On Sunday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) certified Egypt, a North African country, malaria-free, marking the culmination of nearly a century-long effort to eradicate the disease.

The global health organisation, in a statement, described the development as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Egyptian government and people to rid themselves of the disease.

WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, noted that malaria has plagued the country since ancient times.

He said: “Malaria is as old as Egyptian civilisation itself, but the disease that plagued pharaohs now belongs to its history and not its future.

“This certification of Egypt as malaria-free is truly historic, and a testament to the commitment of the people and government of Egypt to rid themselves of this ancient scourge. I congratulate Egypt on this achievement, which is an inspiration to other countries in the region, and shows what’s possible with the right resources and the right tools.”

Need for continuous vigilance

Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister, Khaled Ghaffar, emphasised the need for continued vigilance to sustain this achievement.

He said: “Receiving the malaria elimination certificate today is not the end of the journey but the beginning of a new phase. We must now work tirelessly and vigilantly to sustain our achievement through maintaining the highest standards for surveillance, diagnosis and treatment, integrated vector management and sustaining our effective and rapid response to imported cases. Our continued multisectoral efforts will be critical to preserving Egypt’s malaria-free status.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I reaffirm that we will continue with determination and strong will to safeguard the health of all people in Egypt under the wise leadership’s guidance and proceed with enhancing our healthcare system, this will remain a cornerstone in protecting the lives of all people living in and visiting Egypt”.

According to the statement, Egypt has become the third country in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region to receive malaria-free certification, joining the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, and the first to achieve this status since 2010.

This milestone brings the global total to 45, with 44 countries and one territory eliminating malaria.

WHO stated that it awards malaria elimination certification to countries that have interrupted indigenous malaria transmission nationwide for at least three consecutive years, with no reasonable doubt, and demonstrated capacity to prevent re-establishment.

Egypt’s efforts

WHO said Egypt’s remarkable journey to eliminate malaria dates back to 4000 B.C.E., with genetic evidence of the disease found in ancient Egyptian mummies, including Tutankhamun, adding that the country’s early efforts to combat malaria began in the 1920s by prohibiting rice and agricultural crop cultivation near homes, reducing human-mosquito contact.

According to WHO, Egypt’s population concentration along the Nile River and malaria prevalence reaching 40 per cent, the government declared malaria a notifiable disease in 1930 and established its first malaria control station for diagnosis, treatment, and surveillance.

Beacon of hope

WHO’s Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Hanan Balkhy, hailed Egypt’s malaria elimination as a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and unity in overcoming immense challenges.

She said: “Today, Egypt has proven that with vision, dedication, and unity we can overcome the greatest challenges. This success in eliminating malaria is not just a victory for public health but a sign of hope for the entire world, especially for other endemic countries in our region. This achievement is the result of sustained, robust surveillance investments in a strong, integrated health system, where community engagement and partnerships have enabled progress. Furthermore, collaboration and support to endemic countries, such as Sudan, remain a priority.”

WHO revealed that Egypt’s journey to becoming malaria-free was marked by significant challenges, particularly in 1942 when malaria cases surged to over 3 million due to World War II displacement, disrupted medical services, and the invasion of Anopheles Arabiensis mosquitoes.

To combat this, Egypt established 16 treatment divisions and recruited over 4,000 health workers, successfully controlling the outbreak.

It further stated that the construction of the Aswan Dam in 1969 introduced new malaria risks due to standing water, but Egypt responded with a rigorous vector control and public health surveillance project in collaboration with Sudan.

By 2001, malaria was under control, and the health ministry and population focused on preventing re-establishment. Egypt’s swift response to a 2014 outbreak in Aswan Governorate, through early case identification and prompt treatment, demonstrated its effectiveness.

Egypt’s malaria-free status can be attributed to its comprehensive approach, which includes providing free malaria diagnosis and treatment to all residents regardless of legal status.

Additionally, health professionals nationwide have received training to detect and screen for malaria cases, including at borders adding that the country’s strong cross-border partnerships, particularly with Sudan, have also played a crucial role in preventing the re-establishment of local malaria transmission.

These concerted efforts culminated in Egypt being certified malaria-free, a testament to its unwavering dedication to public health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

