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com’ ” and he said that if i am ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was unhealthyling surprise. And truly last week monday Dr olori called me to quickly go for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to you sir, that God almightly will uplift you and your great work you did for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all Hiv patient to contact this great powerful man called Dr olori for your solutions now at ‘drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com’ he will help you on your Hiv problems…..email:’drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com’

  • rose

    MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET OLORi FROM AFRICA, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com ).
    DR Olori is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa olori, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Olori gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: (EMAIL HIM ON: drolorispiritualtemple@gmail.com

  • Agentsmith John

    this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb
    can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have
    spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was
    waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man
    who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to
    me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb
    for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week,
    he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after
    the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to
    other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive
    to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the
    herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is
    why am dropping his email address, dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com do email him
    he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for
    saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work

  • Agentsmith John

    this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb
    can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have
    spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was
    waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man
    who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to
    me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb
    for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week,
    he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after
    the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to
    other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive
    to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the
    herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is
    why am dropping his email address, dr.okogbospellhome@hotmail.com do email him
    he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for
    saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work,,,,,

  • I want to thank Dr Frank for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Frank gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: drfranktemple4godhivcure@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Frank for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :drfranktemple4godhivcure@gmail.com, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2347059818419.

  • hivcure

    i am from sudan, I wish to share the testimony of life experience with the general public about what DR SAGO has just done for me, this Dr has just brought back my Lost hope to me with his great powers, I was infected with HIV/AIDS during my youth camp in Texas. i never notice it until I meet this man JAMES . We both love each other and we planned to get married. I Was surprise when we went for HIV/AIDS test, i was HIV/AIDS positive. The man was so disappointed in me, I wanted to kill myself, but a friend of mine told me not to worry that I still have life to live. She ask me one day to followed her to the cyber cafe, when we got there, I decided search for the best way to live with HIV/AID, that was when i saw a testimonies from Sullivan on how a great priest healed her of HIV/AIDS. i decided to email the man, then you won’t believe this when i Contacted this DR of my problems, he told me what I needed to do and how to do it, him and he gave me 6days to go back for the test again, I went back to the same hospital and have the same test, but the HIV/AIDS positive change to negative. I didn’t believed the doctor’s report, I went to another hospital, the same result, then i shouted out in tears cause i never believe that this was true today i am HIV negative Dr Sago gave me another second chance to life you can reach him his ways may sound weird but worked for me i am grateful to him he can help you here is his address sagohivcureherbalcenter@gmail.com i wish luck just as mine his contact line is +2348133349055

    Jennifer mwede

  • Site

    I have been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 7yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i havewent to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Desmond about how this powerful doctor help him get curedof the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a African doctor was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i havesomeone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at worldtreatmentforhiv@yahoo.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which ifirstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all he said. I did all by accepting his Words fact

    and only to see that after some weeks of taking his herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for check up the day he ask me to go for check up to confirm if the sickness was still there,to

    my greatest surprise i could not find any sickness in my body i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now

    HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.

    With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: Worldtreatmentforhiv@yahoo.com or you can contact me for confirmation oliviaphilip40@gmail.com “sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir

    olivia

  • annonimous

    Good-day
    My name is Jane from united states, i am here to thank DR Philip agbeveherbalcentre@hotmail.com the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2011, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alto of spell casters and none of them could help me rather they scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR PHILIP, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him through his email address: agbeveherbalcentre@hotmail.com ,so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 7 DAYS, after 7DAYS, i went to the hospital for test and to me happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So readers DR PHILIP is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, Kidney problem and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on (agbeveherbalcentre@hotmail.com).

  • annonimous

    Good-day
    My name is Jane from united states, i am here to thank DR Philip agbeveherbalcentre@hotmail.com the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2011, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alto of spell casters and none of them could help me rather they scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR PHILIP, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him through his email address: agbeveherbalcentre@hotmail.com ,so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 7 DAYS, after 7DAYS, i went to the hospital for test and to me happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So readers DR PHILIP is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, Kidney problem and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on (agbeveherbalcentre@hotmail.com).

  • John Park

    rat hank to Dr.alabokun for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was
    HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment
    dr.alabokun that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it
    i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I
    think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see
    the work of dr.alabokun if he is saying the true he ask for different
    things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed
    and I wait to see his reply to my problem all the things is done he ask
    me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative
    the medical doctor was surprise and doctor even ask for dr alabokun
    email which i give to him, he he is help people that contact him also he
    can still help you on your cure thanks Dr.alabokun for helping me for
    the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dralabokun@gmail.com or contact +2348071145063

  • leo

    Hello everybody i am so happy to share this testimony on how Dr Okun
    was able to heal me from HIV Disease, well i was detected positive on
    23th may 2013, and ever since i have been looking for a way to treat and
    cure this disease from me, but all ways i try there was no solution,
    few weeks ago i saw a testimony of some people on how Dr Okun was
    able to cure them from HIV disease, still on i heard about it on media
    when a young lady also gave her testimony about this same Dr, well left
    with no hope i message Dr Okun telling him all my problem, he told me
    what we where going to do, that he was going to send me a portion which
    i am going to take, and after which i took this herb portion he sent to
    me, he told me to go back to the hospital for check up and after i have
    done that i should come and tell him the good news result, at first
    when i saw the message i was so shock and still did not believed i will
    be cured, well friend to make my story short i am HIV negative now after
    many time of sorrow, i am Negative, and my sickness are gone, i thank
    God for leading me to this man, he email address is (okunspelltemple@outlook.com) or call him at +2348051129648 he can be of help to you if you have any problem..

    Sir may God Bless You.

  • John Park

    t hanks to Dr.alabokun for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was
    HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment
    dr.alabokun that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it
    i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I
    think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see
    the work of dr.alabokun if he is saying the true he ask for different
    things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed
    and I wait to see his reply to my problem all the things is done he ask
    me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative
    the medical doctor was surprise and doctor even ask for dr alabokun
    email which i give to him, he he is help people that contact him also he
    can still help you on your cure thanks Dr.alabokun for helping me for
    the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dralabokun@gmail.com or contact +2348071145063

  • lizie

    DR Frank is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr Frank, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR Frank gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drfranktemple4godhivcure@gmail.com, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2347059818419.

  • kate lahm

    DR Frank is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr Frank, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR Frank gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drfranktemple4godhivcure@gmail.com, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2347059818419

  • janny flesty

    I want to thank Dr Frank for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Frank gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: drfranktemple4godhivcure@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Frank for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :drfranktemple4godhivcure@gmail.com, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2347059818419.

  • Henry Westwood

    I have been suffering hardship from HIV/AIDS since 7yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Desmond about how this powerful traditional doctor help him get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.skhivhomefcure@gmail.com so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, he respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracles fact and only to see that after some weeks of taking his herbal medicine i notice some changes in my body system and i went for check up the day he ask me to go for check up to confirm if the sickness was still there,to my greatest surprise i could not find any sickness in my body i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power. With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: dr.skhivhomefcure@gmail.com sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return.and be blessed sir.

  • Joy Ruzi

    Hello everybody i am so happy to share this testimony on how Dr egbons
    was able to heal me from HIV Disease, well i was detected positive on
    23th may 2013, and ever since i have been looking for a way to treat and
    cure this disease from me, but all ways i try there was no solution,
    few weeks ago i saw a testimony of some people on how Dr egbons was
    able to cure them from HIV disease, still on i heard about it on media
    when a young lady also gave her testimony about this same Dr, well left
    with no hope i message Dr egbons telling him all my problem, he told me
    what we where going to do, that he was going to send me a portion which
    i am going to take, and after which i took this herb portion he sent to
    me, he told me to go back to the hospital for check up and after i have
    done that i should come and tell him the good news result, at first
    when i saw the message i was so shock and still did not believed i will
    be cured, well friend to make my story short i am HIV negative now after
    many time of sorrow, i am Negative, and my sickness are gone, i thank
    God
    for leading me to this man, he email address is
    (dr.egbonsspellhome@gmail.com he can be of
    help to you if you have any problem..Sir may God Bless You

  • bella mark

    ALL THANKS BE TO THIS GREAT SPELL CASTER THAT HELP ME CURE MY HIV,THANKS ONCE AGIAN.

    Do you believe HIV have cure if yes meet a man who cure HIV aids for 45mins
    spell, I was HIV positive for 5year and I was in a serious illness but him
    the great man save my life he is the greatest of almost all spell caster
    thanks DR.UDO native of UDO the man that lord sent to help all HIV
    patients thank for curing my virus. if you need his help contact him for
    great and happy life my friends, To get this powerful healer full article
    and trust on his origination and references please visit him now again at:
    email: DR. iziengbeayalovespell@gmail.com

  • JOHN MARK

    My name is Lera Lolla I was diagnosed of this deadly disease a friend of mine introduce Dr olufalaye to me and I actually did contact him after he has prepare what he said he will do he sent it to me and I used it according to his prescription after one week I went to the hospital to check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I used when I was tested positive to my greatest surprise the status was negative the dr there was surprise and I have to tell the whole world about this. If you are having any problem I recommend Dr olufalaye for you. You can contact him with his email olufalayespellhome@gmail.com

  • John Park

    t hanks to Dr.alabokun for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was
    HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment
    dr.alabokun that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it
    i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I
    think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see
    the work of dr.alabokun if he is saying the true he ask for different
    things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed
    and I wait to see his reply to my problem all the things is done he ask
    me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative
    the medical doctor was surprise and doctor even ask for dr alabokun
    email which i give to him, he he is help people that contact him also he
    can still help you on your cure thanks Dr.alabokun for helping me for
    the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dralabokun@gmail.com or contact +2348071145063

  • christian coleman

    Dr Zuma zuk is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa Zuma zuk, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Zuma zuk gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: spiritualherbalisthealers@gmail.com or call him on

  • llo to every one out there, my name is Myrtice Annette. from Texas United States I’m here to shear my unexpected miracle that has happen to me through the help of DR Oduma O. I was happily married and we had three kids, we lived together as one because we both loved each other but before I knew it, my husband started acting funny and cheating on me later on, he told me that he cannot continue with me so that was how he left me and my three kids without noting but there was noting i could do to stop him or bring him back to me. I work so had to pay the kids schools BILLS and other BILLS for good five years. I cry all day and night because I didn’t know what to do to have my husband back to me until this faithful day I read the post from one Miss Escobar testifying how the great spell caster helped her to bring her ex back. I just wanted to try my luck because I never believe it will work but to my greatest surprise, am singing a new song i contacted the great spell caster and he told me not to worry because once he finish casting the spell, that I will get back my husband . The unbelievable happened on Sunday when I got a call and I was surprise to hear my husbands voice apologizing to me that he’s so sorry for his Wrong did and telling me he’s back home again and we are happily united again. wow!!! I really appreciate your good works great Dr.Oduma. I’ll always acknowledge your “FABULOUS WORKS” and there’s noting I could say than to tell the world about you. So if any one is out here seeing this post and you have similar issue like this, worry no more and contact this great spell caster that can help you. Dr.Oduma is available anytime you contact him..via email(odumaspiratualtemplehouse@gmail.com) or contact him if you also have this problems;

    )If you want to win lottery

    )If you need beauty spell

    )If you want your hair to be long

    )If you have HIV and you want to cure it

    )If you want to cure your cancer disease.

  • Dr Oduma is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Nicole! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Papa Oduma, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr Oduma gave to me from the help of his ancient herbs if you have any question for me concerning all i have said email me at:(holt06079@gmail.com) But if you feel like contacting Dr Oduma at once you can email him now for your own healing too at: (odumaspiratualtemplehouse@gmail.com) or call his phone number which is +2347055413648 for direct contact good luck i am john holt…

  • Linda Gardo

    This life I don’t still believe
    that doctor like dr.etelabe still exist but till the time him prove himself it to me and my family them I now know that there are still truthful doctors . My
    names are. LINDA V.GARDO it was a very
    good and memorable day in our life the day that Dr. etelabe bring smile to my family’s
    life we almost lost our mum who was HIV/AIDS patient it was one day I log into Google
    site I had about Dr. etelabe I was impress with his wonderful cure to HIV/AIDS
    patients I E MAIL he on behave of my mother, because if I let her know maybe
    she will not aspect it, because many have deceive us but I believe that this
    will help. We started chatting doctor ask for my mums detail which I did. He asks
    for items for the cure which I did too. He promises that he is going to help
    cure my mother. Them I try and talk to my mother so we can still give a try and
    said she is not going to give out any money for him again them I promise to
    finance the cure. I don’t have a lot to say over to mummy.

