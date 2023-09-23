A whirring fighter helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) hovered above the thatched roofs of Kurebe, a small village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The aircraft dropped shells on the houses below, killing harmless civilians. A few days after the incident on 12 August 2022, news headlines in Nigerian newspapers claimed the military had struck a notorious Boko Haram commander, Aminu Duniya, and his cohorts. The news found a viral appeal online after the Nigerian government pushed a thrilling narrative for the Air Force.

On its official Twitter page with over two million followers, the federal government, apparently relying on military briefings, announced that several Boko Haram terrorists were killed during a meeting with their jihadist commander. After the government shared the story, many Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief, thanks to leading newspapers that gave credence to it.

But there was a problem: the story was a tragic falsehood concocted by the Nigerian military. The state-run social media account was used to spread the hoax without presenting evidence.

However, in separate interviews, civilians in the community recounted the tragic incident, backing their claims with photographs and videos. Residents said at least eight unarmed civilians were killed in the airstrike, insisting that no terrorist was killed. Disturbing images from the scene showed the ruins of the military’s aerial attack on the community.

The villagers identified the civilian victims as Ibrahim Tanimu, Mustapha Hamisu, Iliya Shuaibu, Aminu Guda, Basiru Dalami, Luka Goje, Sahabi Isiya and Asmau Audi. They also presented photos of them being buried in a shallow mud grave.

The official gazettes of the state and federal governments only reported a successful encounter against Boko Haram terrorists but were silent on the death of the civilians. PR Nigeria, a public relations firm with close ties to security agencies, reported that the terrorists were caught by surprise and “collateral damages were inevitable” in such an aerial bombardment.

“The strike at Kurebe came barely hours after a coordinated joint air and ground operation killed several terrorists operating around the Damba – Galbi axis in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” the report stated, quoting an insider and describing the hapless village as a known “haven of terrorists.”

In 2020, Boko Haram terrorists infiltrated some ungoverned spaces in Niger State. From their camp in a forest in neighbouring Kaduna State, they attacked rural communities, including Kurebe. They spread radical Islamic ideologies, speaking French, Arabic and Hausa, and committing atrocities such as rape, mass murder and abductions. However, when trying to hunt down the terrorists, the military repeatedly killed innocent people and covered up their operational errors with questionable press statements and social media engagements.

Nigerian military’s propaganda stratagem

In January 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration spent over one billion dollars purchasing heavy arms to fight terrorists. But the fractured Boko Haram terror groups are crossing over to the north-west and north-central regions of the country, where they have routinely launched brazen, deadly attacks. As armed bandits operate independently in the northern region, other terror groups, including the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), a secessionist group, are wreaking havoc in the south-east and south-south regions.

The military forces have much to prove to Nigerians depending on them for security. The troops appear to be fighting two battles: the war against terrorism and the other against the negative mindsets of the citizens they are protecting. But sometimes, they deploy official social media accounts to push dubious stories, spreading fake anecdotes and blending facts with falsehood.

The military disinformation plot to gain public acceptability is what communications experts described as “black propaganda”. One such instance was the tragedy in Kurebe. The list of such cases is long, but in a tedious reporting adventure, this reporter probed five cases of disinformation and public deception to cover up a gross violation of human rights by the Nigerian armed forces fighting terrorism.

Since at least 2019, the Nigerian military has run a systemic propaganda scheme to keep the atrocities of its troops under wraps. The unofficial disinformation campaign has denied justice to dozens of women, children and unarmed civilians, many of whose villages have become ghost communities.

This reporting is based on interviews with the military propaganda campaign victims in Niger, Zamfara and Benue states. PREMIUM TIMES also reviewed press releases, official gazettes and social media engagements of the military and observed a pattern of use of fake news and hoaxes to cover up alleged war crimes or to claim victory in fictitious engagements with terrorists.

