Before ascending to the throne, Sulu-Gambari had a distinguished career in law, serving as the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division. He relinquished this position to become the Custodian of the Shehu Alimi dynasty. His educational background is impressive, having attended the University of London and Nigeria Law School.

Recently, I had the honour of attending an interactive press briefing hosted by the PRNigeria Centre in Ilorin. During the event, the Third Estate — a collective of professionals from the Ilorin Emirate — expressed their admiration for Emir Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari’s exemplary leadership and his unwavering commitment to fostering peace within the emirate and beyond.

Mr Ibrahim Toyin Hassan, the president of the group, underscored the Emir’s monumental contributions to the region since he ascended the throne in 1995. These achievements include the emergence of three Ilorin indigenes as state governors and the establishment of several universities, significantly enhancing educational access for the community.

Hassan also highlighted the revival of the Durbar festival and the introduction of new chieftaincy titles, initiatives that have bolstered cultural unity among the people. Furthermore, investments in local industries have played a vital role in revitalising the economy of Ilorin.

The media landscape in Ilorin has witnessed a transformative evolution under the Emir’s leadership, with training initiatives aimed at empowering new media professionals. Improvements in infrastructure and the Emir’s active role in nurturing community relations have further propelled the region’s development.

In his remarks, Malam Yushau Shuaib, Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria, praised the Emir for his wisdom and compassion. As the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Kwara State, the Emir’s philanthropic efforts — particularly in modernising the Ilorin Central Mosque — alongside his impressive educational background, have solidified his reputation as a respected leader devoted to the prosperity and harmony of Ilorin.

Interestingly, the Emir’s 29th coronation anniversary on 11 November, coincided with his birth date, making it a double celebration for the revered Emir.

Emir Sulu-Gambari is not only a seasoned jurist but also a statesman whose accomplishments are often understated. His visionary leadership has expertly blended traditional wisdom with modern perspectives, guiding Ilorin through a period of significant transformation, while balancing the preservation of our rich cultural heritage with the demands of an ever-changing world.

As the first university graduate to sit on the throne of the Emir of Ilorin, his reign has coincided with turbulent times. The political landscape was fraught with instability, highlighted by the cancellation of the 1993 elections and the subsequent re-emergence of military rule. Amid these challenges, the Emir emerged as a beacon of stability — a champion of democratic ideals who adeptly navigated the challenges of modernity, while upholding traditional customs.

His leadership has fostered unity and harmony within the diverse community of Ilorin. The Emir is committed to education and social development, leading to significant enhancements in the quality of life of the residents of Ilorin. His belief in the potential of every individual drives him to nurture and rehabilitate those facing difficult circumstances, as exemplified by his support for the Kwara State Government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in their efforts to provide rehabilitation services for drug addicts in Ilorin.

Even in recent years, amid a politically polarised environment that has led to tensions and divisions, Emir Sulu-Gambari has remained steadfast in his commitment to his people’s welfare. His unwavering dedication to the principles of justice and fairness has garnered him the respect and admiration of many. He continues to advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability, serving as a royal father to all — attentive to the well-being of not just the people of his emirate but also the broader Kwara State community.

Under the current administration of Kwara State, he has called for the restoration of the Ilorin city master plan, emphasising the need to reconsider the designation of a portion of the city as a Government Reservation Area (GRA).

Born in 1940, he took over the throne following the demise of his uncle, Mallam Aliyu AbdulKadir, and has since become one of the 10 most prominent traditional rulers in northern Nigeria.

As a highly respected traditional ruler, Emir Sulu-Gambari has received various honours and recognition. He was turbaned as the Ciroman Ilorin by his late father and ninth Emir of Ilorin in 1984. Recently, Bayero University Kano installed him as its fifth Chancellor.

As Ilorin embarks on its next chapter, the leadership of Emir Sulu-Gambari remains integral. His wisdom, experience, and relentless commitment to his people’s betterment will undoubtedly guide the city toward a prosperous future.

As we commemorate this significant milestone, may his reign continue to inspire progress for generations to come.

Happy 29th Anniversary to His Royal Highness, Emir Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari!

Roheemat Hammed, a PRNigeria Fellow, writes from Ilorin. Email: roheemathammed01@gmail.com