    I
    am mother to Linda once HIV patient it all happen like this after the chat
    with him, I ask him how him going to do it. Them he may measure of HONEY OF
    SURVIVAL, saying this am smiling let me do my own advert about this HONEY OF SURVIVAL
    because I have use it and it has work for me I still believe it will work for
    also, my brother’s and sister’s try because there are fake doctors but am
    giving you a link to DR. ETELABE him is the real doctor I have ever met in my
    life and him don’t just cure HIV only but all kind of disease what a man of
    truth. You can contact him at dretelabe@gmail.com . HONEY OF
    SURVIVAL you survive my life. Thank to DR ETELABE

  • Hello, My name daniel raso, i want to give praise to Dr abiola who helped me to cure my HIV/AID disease, please help me to give thanks to him, he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my people who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a powerful man, contact him at deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

  • Hello, My name daniel raso, i want to give praise to Dr abiola who helped me to cure my HIV/AID disease, please help me to give thanks to him, he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my people who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a powerful man, contact him at deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

    .

    • Dr brian chapman

      I’m Mercy Tebogo, I’m from South-Africa, I was tested HIV, Dr Brian chapman cured me from HIV, so I will advise you people that have it too, to contact him now, so that you will be cured by him okay.. Contact him via his email on brianchapman212@gmail.com

  • Hello, My name daniel raso, i want to give praise to Dr abiola who helped me to cure my HIV/AID disease, please help me to give thanks to him, he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my people who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a powerful man, contact him at deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

  • Hello, My name daniel raso, i want to give praise to Dr abiola who helped me to cure my HIV/AID disease, please help me to give thanks to him, he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my people who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a powerful man, contact him at deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

    .

  • Hello, My name daniel raso, i want to give praise to Dr abiola who helped me to cure my HIV/AID disease, please help me to give thanks to him, he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my people who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a powerful man, contact him at deadly.diseases.cure@hotmail.com

    /.

  • Jenny Elimihele

    I was been suffering hard shiply from HIV / AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Melisa about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) “my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life? “so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at DROKOLESOLUTIONTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM, so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured , i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following week Dr OKOLE mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV-Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now, Email: DROKOLESOLUTIONTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM “sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.My name is Rita Recado His Email address is DROKOLESOLUTIONTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM

    • Elizabeth Jerry

      Today, i want to testify of the goodness of God in my and also the help of Doctor Iluobe. Brothers and sisters today i am here to say first a big thanks to God almighty for letting me be alive up till now, and secondly to Doctor Iluobe who cured me of my HIV with his herbal medicine. i have suffered form HIV for over 8 years, my health was becoming dilapidated, but for a man who introduced me to Doctor Iluobe, i contacted the doctor, and i explained all my problem to him, and he assured me that he can cure me. so he counseled me and after which he prepared his herbal medicine and send to me in my country. so i took the medicine according to his prescription and today i am happy to say i have tested negative to the HIV virus. brothers and sisters, in case you are suffering from same virus, or other disease and virus. i want to quickly recommend you to Doctor Iluobe. Doctor Iluobe can cure you of any disease and virus you are suffering from.you can contact Doctor Iluobe on his email (doctoriluobe@gmail.com) or you can call him on his cell phone +2348169909821

  • hivcure

    Prisca Hodges
    what a deadly disease HIV/AIDS.though is am shameful to say or testify that i could say i well i was infected by unfaithful husband of mine by such deadly virus as a result i was deva stated by my ill-health after several drugs and injections i was loosing weight til i went on line to try a herbal process or traditional method as a result of my searching i saw several spell casters which where
    Edebiritemple25@gmail.com
    Asikushrine@gmail.com
    thought i could not believe my self edebiri was so expensive till i tried asikushrine@gmail.com my people such a kind man who knows what life entails.the reason i am saying all this,is that or to lead you if by any cosmic or chance you are infected though i do not wish you for such a bad illness in any case contact Dr asiku at asikushrine@gmail.com very understanding man.thanks to him i am free i went to run another test after 2 weeks i finished his medicine my test run negative.contact him today you will smile.

  • elizbethlawson

    I am Grace James, from United Sates, Texas, I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i
    have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but
    happily, last week, I came in contact with a
    traditional doctor also known as DR OJIE who has help much people to cure their aids disease,
    firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com and he said that if i am
    ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and
    told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run
    back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was
    surprise. And truly that same week Dr OJIE called me and told me to go
    for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run
    back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to
    bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to
    you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and your great work you did
    for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to
    contact this great powerful man called Dr OJIE for your solutions now
    at : drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problem.

  • elizbethlawson

    I am Grace James, from United Sates, Texas, I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i
    have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but
    happily, last week, I came in contact with a
    traditional doctor also known as DR OJIE who has help much people to cure their aids disease,
    firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com and he said that if i am
    ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and
    told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run
    back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was
    surprise. And truly that same week Dr OJIE called me and told me to go
    for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run
    back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to
    bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to
    you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and your great work you did
    for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to
    contact this great powerful man called Dr OJIE for your solutions now
    at : drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problem……

  • elizbethlawson

    I am Grace James, from United Sates, Texas, I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i
    have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but
    happily, last week, I came in contact with a
    traditional doctor also known as DR OJIE who has help much people to cure their aids disease,
    firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com and he said that if i am
    ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and
    told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run
    back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was
    surprise. And truly that same week Dr OJIE called me and told me to go
    for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run
    back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to
    bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to
    you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and your great work you did
    for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to
    contact this great powerful man called Dr OJIE for your solutions now
    at : drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problem.

  • elizbethlawson

    I am Grace James, from United Sates, Texas, I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i
    have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but
    happily, last week, I came in contact with a
    traditional doctor also known as DR OJIE who has help much people to cure their aids disease,
    firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com and he said that if i am
    ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and
    told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run
    back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was
    surprise. And truly that same week Dr OJIE called me and told me to go
    for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run
    back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to
    bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to
    you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and your great work you did
    for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to
    contact this great powerful man called Dr OJIE for your solutions now
    at : drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problem……

  • elizbethlawson

    I am Grace James, from United Sates, Texas, I have been suffering from HIV/Aids for over 4years now, and suddenly, i
    have spent all my money all to make sure i get healthy all day, but
    happily, last week, I came in contact with a
    traditional doctor also known as DR OJIE who has help much people to cure their aids disease,
    firstly i taught it was a joke until i contacted him drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com and he said that if i am
    ready for this work, i told him yes, and he collected my details and
    told me that after he has finished consulting his oracle he will run
    back to me on when to go for a medical check up, i was
    surprise. And truly that same week Dr OJIE called me and told me to go
    for a medical checkup, which I did, only to find out that I was not with
    any HiV disease anymore, my friends and families who left me before run
    back to me. I now found out that God in Heaven is using this man to
    bless and heal us all, he is a great and powerful man, again I say to
    you sir, that God Almighty will uplift you and your great work you did
    for I and other people. Pls i will sincerely advice all HIV patient to
    contact this great powerful man called Dr OJIE for your solutions now
    at : drojiesolutionhome@gmail.com he will help you on your HIV
    problem.

  • Martins Lanaya

    Hello my good friends please do not see this strange cause it my life story about my healing, i was having HIV for good 6yrs. Things were not working fine for me due to my health status i know longer have friends know lover it even takes time before my family co-operate with me due to this i tried all possible means i can to get this devilish sickness out of my body i went to hospitals hierarchies and other heath organization but all remains the same still yet i never gave up cos i was not born with this illness so i decided to take it over to the internet to see if i could get remedy, on my search i saw a testimony of a woman, she said she was also having a terrible sickness for over 3yrs but now she is healed i was surprise at first when i saw her test so she wrote a name dr EHIAGHE and also gave his email id so i mailed them which is (ehiaghespellhome@gmail.com) i told them about my problem and after the processes he told me that am healed but i never believed he told me to go and confirm it from the hospital were i have been taking treatment still i never believed also although he gave me evidence that the sickness was gone.
    Finally i decided to go for check up and to my surprise my doctor said the sickness was know longer there with thought of joy i started shearing tears.
    My friends today am now married bless with 2kids, so if you have any sickness such as cancer, hiv,bring your ex back, kindly email (ehiaghespellhome@gmail.com) sir i will forever remain in you debt.
    Thank you sir am grateful.

  • ande12

    Hello,
    I was diagnosed of this HIV deadly disease a friend of mine introduce Dr fadeyi to me and I actually did contact him after he has prepare what he said he will do and he sent it to me and I used it according to his prescription after one week I went to the hospital to check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I used when I was tested POSITIVE to my greatest surprise the status was NEGATIVE the medical doctors there was surprise and I have to tell the whole world about this if you are still having this similar problem I recommend you to Dr Fadeyi for you here is his email address: doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com you can call him any time on +2348109468820

    ANDERSON MORRISON

  • Douglas Dashy

    My name Douglas dashy from Oxford,UK …HIV has been ongoing in my family for long..I lost both parents to HIV and it is so much pain have not been able to get over.As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure for HIV and the cost for Medication is very expensive..Someone introduced me to a man(Native Medical Practitional)in oxford..I showed the man all my Tests and Results and i told him have already diagnosed with HIV and have spent thousands of dollars on medication..I said i will like to try him cos someone introduced me to him..He asked me sorts of questions and i answered him correctly..To cut the story short,He gave me some medicinal soaps and some herbs(have forgot the name he called them) and he thought me how am gonna use them all..At first i was skeptical but i just gave it a try..I was on his Medication for 2 weeks and i used all the soaps and herbs according to his prescription.. that he will finish the rest himself..and i called him 3 days after, i arrived and i told him what is the next thing..he said,he has been expecting my call.. he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believe all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that am, HIV negative and the doctor started asking me how do i do it….Am telling this story in case anyone may need this man his email is: dr.skhivhomefcure@gmail.com or call him now at +2348158847627

  • sonia

    I want to thank Dr Aikhomun for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that Dr. Aikhomun gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: Aikhomunspellhome@gmail.com with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr Aikhomun for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. :Aikhomunspellhome@gmail.com, or call him on his cell phone number on :+2348148496015

  • Kate Morrison

    Goodday

    My name is Kate Morrison from united states, i am here to thank DR OVIA the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather thay scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR OVIA, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait fot just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happines the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR OVIA is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, Kidney problem, Syphilis and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on (droviasolutioncenter@gmail.com or droviasolutioncenter@yahoo.com) or you call him +2347067610698. For more details you can reach me on my ID katemorrison22@hotmail.com

  • Kate Morrison

    Goodday

    My name is Kate Morrison from united states, i am here to thank DR OVIA the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather thay scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR OVIA, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait fot just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happines the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR OVIA is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, Kidney problem, Syphilis and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on (droviasolutioncenter@gmail.com or droviasolutioncenter@yahoo.com) or you call him +2347067610698. For more details you can reach me on my ID katemorrison22@hotmail.com/.

  • Rosemary

    I want to share this wonderful testimony to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant Great Priest Essyewa . i was living with HIV for the past two years, just last month as i was browsing on the internet about this deadly disease, i saw a testimony of somebody called Flora, testifying of how she was cured from HIV by Great Priest Essyewa and i decided to also email this man and tell him about my problem and as i did that, he told me to send him some of my personal details which i did and then he told me to wait for one week. After one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to Great Priest Essyewa and if you know that you are in this same problem email him now on greatpriestessyewa@gmail.com or call his phone number +2347062157914 and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine. wish you good luck.

  • wandy shehi

    I wish to share the testimony of life experience with the general public
    about what DR OLUWA has just done for me, this Dr has just brought back
    my Lost hope to me with his great powers, I was infected with HIV/AIDS
    during my youth camp in Texas. i never notice it until I meet this man
    JAMES . We both love each other and we planned to get married. I Was
    surprise when we went for HIV/AIDS test, i was HIV/AIDS positive. The
    man was so disappointed in me, I wanted to kill myself, but a friend of
    mine told me not to worry that I still have life to live. She ask me one
    day to followed her to the cyber cafe, when we got there, I decided
    search for the best way to live with HIV/AID, that was when i saw a
    testimonies from Victory on how a great priest healed her of HIV/AIDS. i
    decided to email the man, then you won’t believe this. when i Contacted
    this DR of my problems, he told me what I needed to do and how to do
    it, he gave me 6days to go back for the test again, I went back to the
    same hospital and have the same test, but the HIV/AIDS positive change
    to negative. I didn’t believed the doctor’s report, I went to another
    hospital, the same result, then i shouted out in tears cause i never
    believe that this was true today i am HIV negative Dr oluwa gave me
    another second chance to life you can reach him his ways may sound weird
    but worked for me i am grateful to him he can help you here is his
    address oluwahivherbalcure@gmail.com or contact his mobile number +2348050354815 i wish you luck just as mine

  • ande12

    my name is Anderson, i want to give almighty praise to Dr fadeyi who help me to cure my HIV/AID, please help me to give thanks to him he is a great man who God send from heaven to save people’s life, this man also save the life of my friend who have HIV/AID, please thank this man for me, also if you have any type of problem you can also contact him to help you out on it, he is a wonderful man, his email is doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com contact him now for him to help you too, you can also reach him on phone if you are in his country: doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com you can call him any time on +2348109468820,.,