In Niger, six children were victims of military’s propaganda

On the morning of 13 April 2022, six girls were going to fetch water from a stream in Kurebe when a fighter jet dropped explosive shells, killing them instantly.

“We saw their body parts scattered all over the place; we first saw a leg, and then someone’s head,” Musa Dobi, one of the victims’ relatives, told PREMIUM TIMES. “We could hardly identify them even by their heads.”

Nine days later, on 21 April 2022, some angry youth assembled journalists and broke the “unholy” invasion story. Before then, the air force had presented a false and misleading narrative of the incident to the Niger State government. Relying on that, the secretary to the state government, Ahmad Matene, described the young people’s storyline as “fake news.”

Emmanuel Umar, the commissioner for internal security in the state, claimed there were no longer civilian residents in Kurebe. He praised the military for recording “victories” and flushing out “the terrorists” living in the community. When contacted for comment, the air force’s spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, asked this journalist to stick to the commissioner’s narrative — “since they own the state.” The commissioner and secretary to the government refused to respond to our detailed queries on the incident.

The claim that the air force had bombed a “terrorist community” in Niger was exciting, only that it was fake and misleading. PREMIUM TIMES tracked down and interviewed parents and relatives of the six girls killed in Kurebe. Their accounts contradicted the military’s narratives. Verified audio and visual evidence obtained from the residents showed the village was at the mercy of terrorists before the air force officials invaded and erroneously killed the six girls.

“We accept our fate,” pieces of footage show wailing women saying in a mixture of the Hausa and Gwari languages. “We believe this is the will of God.”

When they heard the state-run narrative that Kurebe had no civilian residents at the time of the attack, four parents and six relatives of the air raid victims told PREMIUM TIMES the claim was “mischievous” and that the authorities were insensitive towards them. They presented the pictures of the six children killed, asking if “these kids too are terrorists.”

Their claims corroborated the accounts of at least 14 witnesses who accused the state and military authorities of trying to scare them into silence. Claiming there was no civilian resident in Kurebe, the military sent the wrong signal leading to subsequent attacks on the community, including the August 2022 air raid that killed eight innocent people.

Most of the tragic events misreported by the military happened in small and remote villages with limited communication with other towns. PREMIUM TIMES found a pattern of disinformation and weaponisation of fake news by the authorities that either cost civilians their lives or were used to cover up civilian casualties.

Propaganda is part of war strategies but should not be used against harmless civilians. In war, they say everything is fair because it is a battle of the mind. But it becomes awful when used against people that are not your targets, Ajibola Amzat, a Nigerian journalist with experience in defence and national security coverage, said.

“The accountability system of the Nigerian military is weak,” the Africa Editor at the Center for Collaborative Investigation Journalism (CCIJ) said. “Under normal circumstances, when you go for a combat operation, you give an account upon return. You account for your men, materials, failures and successes.

“For all these things, you provide a report and explain your modus operandi — how you get all these things done with evidence. There is a lot of dysfunctionality within the system because their ethics do not guide the leadership (of the military).”

Propaganda Taken Too Far

Nobody lives in Tangaram anymore. The village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State has fallen silent since the Nigerian Air Force bombarded it four years ago. One day in April 2019, black smoke emerged in the village sky; the houses and marketplaces were on fire with children and women trapped in the ruins.

By the time the black smoke cleared, six villagers, including four kids and two adults, had died. Shu’aibu Abubakar, Tangaram’s village chief, said he was filled with trepidation upon sighting a fighter jet hovering above. But other villagers rejoiced, thinking the airmen were there to protect them. He said the air fighters attacked the village a few minutes later.

“I received about 15 victims with serious injuries, and six people (four children and two grown-ups) died instantly,” Mr Abubakar told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview in May at his residence in Anka town. “After the incident, I reported to the Emir of Anka and the following day, some delegates from the Nigerian Air Force came for condolence and apologised to us for the wrong attack, saying it was a mistake by their operatives.”

