Like every citizen, Colonel Dasuki is entitled to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. It is imperative for the media to honour these rights and allow the courts to ascertain the truth. Speculative reports that tarnish reputations without evidence ultimately undermine the credibility of the media and erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

Recently, certain media outlets have revived the term “Dasukigate,” recycling previously reported content about former National Security Adviser (NSA) Colonel Sambo Dasuki. These reports adopt a familiar pattern, featuring sensational headlines laden with selective, provocative phrases such as “INVESTIGATION,” “Dasuki Money Trail,” “suspicious billions,” and “family friends.” Such tactics often lure readers into lengthy articles that contribute little new information or substance.

The allegations against Dasuki, who served as NSA under former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, purportedly expose “shady financial dealings” within the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). The reports claim Dasuki authorised substantial transfers — totalling millions of dollars — to the accounts of a US-based couple, ostensibly for “consulting services” and “special operations.”

These assertions raise considerable concerns about the legitimacy of these transactions and underscore systemic issues within Nigeria’s defense procurement processes. However, the report fails to offer any fresh insights, simply reiterating the familiar theme of the $2 billion arms procurement scandal. This sensational coverage lacks conclusive evidence, illustrating a troubling trend of media trials that erode trust in the judiciary and distort public perception.

While accountability and transparency are crucial in governance, the recent media portrayal of Dasuki appears not merely subjective but also aimed at discrediting his family without regard for judicial principles, reflecting a clear bias in the reporting.

It is particularly alarming that the article conflates Colonel Dasuki’s personal identity with the operations of the ONSA. Attributing actions of the office to Dasuki as an individual undermines the distinction between personal conduct and official duties. Fund approvals and contracts within the ONSA must adhere to established protocols and go through the banking system. Casting aspersions on Colonel Dasuki’s character without substantive proof reveals a bias that compromises the integrity of the publication.

Furthermore, the reports claim that Colonel Dasuki funneled funds to one Robert Oshodin, a furniture manufacturer in the United States, and his wife, Mimie Oshodin, branding them as “family friends” of Dasuki. However, there is the other narrative that there is no evidence of any religious, ethnic, sectional, or socio-cultural tie between Dasuki and the Oshodins, and that their relationship, if any, should be seen as nationalistic rather than nepotistic. If true, then the attempt to construct a personal narrative where none exists only amplifies the tendency towards sensationalism.

Moreover, it is essential to note that these allegations are part of an ongoing court case involving Dasuki and the Nigerian government. The stories appear to disregard the principle of sub judice, which prohibits public discussion of matters pending before the courts. By presuming guilt and portraying Colonel Dasuki as culpable, the publication undermines the defendant’s right to a fair trial and creates undue prejudice in the public eye.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Judicial processes are fundamental to ensuring justice. Yet, the media’s trial undermines these principles by presenting a one-sided narrative that could influence the outcome of the case. It is worth mentioning that some defendants connected to Colonel Dasuki have been discharged due to a lack of evidence, further emphasising the frailty of the prosecution’s claims. Dasuki deserves the same presumption of innocence until proven guilty —a right enshrined in Nigerian law.

While the media plays a critical role in holding public officials accountable, it must do so with fairness and accuracy. The speculative tone and reliance on incomplete information hint at another agenda.

It is disheartening that some media outlets choose to spotlight unproven allegations, while ignoring Dasuki’s tangible contributions to national security. His efforts to fortify Nigeria’s security infrastructure deserve recognition rather than vilification.

Colonel Sambo Dasuki’s tenure as NSA saw significant contributions to Nigeria’s national security. Under his leadership, the ONSA initiated various strategies and policies, including Nigeria’s National Security Strategy 2014, aimed at combating terrorism, improving military operations, and enhancing intelligence coordination—crucial efforts in Nigeria’s fight against insurgency during a tumultuous time.

Sambo Dasuki’s legacy is indeed mixed. As NSA from 2012 to 2015, he achieved milestones in combating terrorism and enhancing military capabilities. He was instrumental in developing and implementing the Counterterrorism Strategy Framework (NACTEST) and collaborated with neighbouring countries to create the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to combat threats like Boko Haram.

While many detractors focus on alleged misappropriations during his tenure, they consistently overlook the significant successes achieved in the war against terrorism under his leadership. During his time as NSA, Nigerian troops reclaimed over two dozen towns from Boko Haram insurgents, a monumental achievement during one of the darkest chapters in the nation’s history.

Despite these accomplishments, Dasuki’s legacy is overshadowed by allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds. His prolonged detention, beyond two years, and the subsequent rulings by three Nigerian courts and an ECOWAS court that eventually led to his release on bail in December 2019, highlight the urgency for a fair judicial process.

Like every citizen, Colonel Dasuki is entitled to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. It is imperative for the media to honour these rights and allow the courts to ascertain the truth. Speculative reports that tarnish reputations without evidence ultimately undermine the credibility of the media and erode public confidence in democratic institutions.

In advocating for Colonel Dasuki, we defend not only his rights but also the fundamental principles of justice and fairness that lie at the heart of any democratic society. It is time for us to prioritise facts over fiction and uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s judicial system.

The ongoing media circus around Colonel Sambo Dasuki exemplifies sensationalism that undermines judicial processes and distorts public opinion. By conflating unverified allegations with circumstantial evidence, publications fail to uphold the principles of fairness and accuracy that should guide responsible journalism. The professional ethic demands a balanced approach that respects the rule of law, prioritises facts over conjecture, and refrains from playing to the gallery for other gains.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi, an NDA research student is the author of “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspective.” Email: ymukhtar944@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