  • james rosmary

    THANKS GOD FOR USING DR OBOITE FOR HEALING MY HIV AM A HAPPY WOMAN TODAY YOU CAN TRY HIM .I’m from South-Africa, I was tested HIV positive, Dr. Oboite cured me from HIV, so I will advise you people that have it too, to contact him now, so that you will be cured by him okay.. Contact him via his email droboitespelltemple@gmail.com or +2348108060242 Thanks again dr Oboite for the good Work you are doing god we always be with you

  • james rosmary

    this is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email address, droboitespelltemple@gmail.com do email him he is a great man. the government is also interested in this DR, thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work

  • Mss JOY

    I live in UK. This is a testimony I want to make. I was an HIV positive for 8 years taking anti retrovirus. As I was reading online some 5 months ago I saw a testimony on cure of HIV. I decided to give a try. Now as am telling you am very negative tested 4 times in 5 months after finishing mu cure. The cure is a pure herbs from Africa shipped to me through DHL. My cure took about 5days.Dear brothers and sisters if you are out there, please the cure is out and rush to have yours. If you are interested, email the researcher using kpeledesolutiontemple@gmail.com I will encourage every person who come across this mail to cure yourself if you are positive kpeledesolutiontemple@gmail.com you can call him any time on +2347038111854
    thank to Dr Kpelede

  • cynthia

    Am from USA, am here to give my testimony about how I got my HIV disease
    and how I was flew from it quickly after having on trust on my spell
    doctor who cured me immediately. Since the year I married to the man I
    did love because my parents false me to marry him, I have not been
    enjoying my relationship and sex life with him, he do spend time on his
    work and don’t have time for me sometimes, he do sleep at his work and
    also do carry women’s because he has the money to spent but doesn’t
    spend it on me. So I was so jealous to the extent that I can’t even
    control my anger and I decided to start cheating on him with my
    ex-boyfriend, because my husband do not always be at home expect on
    weekends, I have sex with him without protection, after some months been
    in love with my ex-boyfriend I was so sick and I decided to go to test
    and I found that I was HIV
    positive I feel so sad and was ashamed because I did know how to open up
    to my husband I hate before, my ex-boyfriend denied me and when my
    husband found about what was going on he divorced me and I was ill for
    good 3years I went to many places for solutions but there was no
    solutions. So one day I was asking GOOGLE some questions on how I can
    get a cure and how I can get some medications which I will be taking to
    my own surprise they brought one email out named
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com
    that this powerful man can cured HIV, I did believe about the cure
    before but I took the email and searched it on GOOGLE and I found many
    good testimonies about him, people have been giving more testimonies
    about him so I contacted him about my situation, he told me all the
    procedures which I will take, And I did before I knew what was happening
    he called me and told me to go for an HIV test which I did and when the
    result was out I was HIV negative. Thanks to drezomospellhome now as I
    am giving this testimony I am now fully settle down with my husband now
    and we both loved ourselves, I give this testimony for people around
    that was in my shoes so that they can also be cured like me, so if you
    also need a solution also you can email him at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com.

  • jane

    HELLO, i want to share this wonderful testimony to the world as a

    whole in case there is some body in this same situation. i was

    diagnosed of HIV in the year 2009 until i meant testimony online by a

    woman with name Anita about a man called Dr Okoro , i was not too sure

    if it was real until i contacted him my self . I thought that there

    was never a cure for my deadly ailment but Dr Okoro told me that his

    herbs could cure me, and then i decided to give him a try, he then

    told me that once i start taking his herbs, that it will only take me

    some days to be cured, i believed him and took the herb with faith.

    after he gave me the medication, i took it and i was feeling some new

    signs in my body and i decided to go for a test and the result stated

    that i was HIV negative, i was very happy and even called my pastor

    and told him about it, i am very happy that i am now HIV negative and

    i am also happy that i will not be celebrating this Christmas as an

    HIV patient as i have did for the past 4 years, so help me say a very

    big thank you to Doctor Okoro for saving me from the hands of the

    deadly ailment. if you are also in this type of situation and you are

    seeking for solution, seek no more for you have received the right

    information you have been wanting for a very long time in this type of

    issues you are very free to contact Dr Okoro today through his private

    email: Drokorotemplt@gmail.com or call him on his mobile number :

    +2348051785597. i strongly believe that he will help you out just as

    he did mine, stay cool and God bless Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year

    in advance.

    email: DROKOROTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM

  • Anonymous

    my name is maria katrina, i am from united kingdom in belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, Believe it or not this is a true life experience. This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught DR.ABEGBE could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great DR.ABEGBE i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do, He never collected any money from me until I was finally cured, only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR.ABEGBE gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: . DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@HOTMAIL.COM OR DR.ABEGBESPELLHOME@GMAIL.COM +2349038744762 thank you doctor for healing me. CANCER, LIVER PROBLEMS, CHEST PAIN, ALL TYPES OF DEADLY,HIV/AID, Ebola, Rota virus, Smallpox ,Hepatitis DISEASE

  • ande12

    Hello,
    I was diagnosed of this HIV deadly disease a friend of mine introduce Dr fadeyi to me and I actually did contact him after he has prepare what he said he will do and he sent it to me and I used it according to his prescription after one week I went to the hospital to check my status again because I was feeling differently from the way I used when I was tested POSITIVE to my greatest surprise the status was NEGATIVE the medical doctors there was surprise and I have to tell the whole world about this if you are still having this similar problem I recommend you to Dr Fadeyi for you here is his email address: doctorfadeyitempleofspell@gmail.com you can call him any time on +2348109468820
    Harrison

  • Rose Maria

    I am Rose thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which Dr SALAMI render to my life which oracle support, i was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more about Dr SALAMI the great healer, that he is going to help restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me of Dr SALAMI email address and i quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes, because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week Dr Camala called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life, my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again i will say to Dr SALAMI that he is blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email Dr SALAMI for healing and solution now at salamispiritualspelltemple@gmail.com or contact his phone number +2349032406938

  • Rose Maria

    I am Rose thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which Dr SALAMI render to my life which oracle support, i was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more about Dr SALAMI the great healer, that he is going to help restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me of Dr SALAMI email address and i quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes, because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week Dr Camala called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life, my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again i will say to Dr SALAMI that he is blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email Dr SALAMI for healing and solution now at salamispiritualspelltemple@gmail.com or contact his phone number +2349032406938.

  • Rose Maria

    I am Rose thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which Dr SALAMI render to my life which oracle support, i was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more about Dr SALAMI the great healer, that he is going to help restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me of Dr SALAMI email address and i quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes, because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week Dr Camala called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life, my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again i will say to Dr SALAMI that he is blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email Dr SALAMI for healing and solution now at salamispiritualspelltemple@gmail.com or contact his phone number +2349032406938..

  • Rose Maria

    I am Rose thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which Dr SALAMI render to my life which oracle support, i was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more about Dr SALAMI the great healer, that he is going to help restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me of Dr SALAMI email address and i quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes, because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week Dr Camala called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life, my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again i will say to Dr SALAMI that he is blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email Dr SALAMI for healing and solution now at salamispiritualspelltemple@gmail.com or contact his phone number +2349032406938…

  • Rose Maria

    I am Rose thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which Dr SALAMI render to my life which oracle support, i was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more about Dr SALAMI the great healer, that he is going to help restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me of Dr SALAMI email address and i quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes, because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week Dr Camala called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life, my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again i will say to Dr SALAMI that he is blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email Dr SALAMI for healing and solution now at salamispiritualspelltemple@gmail.com or contact his phone number +2349032406938….

  • SAMSON

    I FOUND HELP FROM THIS MAN DR ALABOKUN WHO CURED MY INFECTION HIV/AIDS I HAVE BEEN SUFFERING FOR THE PAST 3,YEARS BUT NOW I FOUND CURE WITH THE POWERFUL HERBS OF DR ALABOKUN I AM NOW HIV NEGATIVE HE IS A GREAT HELLER THAT HAVE THE POWERFUL HERBS OF HELPING PEOPLE WITH DIFFERENT TYPES OF DISEASE PHYSICAL AND SPIRITUAL ALL HOPE FOR YOU IS NOT LOST CONTACT HIM NOW FOR HELP HE`S SPECIALIZE IN ALL KIND OF DISEASES
    HIV/AIDS,
    ARTHRITIS,
    DIABETES,
    HYPERTENSION.
    STROKE,
    OBESITY,
    CANCER,
    EYE PROBLEM,
    SKIN PROBLEM,
    FIBROID TUMOR,
    ULCER,
    PROSTER PROBLEM,
    GONORRHEA/STAPHYLOCOCCUS,
    CANDIDIE,
    LOW SPERM CAN,
    WEAK ERECTION,
    WEAK EJACULATION,
    PILE (E.T.C)
    CONTACT HIM NOW DRALABOKUN@HOTMAIL.COM

  • ANGENLLA AUSTINE

    Hello my good friends please do not see this strange cause it my life story about my healing, i was having HIV for good 6yrs. Things were not working fine for me due to my health status i know longer have friends know lover it even takes time before my family co-operate with me due to this i tried all possible means i can to get this devilish sickness out of my body i went to hospitals hierarchies and other heath organization but all remains the same still yet i never gave up cos i was not born with this illness so i decided to take it over to the internet to see if i could get remedy, on my search i saw a testimony of a woman, she said she was also having a terrible sickness for over 3yrs but now she is healed i was surprise at first when i saw her test so she wrote a name dr AZIEGBE and also gave his email id so i mailed them which is (DRAZIEGBEHERBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@gmail.com) i told him about my problem and after the processes he told me that am healed but i never believed he told me to go and confirm it from the hospital were i have been taking treatment still i never believed also although he gave me evidence that the sickness was gone. Finally i decided to go for check up and to my surprise my doctor said the sickness was know longer there with thought of joy i started shearing tears. My friends, today am now married bless with 2kids, so if you have any sickness kindly email (DRAZIEGBEHERHBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@gmail.com) or call him +2348173547483 sir i will forever remain in you debt. Thank you sir am grateful.

  • ANGENLLA AUSTINE

    Hello
    my good friends please do not see this strange cause it my life story
    about my healing, i was having HIV for good 6yrs. Things were not
    working fine for me due to my health status i know longer have friends
    know lover it even takes time before my family co-operate with me due to
    this i tried all possible means i can to get this devilish sickness out
    of my body i went to hospitals hierarchies
    and other heath organization but all remains the same still yet i never
    gave up cos i was not born with this illness so i decided to take it
    over to the internet to see if i could get remedy, on my search i saw a
    testimony of a woman, she said she was also having a terrible sickness
    for over 3yrs but now she is healed i was surprise at first when i saw
    her test so she wrote a name dr AZIEGBE and also gave his email id so i
    mailed them which is (DRAZIEGBEHERBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@gmail.com)
    i told him about my problem and after the processes he told me that am
    healed but i never believed he told me to go and confirm it from the
    hospital were i have been taking treatment still i never believed also
    although he gave me evidence that the sickness was gone. Finally i
    decided to go for check up and to my surprise my doctor said the
    sickness was know longer there with thought of joy i started shearing
    tears. My friends, today am now married bless with 2kids, so if you have
    any sickness kindly email (DRAZIEGBEHERHBALHOMEOFSOLUTION@gmail.com) or call him +2348173547483 sir i will forever remain in you debt. Thank you sir am grateful.

  • clara harry

    Hello every body Am CLARA HARRY , from USA, Dr,)OGUDO is the only Traditional root and herbs man that can cure your HIV who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him Dr,OGUDO, i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr,OGUDO gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at:DROGUDO thank you sir for healing me from HIV, i am Doris Carter So viewers DR OGUDO, is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on [drogudospelltemple@gmail.com]

  • Emmanuel Lucas

    hello everyone,
    i don’t just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have been HIV+ since last three years with my girlfriend but today i am happy that i am HIV negative with herbal medicine of Dr uroko the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr uroko cure his HIV i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr uroko brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today because am hiv negative today,he can also provide help for everyone,

    Do you want your ex back,

    Are you looking for promotion,

    Are you looking for a job,

    Do you have single cell amenia,

    Do you have diabeties,or any problems or any kind of sickness,

    Are you finding it dificult to get to bear a child,

    This doctor is the answer that we have all be waiting for, you can contact him through his private email@ drurokospellcaster@gmail.com

  • Windy Wagner

    My name is Windy Wagner from united kingdom i am here to thank DR OLA the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted a lot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather they scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the INTERNET i decided to sign in a friend guest book, only for me to see a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR OLA so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to my happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR OLA is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, Kidney problem, Syphilis and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on DROLAHEALINGCENTER@GMAIL.COM or you call him +2348100368288,………

  • Beatrice Mark

    Am Beatrice mark.I was HIV/AIDS positive for 3 years and i
    have been contacting fake Doctors who ran away with my hard earn money i
    felt hopeless, until i saw a testimony of how the lord spiritual has
    been

    healing people suffering from HIV and other diseases,i decided to give
    him a try by contacting him and today am free.i want to express a heart
    felt

    appreciation to the LORD SPIRITUAL for healing me. I have directed people with Cancer, Barren women,
    and those with different problem to him and he favored them differently.I have not seen any one as powerful as the

    lord spiritual. Just put him to test and see what he can do. (Seen is believing). for more information contact me on beatricemark0032@gmail.com.
    I vowed to testify of what he has done. For any problem just contact or email him on LORDSPIRITUAL@OUTLOOK.COM

  • Beatrice Mark

    Am Beatrice mark.I was HIV/AIDS positive for 3 years and i
    have been contacting fake Doctors who ran away with my hard earn money i
    felt hopeless, until i saw a testimony of how the lord spiritual has
    been

    healing people suffering from HIV and other diseases,i decided to give
    him a try by contacting him and today am free.i want to express a heart
    felt

    appreciation to the LORD SPIRITUAL for healing me. I have directed people with Cancer, Barren women,
    and those with different problem to him and he favored them differently.I have not seen any one as powerful as the

    lord spiritual. Just put him to test and see what he can do. (Seen is believing). for more information contact me on beatricemark0032@gmail.com.
    I vowed to testify of what he has done. For any problem just contact or email him on LORDSPIRITUAL@OUTLOOK.COM
    .

