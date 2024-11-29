In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon all his family and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Islam prohibits extremism and strongly condemns it. The extremists deviate from the path and methodology of Muslims because they neglect the Sunnah of Islam and emphasise only on its mandatories. In this regard, three men came to the houses of the wives of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) to inquire about the worship of the Prophet. When they were informed, they considered their worship insignificant and said:

“Where are we in comparison with the Prophet (Peace be upon him) while Allah has forgiven his past sins and future sins.”

One of them said:

“As for me, I shall offer Salat all night long.”

Another said:

“I shall observe fasting continuously and shall not break it.”

Another said:

“I shall abstain from women and shall never marry.”

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) came to them and said:

“Are you the people who said such and such things? By Allah, I fear Allah more than you do, and I am most obedient and dutiful among you to Him, but still I observe fast and break it; perform Salat and sleep at night and take wives. So whoever turns away from my Sunnah does not belong to me.”

Respected brothers and sisters! This exaggeration in worship is considered extremism and strictness. The Messenger of Allah said:

“Beware! The extremists perished.”

Imam Nawawi said:

“The extremists are those who adopt strictness where it is not required. Being extreme and being strict are synonymous with extremism, and whoever becomes excessively strict, Allah will be strict with him.”

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Do not impose austerities on yourselves and so have Allah imposing austerities on you; for people have imposed austerities on themselves and Allah has imposed austerities on them.”

Anyone who transfers people from ease to difficulty, from spaciousness to narrowness, or from relief to distress is an extremist and a radical. This severely goes against the divine methodology because extremists move people from facilitation and ease to hardship. Allah Almighty Says:

“Allah intends every facility for you; He does not want to put to difficulties.” [Al-Baqarah, 185]

Indeed, Allah has not placed upon us in this religion any hardship or difficulty and He has not imposed upon us what we cannot bear. Rather, Islam came with the Hanifiyyah al-Sahmah (Implies a generous comportment with “others” (whether others in religion, or others in humanity), so hardship is lifted from the Ummah. Allah Said:

“And He has not placed upon you in the religion any hardship.”

Imam Al-Shatibi (May Allah have mercy on him) said:

“Know that hardship is lifted from the mukallaf (Responsible person in Islam) for two reasons: the first is the fear of being cut off from the path, hating worship and disliking the obligation.” This meaning includes the fear of introducing corruption into his body, mind, wealth, or condition. The second is the fear of falling short when competing with the different types of functions related to the servant, such as: his responsibility for his child and family to other tasks that come along the way. Perhaps delving into some of the work would be a distraction from them and would cut off the mukallaf from them. And perhaps he wanted to carry both parties to exaggeration in the investigation, and he was cut off from them. As for the first: Allah made this blessed Shari’ah, Hanifiyyah, easy and tolerant, in which He preserved the hearts of the creation and made it dear to them. If they had acted contrary to ease, what they were charged with would have entered into them, which would not have purified their works. Do you not see that He Says: “And know that among you is Allah’s Messenger: were he, in many matters, to follow your (wishes), you would certainly fall into misfortune.” [Al-Hujurat, 7] The Qur’anic verse has informed us that Allah has made faith dear to us by facilitating and simplifying it, and has beautified it in our hearts by that and the sincere promise of reward for it. So, you have to perform acts that you can bear since Allah does not tire until you tire.”

It is sad that extremists believe that extremism is the general rule and that facilitation is not part of Islam at all. They thought that their word is the final word and their opinion is only the right one. Therefore, they treated people with harshness and rudeness, and they appointed themselves as guardians over Muslims, contrary to the saying of Allah The Almighty:

“Invite (all) to the Way of your Lord with wisdom and beautiful preaching; and argue with them in ways that are best and most gracious: for your Lord know best, who have strayed from His Path, and who receive guidance.” [An-Nahl, 125]

Imam Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) said:

“The true jurist is the one who does not cause people to despair of Allah’s mercy and does not give them permission to commit sins.”

