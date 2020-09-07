PDP urges FG to reverse petrol price hike
The party says the attempt to justify the increase to N160 was unacceptable to Nigerians.
Ministerial Scorecard: Nigeria’s technological breakthrough remains a dream despite Ogbonnaya Onu’s many promises
A year into his re-appointment as the minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, like his predecessors, is yet to...
Ministerial Scorecard: Despite suspending proposed Nigeria Air, Hadi Sirika uplifts aviation sector after one year in office
Mr Sirika's emergence as the aviation minister was no surprise to all the major players in the aviation industry, given...
Ministerial Scorecard: Nigeria’s education sector still in shambles as Adamu Adamu spends another year in office.
One of the minister notable achievements is his directive that all unqualified teachers be axed.
Nigeria’s trade and investment challenges persist as Adebayo clocks one year in office
Mr Adebayo had the mandate to lead the promotion of government’s policies of Ease of Doing Business, job creation, poverty...
AKK Gas pipeline project followed due process – NNPC
The corporation listed the steps it purportedly took to ensure the process was transparent.
COVID-19: More resources needed to support response in Africa – WHO
COVID-19 cases on the continent have doubled in the past six weeks.