  • Jenny A Peter

    before people said there is no cure on HIV/AIDS but today many people have now believe that there is a cure. HIV/AIDS can be cured through Africans root and herbs,and days our great doctors have finally found the cure of HIV/AIDS, many have get cured with the help of a great spell caster known as drodumodu he is the one of the great spell doctor in Africa and he has the cure on this disease HIV/AIDS. last month he share is Haber medicine in some medical hospital and now he is well recognize as one of the best spell caster in Africa, you don’t have to be sad any more or share your tears any more on this disease when the cure have already be found. in 2013 the total number of people living with HIV/AIDS was 12.9 million but today the total number is 1.6 million if you want to get in touch with him contact him on this e-mail below:(drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com)

  • cynthia

    (drezomospellhome@gmail.com).D R ezomo is the only Dr who could ever get
    my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost
    everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all
    these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from
    hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one
    day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post
    of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was
    healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing
    spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR
    ezomospellhome I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect
    work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly
    contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I
    will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his
    or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was
    amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to
    see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the
    strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and
    healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went
    to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I
    am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr
    ezomospellhome gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email
    him now for your own healing too at drezomospellhome@gmail.com

  • cynthia

    (drezomospellhome@gmail.com).D R ezomo is the only Dr who

    could ever get my

    HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost

    everything but I

    couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these

    happening to

    me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and

    taking some

    several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just

    browsing on

    the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who

    truly said

    that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very

    week through

    the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I

    really

    wonder why people called him DR ezomospellhome I never knew

    it was all

    because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing

    that is

    causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some

    few

    questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who

    contacted

    him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after

    doing all

    he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him,

    so I did

    all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be

    healed,

    all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes

    very

    strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of

    me, so

    I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the

    doctor

    said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the

    healing Dr

    ezomospellhome gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you

    can email

    him now for your own healing too at

    drezomospellhome@gmail.com

  • Crystal morgan

    Hello, i am Crystal Morgan from Uk,
    All these post about HERBAL MEDICINE and spell casters are scammers and fake trying to collect money all in the name of HIV cure and when you contact them, they will be asking for your name, pictures, country, phone number, occupation and when you have given them all the information, they will be asking for money. I was once suffering from HIV and i spent a lot of money going from one herbal doctor to another but they all scam and take my money away until i came in contact with this powerful one called Dr. Osas who cured me from Hiv with his herbal medication, after doctor Osas has finished preparing the herbal medicine, he asked me to send him my residential address, so that he will send the herbal medicine to me via D.H.L so i did. 2days later, i received the herbal medicine and i had to follow the instructions he gave to me on how i will apply it. 2weeks later i went to hospital for test and according to the test done by the Medical doctor Frank it stated that i was cured.
    So viewers be wise and beware of fake spell casters and fake herbal doctors, they are all over the internet trying to steal from poor people. I will drop you the email of this powerful herbal doctor just in case you wish to contact him for help. DOCTOROSASHERBALHOME@GMAIL. COM or you can call him through his mobile number +2348109468829

  • john

    GREETINGS……………………… My name is Clara Morgan from united states, i am here to thank DR kaka7 the powerful spell caster that rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year 2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters and none of them could help me rather than scammed me and took away my money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how she was helped by DR kaka7, so i was confused to contact him at the moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24 hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the Medical Doctor, So viewers DR kaka7 is a God Gifted man and can help you to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You can contact him through his email on (drkaka7@gmail.com) . You can contact me through this phone number +2347050653449

  • Emil Bouchard

    Thanks to Dr Sk for saving my life from Hiv Aids….Am now negative. Thanks once again Dr. in case you need his help you can still contact him with his mobile number +2348158847627

  • Mellisa Hannah

    MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY PROPHET SUKUJU, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com ). DR sukuju is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV – AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I could’nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him Papa sukuju, I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 8 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I will to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Drsukuju gave to me, you can email him now for your own healing too okay AND HE CAN HELP YOU WITH THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS

    (1) If you want your ex back.
    (2) if you always have bad dreams.
    (3) You want to be promoted in your office.
    (4) You want women/men to run after you.
    (5) If you want a child.
    (6) You want to be rich.
    (7) You want to tie your husband/wife to be yours forever.
    (8) If you need financial assistance.
    (9) If you need a herbal cured for HIV.
    (10) How you been scammed and you want to recover you lost money.

    MAIL HIM NOW AND SEE THE POWER OF A REALLY SPELL CASTER (drsukujuspelltemple@gmail.com) HE IS A REALLY AND POWERFUL SPELL CASTER I WILL KEEP ON GIVING YOU THANKS BABA GOOD LUCK GOD WILL BLESS YOU FOR HELPING ME BABA THANK YOU SO MUCH.

  • Micheal Roben

    I want to thank Dr Ariba for helping me get cured of my hiv/aids diseases, for like 4 yrs Now I have been suffering from hiv/aids , but one day as I was surfing through the Internet I met a post about a lady who was cured by Dr Ariba so I decided to give it a try to see if he could save my life Luckily for me I was cured by him. I cannot stop thanking him for what he has done for me if you are into similar problem you can contact him via: email on draribaspelltemple@gmail.com OR dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com

  • Micheal Roben

    I want to thank Dr Ariba for helping me get cured of my hiv/aids diseases, for like 4 yrs Now I have been suffering from hiv/aids , but one day as I was surfing through the Internet I met a post about a lady who was cured by Dr Ariba so I decided to give it a try to see if he could save my life Luckily for me I was cured by him. I cannot stop thanking him for what he has done for me if you are into similar problem you can contact him via: email on draribaspelltemple@gmail.com OR dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com

  • Tracy Adams

    Before, people said there is no cure on HIV/AIDS, but today many people have now believe that there is a cure. HIV/AIDS can be cured through Africans root and herbs, and our great doctors have finally found the cure of HIV/AIDS, many have get cured with the help of a great spell caster known as Dr Ogbodu. He is the one of the greatest spell doctor in Africa and he has the cure on this disease HIV/AIDS. last month he shared his Herbal Medicine in some medical hospital and now he is well recognize as one of the best spell casters in Africa, you don’t have to be sad anymore or share your tears anymore on this disease when the cure have already be found. in 2013 the total number of people living with HIV/AIDS was 12.9 million but today the total number is 1.6 million if you want to get in touch with him contact him on this e-mail below:[ogboduspellhome@gmail.com]

  • Darryl Eyre

    Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer, Hiv, syphilis, diebeties, madness, low spam count And also bring back your Lover e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, Dr. Ariba did for me. I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2000 ever since then i was taking my medications, until i met the great spell caster, though i never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how a great spell caster cured their deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which i did. He gave me a form to fill, I filled it and send it back to him. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for of to send him the money, then he can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me. Two day later he asked me to go for check-up, when i did the check-up i was tested HIV Negative. If you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email on draribaspelltemple@gmail.com OR dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com or call me on +19257183092

  • Darryl Eyre

    Do you know that there is a great Herbal doctor who can cure any deadly disease. Like Cancer, Hiv, syphilis, diebeties, madness, low spam count And also bring back your Lover e.t.c. Well my main reason why i am writing this right now is to inform the whole world about the great deeds, Dr. Ariba did for me. I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2000 ever since then i was taking my medications, until i met the great spell caster, though i never believed in spell. I saw many testimonies on how a great spell caster cured their deadly diseases. I contacted him through his phone number. I called him, he asked me to send him my email, which i did. He gave me a form to fill, I filled it and send it back to him. He told me that his god’s required some items in which he will use in casting a curing spell on me. I don’t know where to find the items he required. He told me that the only alternative is for of to send him the money, then he can help me to purchase the items from the items sellers. I promised myself to do anything to get cured. I sent him the money. He bought the items and casted a curing spell on me. Two day later he asked me to go for check-up, when i did the check-up i was tested HIV Negative. If you passing through hardship and you need a way out, kindly contact him via his email on draribaspelltemple@gmail.com OR dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com or call me on +19257183092…

  • Shella Staten Morris

    I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Molemen has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Molemen can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Molemen, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Molemen on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on (drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com) or call him on +2347036013351

  • Shella Staten Morris

    I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Molemen has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Molemen can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Molemen, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Molemen on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on (drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com) or call him on +2347036013351 ..

  • Roland Jane

    I am out here to testify about the good work Dr peter has done in my life with his healing spell. I have be suffering from HIV diseases for the past 2yeares now before I came across Dr peter who healed me with his powerful healing spell. I never believe that Dr peter could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of a lady who was tstifying about how she get cured of her HIV disease with the help of these great powerful healing spell caster called Dr peter. So i have to contact him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was happy all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed,I regain all the strength that has left me before back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost end my life, so i went to the hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very happy and grateful to Dr peter about the healing he have given to me with his healing spell. You can also email him for any kind of help via email ayokospellcaster@gmail.com . or call his mobile number +2347055620537 . thank you once again Dr peter . ,,,,,

  • Roland Jane

    I am out here to testify about the good work Dr peter has done in my life with his healing spell. I have be suffering from HIV diseases for the past 2yeares now before I came across Dr peter who healed me with his powerful healing spell. I never believe that Dr peter could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of a lady who was tstifying about how she get cured of her HIV disease with the help of these great powerful healing spell caster called Dr peter. So i have to contact him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was happy all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed,I regain all the strength that has left me before back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost end my life, so i went to the hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very happy and grateful to Dr peter about the healing he have given to me with his healing spell. You can also email him for any kind of help via email ayokospellcaster@gmail.com . or call his mobile number +2347055620537 . thank you once again Dr peter .

  • My name is Rosie Smith. To cut a long story short I tried about 3 different spell casters over a period of 3 months and all they wanted was more & more money and kept coming up with excuses as to why the spell wasn’t working. Just when I was about to give up I came across several good testimonies of Dr. Oyinbo over the internet. I contacted him and he promised to restore my faith back into spell casters, that they are real and love spells do actually work. I was very sceptical after several scam spell casters. Mine wasn’t a simple spell but Dr. Oyinbo went above & beyond his way to look for extra money when extra work was required. Always called & txt on time. Replied to emails on time. Only asked for half the spell money as initial payment. My partner had walked out on me one day with no explanation …. I was devastated. When I was about to give up hope, Dr. Oyinbo words guided and encouraged me, and then he was back 3 days after the spell was cast. I recommend Dr. Oyinbo extremely highly. Dr.oyinbo you are a gifted man and I will not stop recommending him because he is a wonderful man. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. You can contact him on ( prophetoyinbojesus@yahoo.com or prophetoyinbojesus@yahoo.com) or call him +2348074066640. He is the best caster that can help you with your problems. He restored my faith and I AM FINALLY HAPPY.

    ///////////

  • Hellen Pedro

    Hello everybody i am so happy to share this testimony on how Dr Molemen was able to heal me from HIV Disease, well i was detected positive on 23th may 2013, and ever since i have been looking for a way to treat and cure this disease from me, but all ways i try there was no solution, few weeks ago i saw a testimony of some people on how Dr Molemen was able to cure them from HIV disease, still on i heard about it on media when a young lady also gave her testimony about this same Dr, well left with no hope i message Dr Molemen telling him all my problem, he told me what we where going to do, that he was going to send me a portion which i am going to take, and after which i took this herb portion he sent to me, he told me to go back to the hospital for check up and after i have done that i should come and tell him the good news result, at first when i saw the message i was so shock and still did not believed i will be cured, well friend to make my story short i am HIV negative now after many time of sorrow, i am Negative, and my sickness are gone, i thank God for leading me to this man….
    you can email him on (drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com) or call him on +2347036013351, he can be of help to you on any problem….
    Sir may God Bless You.

