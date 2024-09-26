The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has raised concerns over the low testing rate for Mpox in Africa, as “cases are steadily increasing across all affected countries.”

As of 22 September, a total of 32,407 confirmed cases and 840 deaths have been reported in 15 countries, according to the situation report released Thursday after the weekly press briefing on the multi-country mpox outbreak in Africa.

Signed by the Director General of Africa CDC, Jean Kaseya, the report shows that the Central Africa region accounts for 90 per cent of all cases reported with 28,822 cases and 836 deaths.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) accounts for the majority of cases, with over 26,267 cases, followed by Burundi, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Congo, Uganda, Côte D’Ivoire, Liberia, Kenya, Nigeria and Gabon.

The report noted that cumulatively, there is over a 194 per cent increase in cases recorded this year when compared to the same time in 2023.

Key concerns

The Africa CDC raised concerns about gaps and challenges in surveillance, contact tracing and follow-up; and data quality.

It noted that contact tracing is less than 4 per cent with over 68 per cent of cases with an unknown epidemiological link.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Overall laboratory testing is 49.5 per cent with much variability across countries and low in highly affected countries against our target of 80 per cent,” it noted.

It also said the testing rate remains less than 80 per cent in DRC, Burundi, Congo, Liberia, and Kenya, emphasising the need for enhanced surveillance, contact tracing, lab testing and expansion.

Situation in Nigeria

According to the Africa CDC situation report, Nigeria ranks 9th out of the 15 countries affected by the current outbreak.

As of 15 September, Nigeria has recorded a total of 1,100 detected cases with no fatalities across 51 local government areas (LGAs) in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While Africa CDC noted that there is ongoing distribution of vaccine doses to Rwanda, South Africa, CAR, Burundi and Cameroon, NIgeria also received a donation of 10,000 doses of Jynneos, a Mpox vaccine, from the United States government.

Africa CDC added that there is ongoing planning for the research response for the planned roll of the MVA vaccines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

