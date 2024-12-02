I love stories, the stories of faithful Christians; the stories of men and women with like passions as we are, but who have blazed the trail in standing up for their faith in Jesus, regardless of the cost. These stories make it impossible for our generation to be excused by God for our waywardness. We are without excuse. In humility and with sacrifice must we preach and live the gospel. If Billy Graham could be so humbled by this incredible life of sacrifice, you and I should too.

In July 1986, Dr Billy Graham put millions of dollars together to host eight thousand pastors from villages across Central Africa and other parts of the world. More than 180 nations were represented in a project that had Graham single-handedly sponsor their flights and hotel accommodation to attend this training in Amsterdam, Netherlands. There was one evangelist from a village in Central Africa in this conference called Joseph, who, through the meeting, listened to Dr Billy Graham with rapt attention.

Before the end of the conference, Joseph asked to see Dr Graham – a request that was granted to him and few other evangelists. It was then that Pastor Joseph recounted his story to him. In Pastor Joseph’s voice, “as a young man, I heard the gospel on a dusty African road, and I responded instantly by trusting Jesus as my Saviour. I soon longed to return to my native village and share the good news of the kingdom of heaven. I went from door to door, telling others what had happened to me. I expected everyone’s face to light up. Instead, they were filled with rage.

“The men of the village seized me and held me up to the ground while the women brutally flogged me with barbed wire. After the beating, I was dragged into the bush and left to die. I crawled to a watering hole, spent several days recovering, and decided I had left something out of the story or shared the message to the villagers incorrectly. I rehearsed my message, prayed, and limped back to the village to try again.

“I got another flogging. Recovering a bit, I went back the third time and was whipped the third time, the barbed wire cutting into the old wounds. But this time, one of the women beating me started weeping. As I lapsed into unconsciousness, I saw others beginning to cry. I awoke in my own bed, my former tormentors trying to save my life.

“Gladly, as a result of my patient witness, the whole village came to Christ.”

Dr David Jeremiah recounted that after sharing this incredible story with Dr Billy Graham, Pastor Joseph lifted his shirt to show the scars marking his chest and back. Graham was so captivated by Joseph’s testimony and his undying love for Jesus that after he left his office, he said to his staff, “I am not fit to untie his shoes, and he wanted to meet me?”

So, a man could subject himself to such a vicious and painful experience just to share the gospel with his fellow villagers, the same gospel that has been corrupted, maligned, and desecrated by many in the Church; the same gospel that many Christians of our time would effortlessly tradeoff for positions, fame, and money. We must go back to our first love.

We must stop cheapening the gospel.

It was Dr Erwin Lutzer who recently said, "Many of us are not even willing to live for Jesus, much less dying for him." The fire of revival must fall on the Church. This gospel is costly. It is not free. It cost someone His blood, and it has also cost so many faithful brethren their blood.

I love stories, the stories of faithful Christians; the stories of men and women with like passions as we are, but who have blazed the trail in standing up for their faith in Jesus, regardless of the cost. These stories make it impossible for our generation to be excused by God for our waywardness. We are without excuse. In humility and with sacrifice must we preach and live the gospel. If Billy Graham could be so humbled by this incredible life of sacrifice, you and I should too.

To be continued.

Ayo Akerele is the Senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