  • perez sandra

    How can I explain this to the world that
    there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I
    was HIV over since 7year I have being
    into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide
    to look for help then I found this
    woman post write about this great man
    DR.ezomo telling people about him that
    this man have cured to HIV I don’t
    believe that because all I have in mind
    is HIV had no cure, thank god for my
    life today am HIV negative through the
    power of DR.ezomo I contacted this
    man for help because who write about
    him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this
    man told me what to do about the cure
    well am from uk this man cast a curing
    spell on me and he told me that he will
    call me after the cure is done truly he
    did I was cured for 45mins spell what a
    wonderful man this DR.ezomo if you
    need his cured just email him now at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com or
    contact me at
    perezsandra491@gmail.com

  • perez sandra

    How can I explain this to the world that
    there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I
    was HIV over since 7year I have being
    into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide
    to look for help then I found this
    woman post write about this great man
    DR.ezomo telling people about him that
    this man have cured to HIV I don’t
    believe that because all I have in mind
    is HIV had no cure, thank god for my
    life today am HIV negative through the
    power of DR.ezomo I contacted this
    man for help because who write about
    him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this
    man told me what to do about the cure
    well am from uk this man cast a curing
    spell on me and he told me that he will
    call me after the cure is done truly he
    did I was cured for 45mins spell what a
    wonderful man this DR.ezomo if you
    need his cured just email him now at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com or.
    contact me at
    perezsandra491@gmail.com

  • Evelyn Jeff

    my names are mrs Shelly i am from chicago, and i am very happy to share this wonderful testimony about a man called doctor olufalaye who cured me of HIV. i have been sick of HIV since March last year until last months when i saw a testimony of a woman with the name natasha about doctor olufalaye, after i saw the testimony i was convinced that he could help me and then i decided to try him out, just last month i contacted him, and then he told me every thing that he will be needing for the preparation of the medication which i provided and then he prepared it and sent it to me, just last week i finished taking the medication, and then he told me to go for a test four days ago. now i am very happy to say that i am now HIV negative. if you are in this same problem just contact him now and let him help you out just as he did for me.. these are his contact details. email: olufalayespellhome@gmail.com

  • perez sandra

    How can I explain this to the world that
    there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I
    was HIV over since 7year I have being
    into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide
    to look for help then I found this
    woman post write about this great man
    DR.ezomo telling people about him that
    this man have cured to HIV I don’t
    believe that because all I have in mind
    is HIV had no cure, thank god for my
    life today am HIV negative through the
    power of DR.ezomo I contacted this
    man for help because who write about
    him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this
    man told me what to do about the cure,
    well am from uk this man cast a curing
    spell on me and he told me that he will
    call me after the cure is done truly he
    did I was cured for 45mins spell what a
    wonderful man this DR.ezomo if you
    need his cured just email him now at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com or
    contact me at
    perezsandra491@gmail.com

  • Drolorume Spellcaster

    hello my name rose i am from Malaysia i was Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught drolorumespellcaster@gmail.com who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Holly! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him drolorumespellcaster , i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost kills my life, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing drolorumespellcaster gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drolorumespellcaster @gmail.com call his line +2348064038119. thank you sir for healing me from HIV..

  • Navas Jude

    MY HIV DISEASE WAS CURED BY DR NICE, WITH HIS HERBAL HEALING SPELL/ (drurokospellcaster@gmail.com).DR uroko is the only Dr who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, I always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day I was just browsing on the internet when I come across a great post of! Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime I really wonder why people called him DR uroko I never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing I will never forget that anyone who contacted him is! always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you, so I was amazed all the time I heard that from him, so I did all things only to see that at the very day which he said I will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and I becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so I went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said I am HIV negative, I am very amazed and happy about the healing Dr uroko gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at :drurokospellcaster@gmail.com

  • Amelie Roseline

    Hello everyone,
    i
    don’t know the reason why some people find it difficult to believe
    that there is a cure for HIV, well thanks be to God that i have find
    mine, i have been diagnose with HIV since last three years with my
    lover, but today i am happy that i am cured from HIV with the help of
    an herbal medicine from Dr AZIBA the great healer.
    I
    was browsing the INTERNET searching for help when i came across a
    testimony shared by someone on how Dr AZIBA cure her HIV, i was so much
    in need of getting his treatment in which i applied for.
    So
    after all, Dr OLA brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i
    am so much happy today that we have a great healer whom God has sent
    to save other peoples life. so my friends out there whom are in need of
    his help in any way should kindly contact this great healer on his
    email address: PRIESTAZIBASOLUTIONCENTER@YAHOO.COM OR PRIESTAZIBASOLUTIONCENTER@GMAIL.COM
    please sir, keep your good work cause there are people out there whom
    are really in need of your healing medicine from someone like you, so
    my friends who would need his help in one way or another should kindly contact him directly on his mail : PRIESTAZIBASOLUTIONCENTER@YAHOO.COM OR rather reach him on mobile +2348100368288.there is always a solution to all problems…am happy i found mine….

  • Nelly Betty

    Thank to dr. egoro for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I
    was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment
    dr. egoro that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it i
    have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I
    contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I
    think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see
    the work of dr. egoro if he is saying the true he ask for different
    things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed
    and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the things is done
    he ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was
    negative the medicine doctor was surprasie and doctor even ask for dr
    okorom email which i give to him, he is help people that contact him
    also he can still help you on your cure thanks dr. egoro for helping me
    for the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now
    dr.egorothegreathealer@gmail.com

  • Makomva Naome

    Hello my good friends please do not see this strange cause it my life story about my healing, i was having HIV for good 6yrs. Things were not working fine for me due to my health status i know longer have friends know lover it even takes time before my family co-operate with me due to this i tried all possible means i can to get this devilish sickness out of my body i went to hospitals churches and other heath organization but all remains the same till yet i never gave up cos i was not born with this illness so i decided to take it over to the internet to see if i could get remedy, on my search i saw a testimony of a woman, she said she was also having a terrible sickness for over 3yrs but now she is healed i was surprise at first when i saw her test so she wrote a name Dr EHOHO and also gave his email id so i mailed them which is (drehohospiritualtemple@gmail.com ) i told them about my problem and after the processes he told me that am healed but i never believed he told me to go and confirm it from the hospital were i have been taking treatment still i never believed also although he gave me evidence that the sickness was gone.Finally i decided to go for check up and to my surprise my doctor said the sickness was know longer there with thought of joy i started shearing tears. My friends today am now married bless with 2kids, so if you have any sickness kindly email (drehohospiritualtemple@gmail.com ) or quick contact calling number +2347067154021 .(drehohospiritualtemple@gmail.com)sir i will forever remain in you debt.Thank you sir am grateful

  • Binaley Salam

    thank God for the wonderful healing spell power which DR.OKOJESPELLHOME
    render to my life which oracle support, i
    was been diagnosed with HIV-AIDS over 7years now which has lead me to
    unemployment and loosing my relationship with my fiance after he heard that
    i am suffering from the VIRUS, i tried begging him to allow me stays with
    him, but he still insist on letting me out of his home, until a friend of
    mine on Facebook from SOUTH AFRICA told me more aboutDR.OKOJESPELLHOME
    the great healer, that he is going to help
    restore and healed my diseased with his powerful healing spell, she send me
    ofDR.OKOJESPELLHOME email address and i
    quickly contacted him, and he replied to after 30mins of my message that my
    disease is a little and minor disease, that he will solved the disease
    immediately only if i can accept all he requested from, i told him yes,
    because truly i know that ” HIV-AIDS IS A WICKED AND DEADLY DISEASE I EVER
    KNOWS “. so i did all he want from me and surprisingly on Friday last week
    Dr Camala called me that my problems is solved that i should hurry up to
    the hospital for a checkup, which i truly really did, i confirm from my
    doctor that i am now NEGATIVE AND NOT LONG +, I jump up and was crying
    heavily because truly the disease drive alot of things away from my life,
    my friends, my cousin, my fiance and relatives, but now since i was confirm
    NEGATIVE- my lost friends and fiance has been back to me begging for
    forgiveness, i have forgiven them and now we are now best of friend. again
    i will say to DR.OKOJESPELLHOME that he is
    blessed and may the almighty God which i serve raise him and his family to
    the higher level in life. Thank and god bless. Please email :drokoje@gmail.com
    or +2348069652500.. DR.OKOJESPELLHOME@OUTLOOK.COM +2349032291505

  • Binaley Salam

    Hi friends, am from Switzerland, I want to share a testimony on how a spell caster (DR. OKOJE) helped me in getting rid of my HIV disease, I was diagnosed of this deadly disease in the year 2010, ever since I was not myself, I thought I lost everything, I was in pain, one faithful day I was searching through the internet people in getting rid of their deadly disease, I contacted him, he gave me a form to fill, I filled it, he asked me to buy me some items, I couldn’t find the items but he told me that he can buy them for me, I sent him the money for the items, he bought the items and casted the spell, he then asked me to go for medical check-up which I did, friends I didn’t believe what I saw, I was tested HIV negative, friends am still in shock, I promised to tell the world about him, you can get your healing today, you can email him on DROKOJE@GMAIL.COM or call his mobile number on +2348069652500
    DR.OKOJESPELLHOME@OUTLOOK.COM +2349032291505

  • Binaley Salam

    I want to share a testimony on how a great spell caster (DR. OKOJE) helped me in getting rid of my HIV disease; I was diagnosed with this disease in the year 2008 ever since then I was not myself everything was not well with me, I loosed my job, my family ran away from me, my wife took away my two children, so that I cannot infect them with the disease, I was downcast, until I saw a testimony on the internet on how a great spell caster helped someone in getting rid of his HIV disease, quickly I emailed him on DROKOJE@GMAIL.COM he told me what to do, he asked me to buy some items which I did, after 45 minutes of casting the spell he asked to go for medical checkup which I did, I was tested HIV negative, I was shocked I went quickly to another hospital, the same result appear, I’m overwhelmed I’m now free from that deadly disease, and my life is now more better than before, brothers and sisters out there living with a deadly disease you can get your healing from DR. OKOJE, you can as well email him on DROKOJE@GMAIL.COM +2348069652500 OR DR.OKOJESPELLHOME@OUTLOOK.COM.+2349032291505

  • Isabella Williams

    I want to say a special thanks to Dr ADUWAWA for helping,….I and my daughter get cured from HIV disease. God will continue to bless you more abundantly for the good work you are doing in the life of people. I will keep on writing and posting testimonies about you on the Internet,i was an HIV patient for many years, i saw a testimony on how Dr ADUWAWA cured people, i did not believe that he could cure me from HIV. I gave him a test by contacting him and i and my daughter was cured. Dr ADUWAWA, God will continue to bless you. kindly contact him today through his Email: (aduwawaspiritualtemple01@gmail.com) Or Call +2348141195952. He is always able to help you get your heart desire granted.

  • Marian Panayotov

    This is another Testimony on how Dr Ariba cured My HIV Disease Do you need cure to your HIV disease? Do you want to be cure from your cancer disease? Or you want to be free from any type of disease you have kindly contact Dr. Ariba on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com or draribaspelltemple@gmail.com, he just cured my HIV disease and I’m very grateful to him, he is the only herbalist that can cure you. Or you can contact me on feliciacurry121@gmail.com so that I can put you through on how he did it. Thank you all for reading,

    God bless”

  • Marian Panayotov

    This is another Testimony on how Dr Ariba cured My HIV Disease Do you need cure to your HIV disease? Do you want to be cure from your cancer disease? Or you want to be free from any type of disease you have kindly contact Dr. Ariba on dr.aribaspelltemple@outlook.com or draribaspelltemple@gmail.com, he just cured my HIV disease and I’m very grateful to him, he is the only herbalist that can cure you. Or you can contact me on feliciacurry121@gmail.com so that I can put you through on how he did it. Thank you all for reading,

    God bless”…

  • Ero Lovespell

    I have been suffering from (HERPES) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Hepatitis B and Cancer) by this Man Dr ERO and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr ERO telling him about my (HERPES Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr ERO on : (eromosalspiritualtemple@gmail.com) or call him on +2348161850195 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!,

  • Joseph Van Vicker

    NAME: STANCY BARBARUS

    COUNTRY: USA

    I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again, Ube Oracle has
    given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 4years and all
    the means and medicine i tried for treatment was not helpful to me,
    but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Ube Oracle on
    how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great
    things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease
    problem that Ube Oracle can be of help, well i decided to give him a try,
    he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he
    was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to
    take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for
    check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Ube Oracle , i
    went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed
    HIV Negative, friends you can reach Ube Oracle on any treatment of any
    Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on
    ubeoracle @gmail.com or mobile +2348056414956

  • Dorothy Kimberly Thi

    I have been HIV positive for 6 years and long for the day to be free of this disease. I would love to be part of any trial that helped find the cure, i have an undetectable viral load and CD4 count of around 1100.
    I have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great Dr Okwyzil , i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor okwyil gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com or dr.okwyilspelltemple@hotmail.com or call +2349030387805…..