The civilians in Tangaram were not the only victims of the deadly attack. Some kilometres away, in Domborom, a remote community in the Zurmi area of the state, the air raiders killed 11 persons and injured up to 20 civilians who residents said had no connections to any armed group.

They recalled how a helicopter gunship arrived in the village on 9 April 2019, shelling innocent civilians and dropping bomb pellets on their houses. The attack left wounds in the villagers’ hearts, and they still nurse the pain four years after the tragic incident. Sadly, a few days after the attack in Domborom, the terrorists said to have been killed by the air force were seen parading on the streets of Zurmi with guns, clubs and swords, publicly taunting the military.

In Tangaram, PREMIUM TIMES interviewed 11 eyewitnesses of the attack. The lives of the victims, including children injured during the air raid, have not remained the same.

Abdulkareem Surajo, 10, and Nuhu Umar, 7, lost their hearing ability after the blare of the military bomb damaged their eardrums. Umar’s left ear is gone. Residents said he could hear with his right ear, but one would have to move closer to him, shouting. Seven-year-old Rumasau Surajo, another living victim of the attack, said a pellet hit her rib. She still feels the pain four years after sustaining the injury.

“We couldn’t go back to our village since the day of the incident because we don’t know what next will happen to us,” Sani Muhammad, one of the villagers who rescued the children during the 2019 military raid, said.

The Nigerian Air Force’s Deadly Disinformation

On 10 April 2019, the Nigerian Air Force released a 47 seconds video on a military offensive it carted out in Zamfara, claiming to have killed dozens of armed terrorists in the state. On its official Facebook and Twitter pages, the air force accompanied the short video with a statement giving details of the operation they said lasted three days.

“On the first day (8 April 2019) of the intensive operation, the ATF conducted coordinated air raids against multiple identified armed bandits’ hideouts at Doumborou, Sububu, West Malamawa, Baturia Pond and Rugu Forest, where several bandits were neutralised and their camps destroyed,” said Ibikunle Daramola, the then air force spokesperson in the statement.

“Yesterday, 9 April 2019, the ATF conducted waves of attacks against several targets. The first wave struck three armed bandits within Sububu Forest and another camp in Kagara Forest,” Mr Daramola continued. “Targets attacked in the second wave were notable armed bandits’ hideouts at Kamarawa, Kunduma and Tsamare Hill, while the third wave focused on armed bandits’ hideouts in Doumborou. The ATF also provided close air support‪ to the surface forces of Sector 2 to enable them to move into the attacked areas to mop up the fleeing survivors and recover their weapons. The ATF degraded eight camps and neutralised scores of armed bandits.”

The news about the destruction of several terror camps by the air force was exciting, only that it was deceptive. The military issued several press statements on the bombardment of terrorists’ hideouts but failed to mention Tangaram, where six innocent civilians died.

The air force had told the Tangaram villagers they were trailing two bandits who ran into the village. “I asked them if it was fair to launch an attack on hundreds of villagers because of two bandits, but there was no answer,” Mr Abubakar recalled, appearing to be angry that the air fighters apologised discreetly, only to tell a misleading story to the public.

Three days after the military claimed victory, the Emir of Anka, Attahiru Ahmed, whom Mr Abubakar had reported to, cried out. He had received similar reports of civilian casualties in communities where the military claimed they “bombarded bandits”. His account debunked the claims made by the air force spokesperson.

Reports from Mutu in the Tsafe LGA, Tangaram in Anka LGA and Domborum in Zurmi LGA are that the areas shelled were not the actual hideouts of the bandits and the victims were innocent civilians, said Mr Ahmed.

But the lamentation came too late: the air force had gone to the media to tell a misleading story about the operation, and the people had consumed it, especially on social media. Major Nigerian newspapers, including The Nation and Daily Nigerian, had reported the story, falsely raising the hope of Nigerians.

