LETTER: Arik Airlines refusing to refund passenger for cancelled international flights

Related News

Dear Editor,

I am a Nigerian citizen studying and resident with my family in the United Kingdom. I write to use your medium to let the management of Arik Airlines know the plight of passengers who paid for tickets to fly the airline before the cancellation of their long haul flights.

I paid for three tickets for my wife, son and I to travel to Lagos from London Heathrow. I also paid for another return from Lagos to Johannesburg within the same period. The cost for all the tickets is about £1,450. We were to travel on 23 February 2017 to join my parents to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Agbor on February 25, 2017.

Shortly before our departure date, I received an email as well as a text message from Arik informing me of the cancellation of the flight to Lagos. I wrote Arik an email requesting a refund to enable us book tickets on another airline even though we had lost the advantage of early booking and now had to pay for tickets at a much higher price. I was advised to contact Arik’s refund unit. I have done so for so many times that I have now lost count.

Because we had to be present to celebrate with my parents I had to borrow money to pay for a fresh set of tickets with Ethiopian Airlines hoping that Arik will refund me. No one at Arik is responding to me.

This is so bad as I feel cheated. Who does this in the business world of today? Why should Arik receive payments and offer no service and refuse to refund the money collected from passengers?

Please can the management of Arik refund me? I am a self-funded PhD student here without any government support and I need my money back.

Thank you for your help.

Best wishes,

Augustine Arimoro