  • Dorothy Kimberly Thi

    I was been suffering hard ship from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i
    happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have
    another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a
    human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have
    went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever
    help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented
    by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get
    cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught
    having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i
    think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when
    i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and
    put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at
    dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping
    get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not
    be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly
    claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i
    will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and
    obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and
    only to see that the following week Dr Okwyzil, mail me on my mail box
    that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked
    and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded
    my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative.
    My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his
    miraculous help and power.With these i must to everyone who might seek
    for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at
    these following email now,Email: dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com ” sir
    thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for
    curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.My
    name is hope His Email address is:dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com . or dr.okwyilspelltemple@hotmail.com you can contact his phone number+2349030387805 or +2348130184704 call,GOD BEBBG YOU SIR

  • Gloribel Stancy

    I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Ehi has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr Ehi on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Ehi can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr Ehi i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr Ehi on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on drudebhuluspelltemple@gmail.com or drudebhuluspelltemple@gmail.com or call +2349038669448

  • Sandra Zander

    I was been suffering hard ship from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com dr.okwyilspelltemple1@yahoo.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following week Dr Okwyzil, mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,Email: dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com dr.okwyilspelltemple1@yahoo.com ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.My name is hope His Email address is:dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com . or dr.okwyilspelltemple@hotmail.com dr.okwyilspelltemple1@yahoo.com you can contact his phone number+2349030387805 or +2349051431151 call,GOD BEBBG YOU SIR

  • Alan Pratt

    Midred Jackson Says

    Am giving this testimony cos am happy

    My name is Midred Jackson from Michigan I never believed in love spells or magic until i met this spell caster once. when i went to Africa in June 28th 2013 this year on a business summit. i ment a man called DR OTIS DARKO. He is powerful he could help you cast a spells to bring back my love’s gone,misbehaving lover looking for some one to love you, bring back lost money and magic money spell or spell for a good job.i’m now happy & a living testimony cos the man i had wanted to marry left me 3 weeks before our wedding and my life was upside down cos our relationship has been on for 2 years… i really loved him, but his mother was against me and he had no good paying job. so when i met this spell caster, i told him what happened and explained the situation of things to him..at first i was undecided,skeptical and doubtful, but i just gave it a try. and in 6 days when i returned to taxes, my boyfriend (is now my husband ) he called me by himself and came to me apologizing that everything had been settled with his mom and family and he got a new job interview so we should get married..i didn’t believe it cos the spell caster only asked for my name and my boyfriends name and all i wanted him to do… well we are happily married now and we are expecting our little kid,and my husband also got a new job and our lives became much better. in case anyone needs the spell caster for some help, email address: otisdarko60@yahoo.com

    GREAT OTIS DARKO I thank you very much thank you in 1000000 times.. if not you I would have been losted and wasted thank you. Email Him Through his email address… otisdarko60@yahoo.com

    please make sure you contact him for any financial difficulties okay..

    What a powerful man such as DR OTIS DARKO.. he is so much powerful..\ email him for any difficulties.. otisdarko60@yahoo.com

  • Janety Chilufya

    After been in pain and sorrow for 2years and 11months, Dr Molemen was able to restore my life back with his herbal medicine, my good friends i have been Hiv positive for 2years and everyday of my life i cry to God as i was a mother of 2 cute kids who were looking up to me, I was taking my medication from the hospital, I also did some prayers to God that he should do some miracle in my life, my friends this is a life touching story i am sharing with you all on net today, Few Months ago i was browsing on net when i found some good testimonials about Dr Molemen Herbs, and someone recommended that he has cured Hiv by Dr Molemen, i always had faith that God could use someone to heal me, i contacted Dr Molemen and i told him concerning my problem he told me not to worry that with God all things are possible and also that he was going to prepare for me some herbal herbs which i am to take and he is going to send the medicine to me, well after all the guidance and medication from Dr Molemen he advice that i go for check again to see my status result and he assured me of good result, i was afraid at this point cause i never wanted someone to tell me again that i am positive, after 2days i went to the Hospital for check up and they said the result was to come out by Friday, at 11:00am on Friday the hospital Doctor called me and told me that the result was out and i am Negative, i was shocked and could not believe it, i immediately called Dr Molemen and told him about the good news he told me to rejoice and make sure i share my testimony with my friends and that is why i am doing this right now, friends you can contact Dr Molemen today on ( drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or ( dr.molemenspiritualtemple@yahoo.com) or call him on +2347036013351, friends Dr Molemen can help you solve any problem contact him now…,.

  • Clara Williams

    i want to give thanks to my dr and i will always give thanks to DR OGUDUDU who brought back my love that has left me for 6years within 48hours, i have said about this last week but i promised to always tell people about this every week end so that those that did not read about it last week will read about it this week, i have been looking for how to get this boy back to my life because i love this boy with the whole of my heart, i could not replace him with any body,one day i was watching my television when i saw a lady giving thanks to DR OGUDUDU and telling the world how he helped her i was so shocked i could not believe it because i never taught that there are powers that can bring back lost love, then that was how i decided to contact him too because i do really need my love back,when i contacted him i told him everything and he told me not to worry that my love will surely be back to my arms within 48hours at first i could not believe because i was thinking how could somebody that has gone for 6years come back within 48 hours,so then i decided to watch and see,unbelievable within the next 48hours i got a call from unknown number so i decided to pick the call the next thing i could hear was my loves voice he was pleading and begging me on the phone that i should forgive him that i should forget all that have happened that he did not know what came over him,he promised not to leave for any reason, that he was really sorry for what he did,i was so surprised because i never believed that this could happen,so that was how i accepted his apology and the next morning he came to my house and still pleading for me to forgive, him i told him that everything is okay that i have forgiven him, that was how we started again and now we are married, i promised to say this testimony in radio station, commenting this testimony is still okay but before this month runs out i promise to say this in radio station and i will,sir thank you very much.World please am begging you people to try and thank this man for me,or if you need his help here is his email address drogududuspellhome@gmail.com. or call +2348144368825 THANK YOU DR

  • Clara Williams

    i want to give thanks to my dr and i will always give thanks to DR OGUDUDU who brought back my love that has left me for 6years within 48hours, i have said about this last week but i promised to always tell people about this every week end so that those that did not read about it last week will read about it this week, i have been looking for how to get this boy back to my life because i love this boy with the whole of my heart, i could not replace him with any body,one day i was watching my television when i saw a lady giving thanks to DR OGUDUDU and telling the world how he helped her i was so shocked i could not believe it because i never taught that there are powers that can bring back lost love, then that was how i decided to contact him too because i do really need my love back,when i contacted him i told him everything and he told me not to worry that my love will surely be back to my arms within 48hours at first i could not believe because i was thinking how could somebody that has gone for 6years come back within 48 hours,so then i decided to watch and see,unbelievable within the next 48hours i got a call from unknown number so i decided to pick the call the next thing i could hear was my loves voice he was pleading and begging me on the phone that i should forgive him that i should forget all that have happened that he did not know what came over him,he promised not to leave for any reason, that he was really sorry for what he did,i was so surprised because i never believed that this could happen,so that was how i accepted his apology and the next morning he came to my house and still pleading for me to forgive, him i told him that everything is okay that i have forgiven him, that was how we started again and now we are married, i promised to say this testimony in radio station, commenting this testimony is still okay but before this month runs out i promise to say this in radio station and i will,sir thank you very much.World please am begging you people to try and thank this man for me,or if you need his help here is his email address drogududuspellhome@gmail.com. or call +2348144368825 THANK YOU DR
    ,

  • Raymond Shown

    my name is karen susan. I am really pleased with this service. I am one of those people who said, “I’ll never call a psychic or a magician or whatever” to help me with my problems – least of all my love problems, but I reached the point where I knew I needed some guidance, and I’m so glad I found this man called dr.obowa. I never in a million years would have thought I’d be writing a letter like this, but when I nearly lost michael robert in one of our stupid,fights (he broke up with me), I thought I had lost everything.i cry all day and think that he will never come back to me again.i read a testimony by a man called Taylor beniort about him saying that how dr.obowa helped him to get back is EX wife within 48hours.I quickly emailed him.and also got back my husband with his love spell. And when I was at my most desperate,he didn’t take advantage of me.he performed a very good service for someone in truly in need. I don’t know how you did it, or how this magic works, but all I know is, IT WORKS!! michael robert my husband and I are happily back together, and I’ll always be grateful to dr.obowa email him via drobowa66@gmail.com in any kind of situation, he is capable and reliable in solving problems

  • jerry moor

    I will says to the world to celebrate this great testimony with me, i never believe i can ever get rid of these horrible disease one day. My story and thanksgiving goes to Dr SALAMI the powerful man who help me to CURE MY HIV/AIDS disease from my life. I don’t know how to say this to everyone, Dr SALAMI is a truthful man with high herbs power’s he uses to save people’s life. Last few days i came in contact with Dr SALAMI emails on the internet which people gave much testimonies about his kind fullness work. So i decided to contact him quickly because this disease was almost on the last step of taking my life from me. I have tried all my best in life to get heal but nobody could ever help apart from Dr SALAMI who finally help me to cure my HIV disease from me. I always amazed and overwhelmed when the doctor confirm that i am now healed from hiv and aids, and now, i am an HIV/AIDS NEGATIVE PATIENT. I wish anyone who is sick today and wants a healing please i will kindly advice you to contact this man called Dr SALAMI now at: salamihealingspelltemple@gmail.com To get this powerful healer full article and trust on his origination and references please visit him now again at: salamihealingspelltemple@gmail.com or contact his phone number +2348103919680….

  • Jane Stacy

    I’m 24 -years-old i contracted hiv from my ex cheated partner and we broke up the relationship and we were still communicating,and I has been on treatment for three years I had lot embarrassment for been HIV positive Two months ago my ex called me and said he got cured with natural treatment from herbalist, and after about 15 minis he test me email and recommend me to Dr aligan I email Dr and been his patient for three weeks, finally I got cured out of the mess been in my body for three years I so much exited I am not hiv patient anymore. I also want everyone living with hiv to get this treatment and got cured forever Dr aligan have the cure to every virus. I has attached his email to my post. draliganyoherbalcenter@gmail.com

  • DR IGHORELE SPELL TEMPLE

    Hello everybody my name is Erika, i never believed that spell and herb can cure ten years HIV in my body, i never thought that this will work, i have spent a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i read about this great man called DR IGHORELE who is well known for his, HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him on his email address( dr.ighorelespellalter@gmail.com) which was dropped by the person, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he prepared the herbs cure for me, and sent them to me with instructions on how to take it, at the end of 5 days, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the hospital doctor confirmed me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospitals and was also confirmed HIV negative, then i took my friend who was also HIV positive which i met on a hospital some three years back to the Dr, and after the herbal cure treatment she was also confirmed negative . He also have the herb to cure cancers, infertility and any other disease, please i want every one with this viruses to be free, that is why i am dropping his email address, Dr.ighorelespellalter@gmail.com do contact him now he is a great man and he has helped me. the government is also interested in this DR for his supernatural and miraculous works, thank you DR IGHORELE for saving my life, and I promise I will always testify for your good work.,,

  • Jasical George

    GREETINGS……………………… My name is Clara Morgan from united
    states, i am here to thank DR kaka7 the powerful spell caster that
    rescue me from HIV AIDS. I was diagnosed of this disease in the year
    2012, and because of this, i was very unhappy with my life, and i went
    into research on how i can get cured, i contacted alot of spell casters
    and none of them could help me rather than scammed me and took away my
    money without helping me. All this period of my life, i was sad and
    unhappy so one day as i was in the internet a decided to sign in a
    friend guestbook, only for me to see was a testimony of a lady on how
    she was helped by DR kaka7, so i was confused to contact him at the
    moment because i didn’t want to be scammed again but after one week, i
    decided to contact him, so when i contacted him, he assure me that he
    will help me and i told him that many spell casters has also told me
    this but they all scammed me, he told me not to worry that he is going
    to help me, So i believe in him because all i wanted was to be cured, so
    he prepared a healing spell for me and told me to wait for just 24
    hours, after 24 hours, i went to the hospital for test and to me
    happiness the test stated that i was cured from the disease.. This
    gladdens my heart and everybody in the hospital was surprised even the
    Medical Doctor, So viewers DR kaka7 is a God Gifted man and can help you
    to cure all types of sickness like HIV AIDS, CANCER, PILE, KIDNEY
    PROBLEM, SYPHILIS, DIABETES and lot’s more. You can contact him through
    his email on [ DRLINCOLNSPELLTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM]=======

  • Candice Frost

    I AM SO VERY HAPPY TODAY!!! That is why am giving this big thanks to Dr.Aziza. I have been suffering from HIV for the past six (6)years, i have spent a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep myself healthy, i have tried everything possible to get myself cure, but i could not get any solution! until i decided to try herbal cure that was how i got in contact with this great herbal doctor in an online research. I contacted him and after he had administer his herbal cure on me, two(2) days after i want for another test to God be the glory i tested HIV negative, (I am so glad that i am now HIV negative). I’m very glad to express my happiness through this medium and to say a big thanks to Dr. Aziza for restoring my life back to normal. You can as well contact Dr. Aziza via drazizahealthcare@gmail.com if you are infected with HIV virus or any order health problems.

