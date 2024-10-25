Climate change in Nigeria has reduced air quality and worsened air pollution, increasing the risk of non-communicable diseases among citizens, according to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammad Pate, a professor.

He said this on Thursday at the Future of Health Conference 2024, organised by the Nigeria Health Watch, a non-profit focused on public health communications and advocacy.

It is an annual event aimed at providing solutions to the challenges in the health sector and advocating for policy action to ensure that all Nigerians have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

This year’s event is themed: “From Evidence to Action: Building Resilience at the Climate—Health Nexus.”

Mr Pate also stated that the phenomenon is also worsening the spread of infectious diseases such as malaria and cholera.

Highlighting the impact of climate change on citizens across the country, Mr Pate said its adverse effect on the food system and the increasing malnutrition rate are causes for concern.

The minister also stated that climate change has contributed to the growing burden of certain respiratory illnesses, such as cardiovascular conditions.

He said: “This year, Nigeria has faced significant climate-related disruptions, including widespread flooding and droughts in various regions. These environmental shifts have brought with them a sharp increase in climate-sensitive diseases.

“In December, during a visit to Kano, community leaders expressed concern about seeing malaria cases during a time of year when it is usually not prevalent. We are also witnessing the emergence of new vectors, such as dengue in Sokoto and yellow fever in other regions. Additionally, cholera outbreaks linked to contaminated water sources and other enteric diseases are becoming more frequent”.

Impact of climate change

In 2022, Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in over a decade, with over 2 million people displaced as an unprecedented impact of climate-related. Since then, the country has been experiencing yearly flooding, which displaces thousands of people, increasing the risk of malaria and cholera.

Drought and desertification in the northern regions are reducing arable land and worsening food insecurity, while heat waves are becoming more intense, raising health risks and energy demands.

Research has identified health issues such as cerebra-spinal meningitis, cardiovascular respiratory disorder of the elderly, skin cancer, malaria, high blood pressure and morbidity as the direct consequences of climate change.

Children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and disabilities and those in extreme poverty have been identified as the most vulnerable group

To address this, the minister said providing a robust health system and effective governance and policy are essentials for the country.

“Improving health outcomes must begin with a strong emphasis on primary health care, which serves as the foundation for resilience against climate-related and other health threats.

“We are working to revamp our health workforce, ensuring that they are available and prepared to detect and respond to emerging diseases. We need to ensure that our health infrastructure is better equipped to meet the energy demands brought on by climate change,” he said.

Resilience against climate change

Similarly, the Managing Director of Nigeria Health, Vivianne Ihekweazu, also called for resilience and dedication to protecting citizens, combating the impact of climate change and improving the health sector.

Mrs Ihekweazu said to address this, CSOs and government authorities must collaborate and leverage local community knowledge and work towards effective adaptation.

He also said, “It is believed that resilience is not built in isolation—it requires a multisectoral approach, bringing together diverse stakeholders.

“Climate resilience in health cannot be built without strong leadership and policy frameworks that integrate health, agriculture, environment, and energy.

“Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are critical in amplifying the voices of grassroots communities. We must continue to build trust by ensuring that local knowledge is respected and harnessed. By building coalitions across sectors, CSOs can ensure that interventions are inclusive and sustainable. Also, robust evidence is at the heart of every effective intervention. We must use research evidence to support our advocacy”.

