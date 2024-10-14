Nigeria has recorded six new confirmed cases of Mpox, with no death reported across the federation in week 40, spanning 29 September to 6 October.

NCDC made this known in its latest situation reports published on its website on Monday, noting that the confirmed cases decreased from 10 in week 39 to six in the reporting week.

“Six confirmed cases were reported in week 40 compared with 10 confirmed cases reported in week 39, 2024,” NCDC noted.

According to the report, 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded at least one confirmed case across 63 Local Government Areas (LGAs) this year.

Mpox

Mpox is an acute illness that typically begins with fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain, and extreme fatigue.

This is followed by a distinctive rash that often starts on the face and progressively spreads to other parts of the body, sometimes appearing on the soles of the feet and palms of the hands.

According to the report, since September 2017, Nigeria has reported a cumulative total of 5,114 suspected cases with 1,180 confirmed positive, accounting for 23.1 per cent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It stated that the fatalities remain at 17.

Geographically, the disease has spread extensively across the country, affecting all 36 states and FCT, indicating widespread distribution.

Response activities

NCDC noted that it is actively coordinating the response to the mpox outbreak through its National Mpox multi-sectoral and multi-partner Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

This collaborative effort, it said, involves various stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive approach.

It added that the response encompasses surveillance and reporting of suspected and confirmed cases nationwide, providing guidance and support for case management, conducting public awareness campaigns, and partnering with state governments, health agencies, and partners.

For reporting suspected cases it advised the public to contact the NCDC via its toll-free number, adding that by leveraging its expertise and resources, it aims to reduce the spread of Mpox and protect Nigerians’ health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

