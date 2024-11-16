The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the number of people living with diabetes in the African region could more than double by 2045 if urgent interventions are not implemented.

In a message commemorating the 2024 World Diabetes Day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said more than 24 million adults in the region are currently living with diabetes, half of whom remain undiagnosed.

Ms Moeti noted that, without urgent interventions, this figure is projected to surge to 54 million by 2045, making it the highest projected increase globally.

“This poses a significant dual health and economic burden, including catastrophic spending by individuals to control their disease,” she said.

She explained that compounding the challenge is Africa’s extremely low investment rate in diabetes care, which accounts for only one per cent of the region’s health expenditure.

Ms Moeti noted that health systems in Africa are traditionally structured to address acute, infectious diseases, leaving chronic diseases like diabetes under- resourced.

“Managing diabetes requires a sustained effort to balance physical health activity, healthy diet, mental well-being,” she said.

Ms Moeti added that comprehensive prevention strategies are equally crucial, addressing risk factors such as obesity, poor diet, and physical inactivity.

She stressed the importance of community engagement in building support systems and reducing stigma around diabetes.

Chronic disease

Diabetes is a chronic lifelong disease that leads to uncontrolled blood sugar levels because the body can no longer produce or use the insulin it produces efficiently.

It is considered one of the most deadly non-communicable diseases in the world.

The number of adults living with diabetes worldwide has surpassed 800 million, more than quadrupling since 1990, according to new data released in The Lancet on World Diabetes Day.

If left untreated, diabetes can lead to complications such as heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, kidney failure, lower-limb amputation, and eye disease that can result in blindness.

In 2021, diabetes and related kidney disease caused over two million deaths, according to WHO. High blood glucose was also responsible for around 11 per cent of cardiovascular deaths.

World Diabetes Day

World Diabetes Day, observed annually on 14 November, serves as an opportunity to spotlight diabetes as a major global public health issue and to emphasise the collective and individual actions needed to enhance its prevention, diagnosis, and management.

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2024, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” highlights the importance of eliminating obstacles to ensure equitable access to care for everyone affected by diabetes.

Ms Moeti said the theme underlines WHO’s commitment to reducing risk, and ensuring that everyone diagnosed with diabetes has access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable and quality treatment and care.

“Against a background of rising diabetes prevalence in Africa, complicated by multiple drivers including urbanisation, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity, the theme appropriately emphasises the imperative of a collaborative approach to this “silent killer”.

Tackling diabetes

Ms Moeti emphasised that strengthening diabetes control in the African region requires addressing critical gaps, including widespread myths and misconceptions about the disease, weak primary healthcare systems, and the limited capacity and training of healthcare workers.

She urged individuals, communities, governments, health workers, policymakers and civil society organisations to join hands and act now.

She said: “Together, let us all commit to breaking down the barriers and addressing the gaps, by raising awareness, spreading knowledge, and creating lasting change for everyone in Africa affected by diabetes.”

She said communities can play their role by creating supportive environments that promote healthy living, reduce stigma, and provide access to affordable diabetes care and education.

“For governments, we commit our full support to your efforts to implement policies that enhance access to essential medicines, strengthen PHC systems, and foreground investment in diabetes prevention and care.”

