The World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered TikTok to provide users with reliable, science-based health information, promoting health literacy and combating misinformation.

WHO made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The global health body said the partnership demonstrates its dedication to harnessing the power of diverse digital channels to expand its global reach, fostering a better understanding of health issues, encouraging healthy habits, and empowering individuals to make informed decisions in today’s digitally connected world.

Social media power

According to the world health body, social media platforms have emerged as significant contributors to shaping health-related behaviors and decisions, serving as key information hubs that profoundly impact how individuals perceive, understand, and act upon various health issues.

The statement noted that a significant proportion of young adults, approximately one-quarter, actively seek out news content on social media platforms such as TikTok.

It said: “One in four young adults actively seek news content on social media platforms, including TikTok.

“We also know that people are increasingly being targeted with misinformation and malinformation on these digital channels.”

By leveraging TikTok’s massive reach, WHO seeks to empower individuals to make informed health decisions, addressing the challenges posed by misinformation on digital platforms.

WHO’s Chief Scientist, Jeremy Farrar, said the partnership pioneers socially responsible platforms.

The official said: “This collaboration can prove to be an inflection point in how platforms can be more socially-responsible. The intersection of health and technology presents an opportunity to reach people of all ages, where they are, when they want to access.

“By working with TikTok and others, we are helping people access credible information and engage in scientific discourse that collectively helps shape a healthier future for all.”

Engaging influencers for health education, awareness

WHO noted that TikTok, with its vast global community of over 1 billion users, is harnessing its platform’s potential to promote health awareness, provide reliable information, and foster well-being. Through stigma-breaking content, inspiring stories, supportive resources, and community-building initiatives, TikTok strives to positively influence people’s lives and health outcomes.

The Global Head of Trust and Safety Outreach and Partnerships at TikTok, Valiant Richey, said the partnership will provide credible health content.

He said: “We know that millions of people come to TikTok every day to share and find community in all areas of their life, including their well-being, and we strive to ensure they can find reliable information on this important topic.

“That’s why today we are delighted to be collaborating with WHO’s Fides network of health influencers, to further strengthen this commitment by bringing engaging and authoritative mental well-being content to our community.”

WHO’s Fides network has been a game-changer in the fight against health misinformation since its launch in 2020. By mobilising over 800 health content creators, Fides has effectively countered misinformation and promoted evidence-based content, reaching a whopping 150 million people across various platforms.

This incredible network empowers healthcare influencers to share engaging content, support informed decision-making, and enhance targeted communication, ultimately ensuring people have access to reliable health information.

The WHO’s Director of Digital Health and Innovation, Alain Labrique, stressed the importance of the initiative, saying: “Creators who understand their audience’s needs have a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between science and everyday life.

“This is where WHO can step in to support influencers in delivering evidence-based information, ensuring that health conversations on platforms like TikTok are both impactful and informed.”

Through this partnership, TikTok and WHO’s Fides network will co-create engaging video content on various critical health topics, transforming complex scientific information into accessible and easy-to-understand formats. To empower influencers, TikTok will offer specialized training programs, enhancing their ability to develop impactful content and promote credible health information.

