For over two weeks, the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has suffered persistent power outages due to unpaid electricity debt owed to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

According to a statement on its Facebook page, UCH management confirmed that IBEDC intentionally disconnected the power supply on 26 October over an outstanding debt of approximately N400 million, part of a staggering N3.1 billion accumulated bill since 2019.

“This power disconnection has resulted in our inability to effectively meet our hospital’s mandate (clinical service, research, and training) to our esteemed patients,” read the statement signed by the spokesperson, Funmi Adetuyibi.

Due to the outage, patients and their families staged a protest at the hospital on Monday, expressing frustration over the blackout, which they say has caused delays in patient care, including postponed test results.

UCH battle with power outage

This recent incident is a recurring issue, as the hospital faced a similar blackout in March which lasted for 16 days, prompting a protest from workers who also threatened a strike action.

The hospital staff, through the Joint Action Committee (JAC), expressed frustration over the recurring power outages, which have hindered their ability to work efficiently.

Also in July 2022, UCH imposed N1,000 daily electricity bills on admitted patients, citing high electricity tariffs and diesel costs. However, the hospital later denied this claim.

Confirming the development to PREMIUM TIMES, an official at the hospital’s works department, who requested anonymity for fear of sanction, explained that the hospital is currently running on “a huge loss” and had to improvise by adding the N1,000 to patients’ service charge.

The source added that the hospital receives between N50 and N60 million in electricity bills every month from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Alternative power supply

Addressing the latest power outage, the management said it has implemented various measures to mitigate the effects of this hardship, which includes the use of alternative backup generators, solar/inverter panels, and mini solar bulbs in critical areas.

“We have developed emergency response plans to ensure seamless continuity of patient care during outages,” it noted.

“We prioritise patient care and safety above all. Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to ensure minimal disruption to services.”

It added that water is pumped whenever power is available and patient care and treatment continue uninterrupted in critical areas.

IBEDC speaks

IBEDC on Thursday confirmed disconnecting the hospital from the national grid over the outstanding N400 million debt.

The spokesperson for IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, told Punch Newspaper that the hospital had not honoured its commitment to settle the outstanding amount.

While Ms Tunwase expressed sympathy for the hospital, she emphasised that IBEDC had no choice but to take this action due to mounting pressure to meet its financial obligations to stakeholders.

“However, IBEDC reiterated its commitment to working with UCH and remains open to discussions on a flexible payment arrangement that could be mutually agreed upon by both parties,” she said.

IBEDC explained that the company is expected to meet 100 per cent of its market obligations, and the outstanding debt from major customers like UCH directly contributes to the liquidity crisis within Nigeria’s power sector.

