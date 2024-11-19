One person has been reported dead and about 60 others hospitalised following a cholera outbreak in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.
The chairman of the LG, Ayuba Musa, confirmed the incident through a statement by his spokesperson, Mazadu Ali.
Mr Ali said the outbreak began in Ngyang, Kwalmiya, Banak and Bakin kogi and spread to Dengi, the headquarters of the LGA.
“In response to the alarming reports of the outbreak of the disease, Kanam Local Government Council has taken decisive steps to mitigate the Cholera” the statement said.
“Medical supplies and equipment have been rapidly distributed to key healthcare facilities, including the General Hospital and the Primary Health Care Centre in Dengi by the council.
“Additionally, the local government has graciously offset the medical bills for all patients receiving treatment, regardless of whether they are admitted to public or private hospitals, ensuring that worried families are not burdened by unexpected healthcare expenses during this challenging time.
“The local government is also undertaking an extensive public health campaign throughout the streets of Dengi. The aim is to educate residents on preventive measures that can reduce the risk of Cholera transmission. This initiative includes holding interactive sessions to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and the importance of safe drinking water,” the statement said.
