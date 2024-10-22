The Kwara State Government has urged women in the state to regularly do breast and cervical cancer screening to protect themselves against the diseases.
The government made the call when it flagged off a free breast and cervical cancer screening at Bode Saadu Primary Health Center, in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday.
The ceremony, performed by the state Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam, is aimed at improving people’s health, especially women, across Kwara State.
At the event, Mrs El-Imam charged women of reproductive age to take full advantage of this crucial health initiative provided by the current administration, emphasising the importance of regular screenings in maintaining a healthy living, at all times.
She added that breast and cervical cancers are leading causes of death among women globally, but early detection significantly improves the chances of successful treatment and survival.
“Prevention is the most effective method to combat breast and cervical cancers. With early screening and detection, lives could be saved. This outreach, however, is an essential step towards ensuring that the Kwara Women remain healthy and protected.”
In his remarks, the Director of Personnel Management, Moro Local Government, Arinde Olamilekan, expressed gratitude to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his commitment to improve the health standards of his people, through initiatives like this cancer screening excercise.
Also, the representative of the district head, Ahmed Amusa, who spoke on behalf of the community, called on Moro people to continue to support the government’s efforts at bringing essential healthcare services to the people.