“The NAF’s target selection for operations is particularly rigorous to ensure a proper target identification to prevent strikes on wrong locations,” the former air force spokesperson claimed, adding that “the locations attacked in Zamfara were selected based on human intelligence reports obtained from security agencies and other government sources, traditional and community leaders as well as reliable, vetted informants”.

He also said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) finds it rather mischievous that anyone will spread such deliberate misinformation. NAF requests anyone with evidence to the effect that innocent civilians were targeted by the air strikes to produce such evidence.”

Benue: 50 killed in military attack

On 12 April 2023, the obituaries of some innocent citizens killed by Nigerian soldiers reappeared on the walls of the Bonta community in Benue. It was two years since the soldiers invaded the place to secretly execute one of the deadliest massacres in Nigeria’s history. The villagers gathered at different locations to mourn the victims of land and air invasion by angry soldiers who claimed they were hunting the killers of their colleagues.

Some soldiers had involved themselves in a local boundary tussle between Bonta and a neighbouring community. In April 2021, local militants in Bonta ambushed and burnt the arm-wielding soldiers alive following a verbal altercation. Their colleagues traced the soldiers and found they had been murdered in a deep forest. Enraged, the army sent its troops to hunt down the killers. But the vengeful forces went after innocent civilians, including children, women and aged people.

The soldiers set Bonta and its neighbouring communities ablaze and killed over 50 villagers. The army later denied the massacre but the social media space was flooded with videos and photos of civilians in disarray during the military invasion. Footage of the burning community and the people displaced by the army emerged online, but details of the human tolls were sketchy because the soldiers had besieged the community for weeks, denying media access.

Emerging stories of human rights violations from Bonta in Konshisha local government of Benue enraged social media spectators. Some influencers and activists accused the military of sustaining a culture of massacring innocent citizens as it did during the Zaki Biam mayhem.

In its official gazette, however, the Nigerian Army claimed only 10 “armed bandits” were killed during the revenge mission. “The Defence Headquarters wishes to put it on record that apart from these initial ten bandits, there are no other civilian casualties recorded in any part of Konshisha to date,” the statement read. “We, therefore, challenge anybody from Konshisha to present to the public the 200, 70, or 30 dead bodies of innocent persons, male, female, or children killed by troops in Konshisha. There was never a massacre as being touted by some mischief-makers.”

Soldiers killed 18 kids, 21 youths, 12 elderly persons

Amid the deadly siege by armed soldiers in April 2021, this reporter found his way into the community, searching for evidence of the massacre. During three weeks of initial reporting, I interviewed over 100 residents in about 25 villages in Bonta and neighbouring communities. During another five weeks in 2022, PREMIUM TIMES investigated the circumstances that led to the murder of 12 soldiers by local militias enmeshed in a communal war.

The military raid in Bonta lasted for days, and the siege for weeks. The soldiers took strategic positions in the community firing gun machines while air raiders targeted bombshells at the villagers. Parents wept as they told stories of how their children were killed or displaced to be found nowhere. Families showed this reporter where their relatives — mothers, fathers, brothers or sisters — were hurriedly buried after soldiers shot them. This reporter also witnessed the victims’ burials, many of whom were buried in their blood-soaked clothes.

This reporter compiled names, photos and profiles of the 50 slain victims. They included 18 children, 21 young persons and 12 elderly people. The soldiers invaded the only clinic in the community and razed it down, firing bullets at ailing persons, who slipped from their sickbeds to death. Children aged three years and nine months were not spared, while elderly persons, as old as 80 and above, were shot at and killed.

In what appeared like a valedictory of carnage, the soldiers went into a brothel in Konshinsha — after killing dozens of armless villagers — to allegedly loot and rape sex workers at gunpoint.

“They claimed they were here to protect us, but they only came for us,” Samuel Gungul, a youth leader, told PREMIUM TIMES. “They destroyed our properties and slept with our women, all in the name of chasing the bandits that killed their soldiers.”

Army using fake news as a weapon for cyber warfare?

