In a move to improve healthcare accessibility, a group, Daramola Dynasty Foundation, has launched a medical outreach programme in Ogun State.

This was revealed in a statement by the foundation’s Public Relations Officer, Theresa Odey, on Wednesday.

Ms Odey noted that it also provided food items to residents of Isara-Remo community in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

She said: “The Foundation’s outreach efforts provided food relief to over 3,000 families, essential healthcare services to 500 beneficiaries, and enriched countless lives across Isara-Remo.

“During the event, skilled medical professionals and dedicated volunteers offered comprehensive health services, including blood pressure, blood sugar, and vision screenings, along with free health counseling.

“In a notable impact, over 20 cataract surgeries were scheduled to restore sight for residents who have long struggled with impaired vision.”

Impacts

According to the Foundation’s founder, Olanrewaju Daramola, the programme provided more than just essential services.

He said: “Today, we didn’t just serve meals or provide medicine; we offered hope and solidarity. Each moment underscored the importance of uplifting one another to build a healthier, more resilient future for our community.”

According to Foundation, the programme had a profound impact on its beneficiaries, many of whom shared emotional stories of gratitude.

A grandmother from Iperu ward, who reportedly craved anonymity, recounted her experience with cataract surgery.

She said: “For years, I prayed for a chance to see my family’s faces clearly again. Today, because of the Foundation, I am blessed to see my grandchildren’s smiles once more.”

Similarly, a young mother from Ilisan ward also shared her story, highlighting the struggles she faced feeding her children, adding that the outreach was timely.

The young mother appreciated the foundation for extending a hand of help to people of the community.

The foundation noted that in October 2024, it awarded 5 million grants to five promising businesses, adding that the funding empowers local youth and entrepreneurs with skills in cyber security, product/content marketing, fashion design, agriculture/livestock farming, and digital asset trading.

It said the initiative is enabling them to contribute to community development through their ventures.

According to Project Lead, Vanessa Kelechi, the outreach demonstrates the organisation’s expanding commitment to providing sustainable solutions, guided by data-driven feedback, to address community needs in healthcare and family support across Ogun State and Nigeria.

About Daramola Dynasty Foundation

The Daramola Dynasty Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering communities and improving lives through sustainable initiatives.

Founded on the principles of compassion, equity, and progress, they focus on addressing critical needs in healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

