The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dismantled an illegal herbal medicine factory in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The agency, in a post on Wednesday on Facebook, noted that the factory, located at Amina Plaza, was producing hazardous, unregistered herbal mixtures.

“NAFDAC has dismantled an illegal herbal medicine factory in Mararaba, near the Federal Capital Territory. Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, a team led by Tamanuwa Andrew, Deputy Director of Investigation & Enforcement Directorate, discovered the production of hazardous, unregistered herbal mixtures capable of causing severe health issues, including liver cirrhosis and kidney failure. The facility, located at Amina Plaza, was sealed, and suspects were arrested,” the agency reported.

More

NAFDAC noted that the factory’s owner claimed his products, sourced from Ogun State, were effective and harmless despite operating for six months.

However, he admitted to buying items with fake NAFDAC registration numbers from Onitsha, denying production involvement.

The agency stated that he would be prosecuted after investigations.

Additionally, NAFDAC stated that it had seized counterfeit and substandard drugs worth over N20 million in Wuse market, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It revealed that the haul included tramadol, aphrodisiacs, and other synthetic medications, demonstrating the agency’s dedication to combating the circulation of harmful products.

Another unwholesome product in Nasarawa

Earlier this week, NAFDAC noted that it had cracked down on fake wines in the same state.

According to the agency, the products were located at New Nyanya, Maaraba and Masaka.

It said: “NAFDAC has conducted a major raid on wine shops in Mararaba Market and the New Nyanya and Masaka areas of Nasarawa State.

“The operation targeted counterfeit and adulterated wines and spirits, resulting in the seizure of products valued at over ₦41.2 million.

“NAFDAC’s Investigation and Enforcement team is actively investigating the importers or manufacturers behind these counterfeit drinks.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