However, the extremists did not follow the Messenger (Peace be upon him) and they thought evil of people. Consequently, they described those who disagreed with them as infidels (kuffar) and misguided, and denied them faith and guidance. Moreover, they regarded them out of the path of the magnanimous Shari’ah and the religion of mercy. Therefore, they made taking lives and wealth lawful. This is although the Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“Do not revert to disbelief after me by striking (cutting) the necks of one another.”

The solution to this crisis is not difficult since our children know that religion is applicable to every time and place, deals with religious, cultural, and sexual diversity and accepts it. This religion has embraced different peoples: Arabs, Abyssinians, Persians, and Romans; among them are white and black living as loving brothers. There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab except through righteousness. Each one of them strives to excel in the universe and encourages humans to develop their creative abilities and diligent efforts, and to perform righteous deeds in this life and the hereafter.

Indeed, extremists have misrepresented Islam and Muslims through their harsh treatment, their rude behaviour, and their radical ideology; misleading Islam’s enemies into thinking that Islam is an extremist religion that fights against mercy and gentleness.

Thanks be to Allah, the Ummah had an early start in combating extremism and Takfir (Accusing Muslims of disbelief). Therefore, The Amman Message was launched clarifying the matter and warning against their harmful effects. It emphasised that one of their qualities is harshness and cruelty, and their hearts are filled with hatred and extremism, devoid of mercy and compassion, as they terrorise people through torture, killing, burning, and persecution in the name of religion. However, the religion is innocent of them since it is all about mercy and peace.

Therefore, we are in desperate need for enlightened and moderate scholars of Islamic knowledge who have insight into textual interpretation and understand the higher objectives of Shari’ah. They should prioritise sound religious discourse, abandon sectarian discourse and make clear that the system of worship and customs is not limited to the hereafter alone. In general, we are in dire need for finding diligent, earnest, and sincere individuals dedicated to their religion and country.

These truths must become the focus of our Islamic scholars, our writers, our Imams, our preachers, our educators, and our teachers because anyone who deviates from the guidance of Allah and His Messenger and follows deviant opinions is seeking to sow discord. Allah, The Exalted Says:

“Then let those beware who withstand the Messenger’s order, lest some trial befall them, or a grievous penalty be inflicted on them.” [An-Nur, 63]

Always, the call of His Eminence, the Sulran of Sokoto may Allah protect him, in his meetings and directives was not limited to those individuals, but it addressed every citizen in this our blessed country, urging them to feel the responsibility entrusted to them and to be vigilant in safeguarding the nation from any harm. We are in need for strong, trustworthy, knowledgeable civil servants who fulfill their duties without feebleness or negligence, treat all citizens with equality, justice, and sincerity and love for their brothers and sisters what they love for themselves.

We are in need for an honest media houses that carries the true message, where we only hear goodness and truth from it. Its motto is in the following Qur’anic verse:

“And pursue not that of which you had no knowledge; for every act of hearing, or of seeing or of (feeling in) the heart will be enquired into (on the Day of Reckoning).” [Al-Isra, 36]

We are in need for the writers and thinkers who carries responsible and kind words through constructive and purposeful criticism, advocating for goodness, wisdom, and scientific dialogue, to build a strong and cohesive nation. In contrast, we do not need the writers who throws poisoned arrows, casting doubt on the Qur’an and Sunnah, and criticising Allah The Almighty in His rulings.

A significant role awaits us in confronting errors and corruption, instilling morals, love of the country, and promoting harmony, love, and unity, rejecting extremism and terrorism. We should thank Allah the Almighty for the blessing of living in a safe and secure places while some of our brothers and sisters around us are facing abduction.

All perfect praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com; or +2348038289761.

This Friday sermon (Jumu’ah Khutbah) was prepared for delivery today Friday, 27 Jumadal Ula, 1446 AH (November 29, 2024).

