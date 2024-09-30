Nigeria has recorded a decline in Mpox cases, with three confirmed cases reported in week 38, spanning between 16 and 22 September.

The number of cases recorded reflected a slight drop from the eight cases reported in the previous week.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) made this known in its latest situation reports (spanning 16-22 September) published on its website on Monday.

Although there were no deaths, NCDC said it is essential to note that Mpox remains a concern, particularly with 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recording at least one confirmed case across 54 Local Government Areas this year.

Mpox outbreak in Nigeria

Mpox is an acute illness that typically begins with fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain, and extreme fatigue.

This is followed by a distinctive rash that often starts on the face and progressively spreads to other parts of the body, sometimes appearing on the soles of the feet and palms of the hands.

According to the report, since September 2017, Nigeria has reported a cumulative total of 4,997 suspected cases with 1,164 cases confirmed through laboratory testing, representing a confirmation rate of 23.3 per cent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It stated that the outbreak has resulted in 17 fatalities.

Geographically, the disease has spread extensively across the country, affecting all 36 states and FCT, indicating widespread distribution.

Response activities

NCDC noted that it is actively coordinating the response to the Mpox outbreak through its National Mpox multi-sectoral and multi-partner Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

This collaborative effort involves various stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive approach.

It added that the response encompasses surveillance and reporting of suspected and confirmed cases nationwide, providing guidance and support for case management, conducting public awareness campaigns, and partnering with state governments, health agencies, and partners.

For reporting suspected cases, it advised the public can contact the NCDC via its toll-free number, adding that by leveraging its expertise and resources, it aims to reduce the spread of Mpox and protect Nigerians’ health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

