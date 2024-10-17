The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed alarming figures in the ongoing cholera outbreak, with 14,237 reported cases and 378 deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ).

This was revealed by the agency’s Director General, Jide Idris, on Thursday while updating the press on infectious disease outbreaks in Abuja.

He noted the fatalities represent a case fatality ratio of 2.7 per cent.

The DG said: “Sadly, 378 lives have been lost, resulting in a case fatality ratio (CFR) of about 2.7 per cent. The burden of this outbreak disproportionately affects the most vulnerable – children under the age of five.

“The floods in the northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, and Kano have exacerbated the spread of cholera, making these states the current epicentres of the outbreak”.

Other infectious diseases

In addition to the cholera outbreak, the DG noted that NCDC is monitoring other infectious diseases, including Mpox, Lassa fever, and Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

“We are also intensifying our preparedness for the upcoming Lassa fever and CSM seasons, both of which remain significant threats to public health in Nigeria,” Mr Idris stated.

Speaking on CSM he noted that NCDC is gearing up for the upcoming season, which typically peaks between January and April.

“Our attention now shifts to CSM, a seasonal threat that peaks between January and April. While projections for the upcoming CSM season suggest a moderate number of cases, the NCDC is not taking any chances,” he said.

Despite forecasts indicating a moderate caseload, he said NCDC is taking proactive measures to ensure preparedness.

To this end, he noted that more than 400 healthcare workers across nine states have received training in case management and cerebrospinal fluid collection, crucial skills for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment of CSM.

Also, he said the agency has recorded 102 confirmed cases of Mpox, 1,018 confirmed Lassa fever cases with 172 deaths.

Response to outbreaks

According to Mr Idris, the NCDC has scaled up response activities to combat the spread of infectious diseases across the country.

In response to the cholera outbreak, he revealed that the agency has deployed rapid response teams to affected states, providing critical supplies such as medicines, water purification tablets, and diagnostic tools.

He added that they have also supported reactive cholera vaccinations in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and conducted high-level advocacy visits to engage with state health leadership and support communities.

Speaking on Mpox outbreak, he revealed that NCDC has enhanced surveillance and case detection across the country, optimised laboratory diagnostic capacity, and trained public health workers in 11 states.

According to him the agency has deployed Mpox vaccines priotising high-risk groups.

He said NCDC has facilitated the deployment of 10,000 doses of Mpox Jynneos vaccine, prioritising high-risk groups such as contacts of confirmed cases, listing Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, based on the burden of Mpox cases reported since 2017,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted that in preparation for the upcoming Lassa fever season, his organisation has strengthened preparedness measures, conducted training for healthcare workers in case management and cerebrospinal fluid collection, procured and installed 12 dialysis machines across treatment centres-, and stockpiled essential medical supplies in high-risk states.

With regard to the Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda, he said NCDC has activated health declaration forms for incoming passengers from affected regions, identified isolation centres, and commenced stockpiling necessary medical supplies. The agency is collaborating with stakeholders for coordinated response efforts.

Call to action

Mr Idris has advised the public to take precautions against infectious diseases, noting that to prevent the spread of these diseases, the agency recommends practicing good hygiene, including regular handwashing with soap and water.

Additionally, he said individuals should avoid direct contact with sick or dead animals and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as rash illness, severe diarrhea, or vomiting occur.

He urged the public to keep environments clean to prevent Lassa fever, avoid consumption of undercooked meat, and report suspected cases to the nearest health facility.

Furthermore, to prevent Marburg virus, he said individuals should avoid contact with wild animals, especially fruit bats.

By adhering to these guidelines and taking proactive steps, NCDC said Nigerians can protect their health and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

