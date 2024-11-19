No fewer than 1,160 patients were treated, while 25 persons died of gastroenteritis-related issues from January till date across 18 local government areas of Sokoto State.

The Director of Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Abdulganiyu Yusuf, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Mr Yusuf said 23 of the deaths occurred at home, while three patients died in health centres.

He added that the ministry ensured adequate response from its epidemiology centre by utilising the drugs and consumables provided by the state government.

He explained that cases of gastroenteritis, traditionally referred to as cholera, were being managed in hospitals and primary healthcare centres at different locations, while the health centres were supplied adequate drugs.

The director noted that during outbreaks, the ministry ensured surveillance, active cases search and social mobilisation to promptly manage identified cases.

He said deaths and other cases were traced by obtaining line lists, as cholera is only confirmed through laboratory tests.

He, however, added that most patients underwent diarrhoea and lost weight at home before going to the health centre for treatment.

Mr Yusuf said the cases were heightened during rainfall and at present, subsided with 15 cases being managed, comprising seven in Sokoto North, six in Silame and two cases in Kware local government areas, totalling 15 as quoted by the state’s commissioner for health.

NAN reports that the health commissioner, Asabe Balarabe, had told journalists that 25 persons died and several others were hospitalised following the outbreak.

Ms Balarabe said the cholera cases were in three council areas of Sokoto North, Silame and Kware local government areas.

She disclosed that at present, the state is treating 15 persons on active cases from Sokoto North, Silame and Kware local government areas.

She said the 15 active cases were diagnosed through laboratory tests based on culture and sensitivity and confirmed to be active cases of the outbreak.

She described the state government’s response to the outbreak as “prompt and effective”, adding that medication and other drugs have already been purchased and distributed to 18 local government areas as an intervention to curtail the spread.

However, the absence of response teams and other isolated treatment points to curtail the spread of suspected gastroenteritis outbreaks have become a source of worry for citizens of Sokoto State.

A health official who pleaded for anonymity told NAN that suspected cases were being received, and they undergo treatment procedures without directive for central treatment points or isolation.

Some residents, Musa Muhammad, Bello Isiyaku and Malami Muhammad, described non-isolation of persons as well as designated treatment centres and points as dangerous to the administration of outbreaks.

Meanwhile, a check by NAN correspondent at some affected areas, revealed that cases were being treated as normal routine ailments and could not locate any response team or isolated areas meant to treat the outbreak patients.

(NAN)

