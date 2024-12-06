The George Washington University’s Institute for Corporate Responsibility has partnered with Nigerian actress and humanitarian Stephanie Linus and her Extended Hands Foundation to launch the Maternal Health and Nutrition Initiative Africa (MaHNIA).

In a statement on Thursday, the university said the initiative addresses pressing maternal health and nutrition challenges in marginalised African communities, focusing on empowering women and improving health outcomes.

The partnership, they say, was officially launched after two screenings of Linus’s award-winning film, Dry, a powerful portrayal of a 13-year-old Nigerian child bride’s struggle with obstetric fistula.

The film set the stage for an engaging panel discussion on maternal health, women’s rights, and nutrition’s critical role in enhancing African healthcare systems. GW’s Global Food Institute and Global Women’s Institute co-hosted the event, which included a powerful panel discussion.

Linus, founder of the Extended Hands Foundation and advocate for women’s health, emphasised the need for holistic care. “Safe motherhood and proper nutrition are not privileges; they are fundamental rights,” she said. “Through MaHNIA, we aim to ensure that women in underserved communities survive childbirth and thrive afterwards. This initiative combines healthcare and nutrition to create lasting solutions.”

Maternal Health Solutions

Tara Scully, Director of Curriculum Development at GW’s Global Food Institute, highlighted the crucial role of nutrition in maternal care, saying, “When we talk about healthcare, we must also talk about nutrition. A mother’s nutritional status affects her health and that of her child. By integrating nutrition education into healthcare, we can improve outcomes for generations to come.”

Lauri J. Romanzi, a professor of Thomas Jefferson University also joined the panel, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen African healthcare systems. “Fistula is entirely preventable. For every woman who survives a fistula, several others die. Strengthening health systems can eliminate this,” she said.

The event provided a platform for candid discussions about integrating nutrition into maternal health solutions.

Linus closed the discussion by highlighting her passion for using storytelling to drive social change. “My film, Dry, tells the story of just one girl, but her story represents millions of women who suffer in silence. Through this initiative, we are giving a voice to those women and providing real solutions,” she said.

