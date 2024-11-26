In recent years, the surge of doctorates in Nigeria has become a topic of viral debate across social media and WhatsApp, generating a mix of pride and skepticism. While I respect the ambition driving this trend, as a former academic in Nigeria who went on to earn a doctorate in the United Kingdom, I feel compelled to share a perspective on the value of rigor in academia. A doctorate should signify years of research, discipline and mastery in a chosen field. But the unfortunate reality is that many doctoral programs in Nigeria lack the rigor necessary to produce experts of global relevance, resulting in degrees that too often serve as mere credentials rather than as tools for meaningful impact. True academic achievement should be measured by the depth of understanding and the ability to advance knowledge, rather than by the mere possession of a certificate. My experience abroad revealed the demanding expectations that rigorous doctoral programs uphold, where critical thinking and intellectual discipline take precedence. For many Nigerian doctorate holders, however, these degrees fail to equip them with the practical skills and insights that their counterparts elsewhere acquire. With global demand for high-level expertise increasing, these degrees without sufficient rigor risk undermining not just personal credibility but also Nigeria’s academic reputation as a whole.

Dr. Zainab Usman of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has emphasized the need for a critical mass of technically proficient professionals of African descent, both on the continent and within the African diaspora. Her observation, drawn from nearly two decades of research, holds true. And this is that there exists a vast shortage of highly skilled African professionals across the African continent, African American communities and the Caribbean. But this shortage cannot justify awarding unearned doctorates. High-quality expertise is needed across fields, particularly in research, engineering, health and education, where deep skills are required to drive meaningful progress. If Nigerian doctorates lack this depth, they merely contribute to the illusion of advancement while weakening the country’s intellectual foundation.

As an academic, I understand the pressure many feel to obtain a doctorate, viewing it as a gateway to prestige, financial stability and social mobility. But when these degrees lack rigor, they become academic decorations rather than instruments of genuine personal or professional growth. Indeed, some argue that people should be free to pursue any title they wish. In a society that increasingly emphasizes credentials over skills, many see a doctorate as the ultimate mark of achievement. But true expertise is not as easily faked as a degree certificate. In time, the value of an unearned doctorates diminishes and those who hold such degrees may find that their qualification lacks the utility or recognition they had hoped for, especially in international arenas where standards remain uncompromisingly high. The question, then, is not merely whether a person possesses a doctorate, but whether they have acquired the competence and knowledge it represents. Real expertise cannot be faked or feigned. In any field, whether academia, industry or governance, skills and knowledge stand as irrefutable evidence of one’s qualifications. A doctorate should signify not only years of study but a journey of discovery and an ability to contribute solutions to complex issues. Without this rigor, what good is knowledge if it does not improve one’s life or the lives of others? A doctorate that does not foster true growth and impact is, ultimately, a disservice to both the person and the broader society.

Recently, Professor Moses Ochonu of Vanderbilt University, warned me about the backlash I might face for these views. He predicted responses accusing me of belittling Nigerian doctorates or of reveling in the privilege of a foreign degree while dismissing the system that initially trained me. Some may even assert that there are Nigerian-trained doctorates making significant impacts worldwide, capable of matching the skills of any foreign-trained doctorate holder. To be clear, this criticism is valid in one respect. It is true that Nigeria has produced many remarkable scholars who excel internationally. I do not dispute that. But it is precisely because of these high achievers that I believe the system must strive for a level of rigor that consistently meets global standards. For each of these successful scholars, there are countless others whose doctoral journey was marred by inadequate supervision, insufficient resources and an overall lack of academic discipline.

Having experienced both Nigerian and UK academic systems, I have witnessed the stark differences in academic culture, structure and expectations. The British model emphasizes not just research output but research quality, reproducibility and relevance. Here, doctoral candidates are rigorously trained to formulate original ideas, critique established theories and contribute to scholarly discourse. Mentorship and access to resources are pivotal, with advisors holding students to exacting standards. In Nigeria, however, structural inadequacies often impede these ideals. Many Nigerian universities struggle with limited research funding, inadequate library resources and academic environments that do not always prioritize critical inquiry. Besides, in certain cases, academic appointments and supervisory positions are driven more by institutional politics than by scholarly merit. This compromise on quality inevitably affects the training that students receive and the depth of expertise they develop. It is fair, however, to note that this issue is not limited to Nigeria. Other countries have struggled with the inflation of academic credentials. But the implications for Nigeria are particularly significant. The country’s educational institutions are meant to cultivate the next generation of leaders, innovators and thinkers who can tackle national challenges, from economic instability to healthcare deficits and energy crises. When these institutions produce graduates who lack the requisite skills, the resulting knowledge gap hinders progress in these crucial areas.

Also, the dilution of doctorate degree standards also diminishes the perception of Nigerian credentials abroad. As someone who has experienced the international academic landscape, I can attest that Nigerian-trained scholars often face undue skepticism regarding the legitimacy of their higher degree qualifications. This skepticism, while not entirely justified, is worsened by the proliferation of poorly earned doctorates. To address this, Nigerian universities must prioritize quality over quantity, reinforcing a system where only those who meet rigorous academic criteria are awarded doctoral degrees. Addressing these issues will require systemic reforms. Nigerian universities must invest in faculty development, incentivize original research and establish partnerships with international institutions to expose students and faculty to global best practices. The government must also allocate more funds to support research and create an environment where intellectual rigor is both expected and rewarded. Universities must also foster a culture that values mentorship, critical thinking and academic honesty, ensuring that doctoral candidates are equipped with skills that transcend the borders of academia. Ultimately, the objective should not be to discourage Nigerians from pursuing doctorates but to ensure that these degrees represent true accomplishment. The title of “Doctor” should symbolize mastery and a commitment to intellectual integrity. Only then will Nigerian doctorates command respect both at home and abroad, opening doors to opportunities that genuinely reflect their capabilities.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu wrote from Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