In Nigeria, non-state actors and terrorist organisations have launched several cyber activities to debase the country’s fighting power, but the military has raised cyber-armies aiming to fight back. After Boko Haram and other insurgent groups resorted to cyber-terrorism, migrating to the internet, the Nigerian Army established a cyberwar command to attack the terror groups in cyberspace.

However, the security forces appear to be using propaganda and disinformation in their fight against cyberterrorism. Fortinet, a threat intelligence medium, said propaganda is a great cyber warfare tool to control the minds or hearts of the people living in a country. But Nigerian cyber-armies are causing more harm than good, military experts and fact-checkers told PREMIUM TIMES.

In April 2021, for example, the Nigerian army claimed it killed a high-ranking Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) commander, Bukar Gana, and some of his followers in a gun duel in Borno. The story went viral, and many Nigerians hailed the military for doing great work to ensure peace and stability. On its official websites and social media accounts, including Twitter and Facebook, the army paraded pictures of arms recovered from the terrorists, failing to show photos of any of the ISWAP fighters killed.

“The terrorist and his fighters met their Waterloo as they made a come-back following the neutralisation of 12 high-value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State in a week-long air and ground operations by the Nigerian military,” the then Director of Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, stated in a viral statement, saying the terror group had conducted two failed attacks in Gajiram and Damasak following aerial bombardments.

But a few hours later, Calibere Obscura, an international arms researcher, accused the Nigerian army of recycling and portraying old images as new to claim operational success. On his Twitter page, he showed how the army’s social media handlers shared the same pictures as proof of victory over insurgents in Borno.

“Stop reusing old images,” the researcher said. “It makes a mockery of the public you serve.” He had earlier shared similar pictures portrayed as recent by the Nigerian army, saying: “Nigeria: After a large ISIS attack in Damasak, images have been posted of 9 AKs, an RPG-7 and an NSV HMG recovered by NA along with two technicals, all burned out. Currently unclear who their original owner was.”

Using TinEye and Google Reverse Image, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed the arms researcher’s verdict. Previous appearances of many of the pictures online, especially in national dailies, solidify the suggestions that the army only recycled the photos and paraded them as evidence of recovering munitions from terrorists. The claim that soldiers killed a notorious ISWAP commander and his fighters was backed with weak evidence.

However, it was not the first time the Nigerian military used an old picture to claim victory in a recent raid, misleading the people in their counterterrorism campaigns. In such instances, Nigerian fact-checkers have criticised the military for recycling old pictures with questionable authenticity. Military apologists and propagandists have also been criticised for sharing fake photos depicting the army’s victory against the terrorists.

Use, misuse of military propaganda

War and propaganda are indeed inseparable. Wartime propaganda seeks to demoralise enemies’ morale, break down their will to fight and lower their will to resist, according to the American Historical Association’s (AHA) archive on military communications strategies.

The think tank details what wartime propaganda should look like: One is to picture the military successes on the propagandist’s side. Another is to picture the armed might and economic power that the enemy has to face. Yet another is to picture the moral superiority of the cause against which the enemy is fighting. It is part of a nation’s strategic plan to intimidate enemy leaders, to separate them from their people, and to break down resistance by producing evidence that the masses of the enemy people have been deceived and misled.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Army spokespersons, detailing the findings in our report, but none of them responded to our queries. They also did not respond to this newspaper’s Freedom of Information requests.

It makes more sense to invest in winning the war and then share the facts about your victories than to lose the battle and invest in propaganda, a war communications strategist and a Nigerian military fact-checker told PREMIUM TIMES. The military can decide to amplify some information and withhold others for strategic reasons. But essential facts about the counterinsurgency efforts must be accessible to the public.

“The military can also infiltrate terrorist circles with information that’ll weaken their ranks, but it should know where to draw the line,” said Kunle Adebajo, a Nigerian journalist and conflict researcher. “It doesn’t matter how you twist the facts. If the people are still dying under your watch, you have failed.”