  • Joyice Ken

    testimony

    Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony

    on how Dr oba has cured me from HIV Virus, i have been stocked in bondage

    with this virus for years now, i have tried different means to get this

    sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus,all the

    possible ways i tried did not work out for me,i was using ARV hoping that i

    was going to be cure but my CD4 Count was going down and down i do have the

    faith that i was going to be cured one day, and i was a strong believer in

    God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some

    amazing testimonies concerning how Dr oba has cured different people from

    various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact

    Dr oba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr

    oba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was

    going to prepare some Herbal Herbs Medicine for me, after some time in

    communication with Dr oba, he finally prepared for me some herbs which he

    sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good

    friends after taking Dr oba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience

    changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my

    body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life

    again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr oba in my life,Friends if you

    are having any type of disease problem kindly email Dr oba on

    {drobaspellhome902@gmail.com} or relate with him on phone

    +2347063592030/whats-app him , thanks for your audience and i hope you find

    help like i did for what he has done for me, if you are into similar problem

    you can contact him……Thanks DR.oba for giving me back the life that i

    thought i have lost…..God Bless you Sir

    —-

  • wright phillips

    I am from united states of america, I want to testify of how i got cured of HIV, I got infected with HIV disease in 2010,i visited several herbalists, spiritualists and pastors for cure but all to no avail, my world was gradually coming to an end until,i searched google and read about possible cures to get cured of HIV. i saw a post in a health forum about a herbal temple called godssucesstemple were all kinds of deadly disease are been cured.diseases including HIV AIDS, ALS, MND, Epilepsy, Leukemia, Asthma, Cancer, Gonorrhea diabetes , at first i got shocked,but when i read the name of the temple again i thought of giving them a try because i so much believe that one day i will be cured just as Jesus said for as many that believe let them receive. when i contacted this herbal temple true their email,they prepared a herbal spell portion and sent it to me via courier service, when i received this herbal spell portion, he gave me some protocol on how to apply it, when i applied it as instructed, i was cured of this deadly disease within 7 days,and to god be the glory I am now HIV Negative (-) all thanks to god almighty for using godssucesstemple to heal me of my hiv you can contact this herbal temple at +2348163241499 or better still email them at godssucesstemple@gmail.com.

  • Isabella Brayden

    I almost gave up my hope for a while and became so frustrated but the moment i met Dr Odia things change from bad to good.

    Contact me for any kind of disease below like:

    HIV/AIDS

    Influenza

    Diabetes

    ZIKA Cure

    Hypertension

    Asthma

    Pregnancy Spell

    Talimans

    Cancer

    The Common Cold

    Low sperm count

    Polio

    Barrenness

    Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

    Herpes

    HPV

    Lupus Erythematosus

    Gonorrheal

    STI (sexually transmitted infection)

    STD (sexually transmitted disease)

    Stroke.

    Contact Him for any kind of Disease ( drodiaherbalistcenter@gmail.com ) or Call him via: +2348077306724.

  • Mimi Khalid

    HE DID IT DR HARRY CURED MY HERPES DISEASE

    Hello everyone I am here to give my testimony about a doctor DR HARRY who helped me in
    my life, i want to inform the general public how i was cured from (HERPES
    VIRUS) by DR HARRY, i visited different hospital but they gave me
    list of drugs like Familiar, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very
    expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was
    browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on HERPES
    and i saw comment of people talking about how DR HARRY cured
    them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal
    medicine through DHL to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a
    free person now without the deadly virus, my HERPES result came out
    negative.i could not believe my eyes it was like a dream,at last am healed of this deadly virus. God bless you for me DR HARRY, am cured from my
    HERPES VIRUS please everyone in this forum if you have the same problem do not hestitate to contact him you can also get your self cured from your any of
    your disease my dear friends if you really need this doctor help,
    you can reach him now email: drharrysolution@gmail.com
    or whatsapp him +23408143240563 you can also call him on that mobile number okay . DR harry also have a
    herbal cure for PENIS ENLARGEMENT,BREAST BUMS AND ENLARGEMENT PILLS,PREGNANCY,DIABETES 1/2,COLD SORE, SHINGLES, CANCER(Cannabis Oil),
    HTLV,CANCER, ASTHMA, IMPOTENCE, BARENESS/INFERTILITY HIV/AIDS
    ALS STROKE HPV COPD/MND CANCER E.T.C .Remember health is Wealth God bless you as you contact him Amen!!!!!!!!
    THANKS

  • precious

    I never believed in spells,not until i contacted
    this great man. I’m Sharon from USA . I’ve been on Drugs since 2007,I was
    tested HIV+. 2.Due to some Family Issues, I had
    misunderstanding with my
    husband,and we went separate ways. But as i speak
    now I’m now HIV-, negative my husband is
    back with me and we are very happy again. I’m
    Very sure this Man can help
    every-one with HIS/HER problems.To me there is
    no problem that Dr.TAKUTA
    can’t solve. HIS
    MAIL ADDRESS____ takutaspellalter@gmail.com or whatsapp +2348106387807

  • Baba Joel

    SOLVED, SPIRITUAL STRENGTH TALISMAN,
    SECRET OF MAKING MONEY,MAGICAL, HIV CARE
    POWERS OF INVISIBILITY. EMAIL
    drimonitielovespell@gmail.com Do you have a
    broken home, marriage, relationship boyfriend or
    girlfriend, and you want to get your husband or wife,
    Ex, fully back and restored, then you do not need to
    fear or worry anymore, If what you want is not in this
    list then state what exactly you want I will prepare it
    for you. Choose any of the talisman i will send you
    the cost price and payment information.1,
    BARBUELIS MAGNETIC MONEY DRAWING RITUAL
    TALISMAN If you are interested in Money Rituals, You
    will get a wooden box that can contain $10,000.00
    dollars OR $20,000.00 dollars when you receive the
    MAGNETIC MONEY DRAWING TALISMAN from me
    then you put it inside the box and place $100.00 on
    top of it and you now place the box under your bed
    where you will sleep and you resist the magical word
    I will give to you. Then the next morning the $100
    dollars will be multiply to $10, 000,00 dollars Please
    note in the morning if you take the multiplied money
    from the box you must leave the initial placed $100
    dollars inside the box for you to know it you will copy
    the number of the first dollar you placed on the
    MAGNETIC MONEY DRAWING TALISMAN. The money
    will multiply only when you place the box under your
    bed where you will sleep that night and you resist
    the magical word. if you don’t want it to multiply
    then do not put it under the bed where you will sleep.
    NOTE if you want the money to multiply to
    $20,000,00 dollars every morning you let me know
    the cost price of the talisman is different from
    multiply of $10, 000,00 dollars every morning. Or
    $100,000, 00. 2, THE GREAT AMAL HAMZAAD
    Talisman 3,AMAL INVISIBILITY TALISMAN 4,VOODOO
    ELECTRICAL COMMANDING TALISMAN 5, AZIABELIS
    6, SAHARON 7, MEPHENAIJ PHATON Talisman
    8,WHANGANUI RING OF LOVE 9, TO CHANGE ANY
    METAL TO GOLD OR GEM STONE TO DIAMOND 10,
    COME BACK TO ME 11,Mahalaxmi magical power
    talisman 12, Third eye talisman 13, AGADANGODO
    KEY 14, Are you Adoptee Searching for your Birth
    Parents, Family, Son, Daughter, to know anything
    about them try me,Spiritual I will get the information
    for you I will send you address and phone number of
    any of them call me now 15, GOLF PLAYERS
    TALISMAN The Talisman is mind and eyes control of a
    cricket ball to any direction you wants it, is very
    useful for golf players, professional golf players uses
    this Talisman to control cricket ball to any direction.
    You will enjoy playing golf with this Talisman when
    you receive it from me 16 MOHRE MAR
    PYTHONS SNAKE STONE I WORK WITH HIGH
    SPIRITUAL MEN WITH POWERS, The cost price will not
    be a problem for you if you use it wisely the someday
    you receive it from me you will gain more than the
    money you send for it. Sometimes people send a fly
    ticket for any of my worker to come and demonstrate
    how it works and I will send my worker to go and
    demonstrate it for them before they pay for the total
    cost. a man from Morocco did this when he notice the
    action of the talisman he paid more than the cost of
    the talisman because he was happy: I will be waiting
    for you response For more Talisman. EMAIL
    drimonitielovespell@gmail.com CONTACT Dr
    imonitie International Astrologer and Psychic
    Advisor drimonitielovespell@gmail.com or call him on +2348134372017

  • baba james

    Do You Need A Powerful Africa Native Doctor? I Mean A Spiritual Herbalist
    With Great Spirit Connected To Ancestors. Call +2349053014785 Dr omonzokpia
    james Is A High Voodoo Priest Master. He is a Spell Caster, Native
    Doctor, Spiritual Herbalist, Powerful Sickle cell Healer, Spiritual
    Astrologer, Psychic Reader, Multi Guru, Witch Doctor, Priest Of Africa
    Money Ritual.

    Have You Been To Native Doctor to Native Doctor Without Any Solution To
    Your Problems Or Rather Add To it? Have You Been To Place To Place In View
    Of A Powerful Native Doctor That Can Solve All Your Predicament, You Must
    Understand That There Is A Native Doctor That Supersede All Native Doctor
    Amongst All Native Doctor, If You Are In Search Of A Powerful Native Doctor
    With Great Spiritual Powers, Then You Must Be In Search Of A Native Doctor
    That Derives Power From The Marine World. That Is The Spirituality Of The
    Greatest Africa Native Doctor omonzokpia.
    Dr james Is Recognised All Over The World Of Marine Kingdom, As One
    Of The Top Fortunate And Most Powerful Native Doctor Of Charms Casts From
    The Beginning Of His Ancestors ship Until Now Dr o lives Strong
    Among All Other Native Doctors, There Have Never Been Any Form Of
    Impossibility Beyond The Control Of Dr omonzokpia. It Doesn’t Matter The
    Distance Of The Person With The Problems Or Situation, All You Have To Do
    Is Believe

    In The Native omonzokpia charms Casts That Works, He Always
    Warns Never To Get His Charms Casts If You Do Not Believe Or Unable To
    Follow His Instruction.
    It Is The Assignment Of The Native Doctor Dromonzokpia To Offer
    Services To Those In Need Of Spiritual Assistance Not Minding The Gravity
    Of Your Situations Or Distance As Long As Water, Sea, Ocean, Lake, River,
    Sand etc. Are Near You, Then Your Problems Of Life Would Be Controlled
    Under Your Foot.

    If You Need Any Spiritual Help On Any of These:
    Get Your Lover Back
    Fruit Of The Womb
    Fibroid
    Business Boom
    Financial Breakthrough
    Get Rich Without Ritual 09053014785
    Do As I Say
    Bad Dream
    Promise And Fail
    Epilepsy
    Spiritual Attack
    Land/Court Case
    Mental Disorder
    Political Appointment
    Visa Approval
    Cancer
    Examination Success
    Spend And Get Back
    Good Luck
    Natural Health
    Hypertension
    Diabesity (Diabetic+Obesity)
    Stroke
    Sickle Cell
    Impotency
    Win Court Case
    Promotion At Work
    Commanding Tone
    Protection Ring
    Marriage Success
    Love Ring
    Favour Ring
    Recover Lost Glory
    Spiritual Power For Men Of God
    Travel Success Ring
    Job Success
    Lotto/Pool Win And Many More.

    Make Haste To Call Dr omonzokpia On +2349053014785. Or Mail Him to
    babadoctorjamesomonzokpia@gmail.com For Spiritual Problem Today And You Will Surely
    Get Solution To All Your Predicament.

    Email: babadoctorjamesomonzokpia@gmail.com ..09053014785

  • Dr PUMA

    Happiness is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 2 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my home every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this blessed day, I was searching through the Internet, I saw a testimony on how DR PUMA helped someone in curing his HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is Lalapumaspelltemple@gmail.com just to give him a test I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. if you are having a similar problem just email him on (Lalapumaspelltemple@gmail.com or you call him on +2348145303182……

  • Juliet Andy

    I THOUGHT THE PYSICIANS SAY NO CURE FOR HIV/AIDS?, I AM TELLING YOU TODAY THAT DR Anagaba CURE HIV/AIDS
    WITH HIS HERBAL MEDICINE AND ONCE YOU GET CURED YOU ARE FOREVER CURED IT IS NEVER REVERSABLE.
    MY NAME IS MR ANAS,I AM USING THIS GREAT OPORTUNITY TO SAVE LIFE
    BY SHARING MY TESTIMONY THAT THERE IS A CURE FOR HIV/AIDS BECAUSE I AM A LIVING TESTIMONY,I SUFFERED
    FOR HIV/AIDS FOR GOOD 1YEAR AND 2MONTHS AFTER LOOSING HOPE THAT I CAN NEVER GET THE CURE BEACAUSE THE DOCTORS SAID

    THERE IS NO CURE FOR IT,BUT THANKS BEEN TO THIS GREAT MAN CALLED DR
    Anagaba WHOM I READ A TESTIMONY ABOUT ON HOW HE CURED HIV/AIDS WITH HIS
    HERBAL MEDICINE,I NEVER BELIEVE THIS BUT I DECIDED TO CONTACT HIM
    THROUGH THE STATED EMAIL,herbalcuresolution@gmail.com and he send
    to me a herbal medicine and ask me to drink and bath with the herbal
    medicine for one month but to my greatest surprises, i went for a
    medical test after two weeks and my status was negetive till today i
    cant keep sharing this testimony please brothers and sisters there is a
    cure to hiv/aids, contact this man for what ever you are going through,
    what ever sickness you are suffering from, hiv/aids,perkinsons disease,
    ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via,
    herbalcuresolution@gmail.com or phone/what’sapp,+2348091572561

  • Mary Di Franco

    Greetings. i have been diagnosed of herpes disease since 3years ago and ever since then i have gone through all manners of challenges and so many more,i was very lucky one very day when i was searching the internet on how to get a cure,as i came across a testimony on how Dr Ehigator has cured so people of their herpes disease, i had to contact his email address:dr.ehigatorherbalcenter@gmail.com, as i contacted him i told him of how i have been suffering from herpes disease for 3 years, he assured me of a solution that i will be cure of herpes disease,i obeyed his instruction followed all his words and he then prepared a herbal medicine and he told me that once i start using his herbal medicine i will be cure in 2weeks,after he has prepared the herbal medicine, he sent the medicine to me which after 2weeks i was indeed cured totally, i am so thankful to Dr Ehigator for his help in my life contact his email dr.ehigatorherbalcenter@gmail.com

  • Rachel williams

    Thank Dr Ehigator herbalist therapies that could totally treat this virus from the body meanwhile i saw so many proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. A friend referred me to Dr.Suku from Africa who cured him from HIV/AIDS and told me that he could cure me from HIV. At first i never believed until i did made contact with him and told me not to worry that he will help me out, I received the cure from him through DHL DELIVER. But to my surprise it work and my doctor confirmed it too who could believe that a herbal medicine can cure HIV so if you have any problem HIV, HERPES, CANCER, ALS,HEPATITIS B, DIABETIC,My advice to you all who thinks that their is no cure for herpes that is Not true just contact him and get cure from Dr Ehigator healing spell cure of all kinds of sickness you may have.Remember delay in treatment leads to death email him dr.ehigatorherbalcenter@gmail.com

  • Plum Sergio

    Good day everyone my name is plum sergio from U.S.A, I have this great
    opportunity to share this testimony about how I get cure for my
    HIV,three years ago I was HIV positive so I was suffering from it I was
    doing one thing or the order to get a cure there was know way for it so I
    was on my research on the internet I saw a testimony of a young man,
    about how dr.agbebaku help him get a cured for HIV with his herbal
    medicine I was surprise and I do not believe I said okay let me
    try him I contact him on his email address and he gave me instructions
    and I follow it he told me what to do and I did it, after a week he sent
    to me the medicine true DHL he told me how to use it and I did exactly
    how he instructed me to use it, after two weeks he told me that I should
    go for test, indeed I did it, and behold I was HIV “negative” am so
    grateful Doctor, now am happy with my Husband and two kids I want to use
    this opportunity to say this, please if you have this kind of disease
    called HIV, I want you to contact him on is email;
    dragbebakuspellsolutiontemple@gmail.com or whatsapp him on
    +2349053099479 or call him on +2349035850834 and he can also help you
    get a cure for HPV, HERPES, CANCER,disease and he can cure you from any
    kind of diseases with his herbal medicine. all you have to do is to
    believe him. thank you my Dr may god bless you…

  • Amanda jane

    I’m giving a testimony about Dr Osemudiamen the great Herbalist man, he has the cure to all manner of diseases, he cured my herpes simplex virus, though I went through different website. I saw different testimonies about different spell casters and herbalist, I was like: ‘Many people’s have the herpes simplex virus cure why are people still suffering from it? I thought of it. Then I contacted Dr Osemudiamen via email: drosemudiamenspellhome@gmail.com. I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared it (CURE) and sent it to me Fed-ex delivery, he gave my details to the FedEx Office, they told me that 2-3 days I will receive the parcel and i took the medicine as prescribed by him and I went for check-up 2 weeks after finishing the medicine, I was tested herpes simplex virus negative. if you are herpes simplex virus patient do me a favor by you contacting him and I assure anyone who is suffering it, your problem will never remain the same again you will be cured. Also Dr Osemudiamen help my sisters husband to cure his HIV/AIDS he was suffering from for the past 3 years. After he cured my herpes simplex virus, then my sister heard about it, she went home to tell her husband about Dr Osemudiamen then her husband emailed him and explained his problem to him. He also prepare herbal medicine and he use fed-ex delivery to sent him the herbal medicine and he instruct him on how he will be using it for 14 days. That on the 15 day of it, he should go and check his self in the hospital and he did as he was instructed by Dr Osemudiamen. To GOD be the glory he was cured of his HIV/AIDS which he was suffering from for the past 3 years thanks to these great man we will ever remain grateful to you Sir indeed might work you did in our families. When you contact him, make sure you tell him that I refer you.. contact him via: drosemudiamenspellhome@gmail.com

  • Okhira Johnson

    My name is Peter james From USA, Dr tebe is the only Dr who could ever get myHIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have triedalmosteverything but i couldnt find any solution onmydisease, despite all these happening to me, ialwaysspend a lot to buy HIV drugs from hospitalandtakingsome several medications but no relieve, untiloneday i was just browsing on the internet when icomeacross a great post of !Nicole! who truly saidthatshewas been diagnose with HIV and was healedthatveryweek through the help of these great powerfulhealing spell doctor, sometime i reallywonderwhypeople called him Dr tebe, i never knew it wasallbecause of the great and perfect work that hehasbeen doing that is causing all this. so i quicklycontacted him, and he ask me some fewquestionsand he said a thing i will never forget thatanyonewho contacted him is always getting his or herhealing in just 6 hours after doing all he askyou,so iwas amazed all the time i heard that fromhim, soidid all things only to see that at the very daywhich hesaid i will be healed, all the strength that hasleftmebefore rush back and i becomes very strongandhealthy, this disease almost kills my life allbecauseof me, so i will to hospital to give the final testtothedisease and the doctor said i am HIV negative,iamvery amazed and happy about the healing DrTebegave to me from the help of his ancient herbsButifyou feel like contacting Dr tebe at once youcanemail him now for your own healing too at:(drtebe2@gmail.com). or email him on his other email for fast help (dr_tebe2@yahoo.com) add him on whatsapp +2348140544262 thanks

  • sofia

    This is real take it serious, my name is SOFIA WOOD, i am from usa Lose Angeles who will believe that a herb can cure herpes i never believe that this will work i have spend a lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him, unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the herpes in my body, he prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the end of the one month, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my friend who was also suffering from herpes to the DOCTOR his name is Dr.akhibi, after the treatment she was also confirm herpes free . He also have the herb to cure. (1) CANCER, (2) DIABETES, (3) HIV&AIDS, (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION, (5) CANCER, (6) IMPOTENCE, (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY (8) DIARRHEA (9) ASTHMA… please i want every one with this virus to be free and be cured, that is why am dropping his email address. dr.akhibihabalhome@gmail.com call or Whats-app him on +2348143548460. do not hesitate to email him, he is a great man. the government is also interested in you DR.akhibi thank you for saving my life, and I promise I will always and forever testify for your good work..

    You can also call or whattapps him on +2348143548460
    akhibihabalhome@gmail.com

  • Mary Kate

    This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure ten
    years HIV in my body, i navel believe that this will work i have spend a
    lot when getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, what i was
    waiting for is death because i was broke, one day i hard about this great
    man who is well know of HIV and cancer cure, i decided to email him,
    unknowingly to me that this will be the end of the HIV aids in my body, he
    prepare the herb for me, and give me instruction on how to take it, at the
    end of the two week, he told me to go to the hospital for a check up, and i
    went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me negative, i thought
    it was a joke, i went to other hospital was also negative, then i took my
    friend who was also HIV positive to the Dr, after the treatment she was
    also confirm negative . He also have the herb to cure cancer please i want
    every one with this virus to be free, that is why am dropping his email
    address, solutioncenterhome@gmail.com email or call +2347087771434 or whatsapp him he is
    a great man.thank you for saving my life, and is also good in saving you
    from any kind of diseases like Helps,Gonorrhea,Cardiac problem
    Cancer
    Watering sperm
    Womb fertilization
    Penis erection
    Witch craft attack
    S T D diseases
    Internal heart
    Rashes
    Low sperm count
    Dairy
    And any long time sickness I promise I will always testify for your good work….

  • JAMES FRIDAY

    I am JAMES from SOUTH AFRICA, I Never
    believed i was ever going to be HIV
    Negative again,Dr takuta has given me reasons to
    be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the
    means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me,
    but when i came on the Internet i saw great
    testimony about Dr takuta on how he was able to
    cure someone from HIV, this person said great
    things about this man, and advice we contact him
    for any Disease problem that Dr takuta can be of
    help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested
    for my information which i sent to him, and he tod
    me he was going to prepare for me a healing
    portion, which he wanted me to take for days,and
    after which i should go back to the hospital for
    check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to
    me by Dr takuta i went back to the Hospital for
    check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV
    Negative, friends you can reach Dr takuta on any
    treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can
    show you all up to, reach him on dr takuta on his
    email………. takutaspellalter@gmail.com
    call or whatsapp him
    ______+27788634102
    HE IS ALSO SPECIALISED ON
    (1) CANCER,
    (2) DIABETES,
    (3) HIV&AIDS,
    (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
    (5) CANCER,
    (6) IMPOTENCE,
    (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
    (8) DIARRHEA
    (9) ASTHMA…
    10) HE ALSO HAVE SPELL TO BRING BACK YOUR EX hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via takutaspellalter@gmail.com or whatsapp him through the following contact on +27788634102

  • JAMES FRIDAY

    I am JAMES from SOUTH AFRICA, I Never
    believed i was ever going to be HIV
    Negative again,Dr takuta has given me reasons to
    be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the
    means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me,
    but when i came on the Internet i saw great
    testimony about Dr takuta on how he was able to
    cure someone from HIV, this person said great
    things about this man, and advice we contact him
    for any Disease problem that Dr takuta can be of
    help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested
    for my information which i sent to him, and he tod
    me he was going to prepare for me a healing
    portion, which he wanted me to take for days,and
    after which i should go back to the hospital for
    check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to
    me by Dr takuta i went back to the Hospital for
    check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV
    Negative, friends you can reach Dr takuta on any
    treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can
    show you all up to, reach him on dr takuta on his
    email………. takutaspellalter@gmail.com
    call or whatsapp him
    _______+27788634102
    HE IS ALSO SPECIALISED ON
    (1) CANCER,
    (2) DIABETES,
    (3) HIV&AIDS,
    (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
    (5) CANCER,
    (6) IMPOTENCE,
    (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
    (8) DIARRHEA
    (9) ASTHMA…
    10) HE ALSO HAVE SPELL TO BRING BACK YOUR EX hiv/aids,perkinsons disease, ALS,CANCERS,HERPES. contact him with his email via takutaspellalter@gmail.com or whatsapp him through the following contact on +27788634102

  • Williams Kentasha

    Am testifying about a great hebal man that cured me of HIV, his name

    is Dr Hazzan. I contacted HIV from my partner two years ago, i almost

    spent all i had then, until i saw dr Hazzan recommendation online,

    and i called him, then he told me how to get the herb. to cut the

    long story short, You can contact him on +2348169340571 or email him

    at doctoralikaherbalhome@gmail.com.

  • Donald Maria

    Hi every body on this site, I want to give a testimony about my HIV virus that was cured by a large herbalist caster. for the pass 4 years ago i was been down with HIV and it was killing me inside my body . I never think that I will live again and I am very grateful to this great man named High Priest Dr. ODUDU herbalist of HIV AIDS who cured me last 4 weeks. I was in great pain so I told one of my best friend; she told me that there is a big spell caster that can cure my HIV. I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email and email him,. He spoke to me and make the necessary rituals and send me a medication and he told me that after two weeks i should go for a test and I did, when the doctor told me that I am now HIV negative, I could not believe myself, I went to see another doctor the result was still the same, I was human on the planet earth again, so I emailed and thanked him. Please, if you are having a similar problem please visit / contact him email (oduduhealinghomespell@gmail.com) or (oduduhealinghomespell@yahoo.com) or add him on whatsapp with this number (+2348169616855).
    please my dear brother and sister, do not hide your secrete pain or sickness if you love the life you are living

  • Irene C Berger

    Dr Harrison Can cure HIV/AIDs,
    He cured me of HIV that has been in my system for almost Five years!
    I also believe there is nothing relating to problem or sickness,he would be able to do same with his Spell Powers and solve your Problems!
    Contact him on his Mail:-J.HARRISONSPELLHOMES@GMAIL.COM

    Avoid Scammers,I was also Scammed Severally!!!…