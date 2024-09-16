The Yobe State Government has confirmed four persons dead from acute diarrhoea in Gujba Local Government Area.
The Commissioner for Health, Lawan Gana, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Monday.
Mr Gana said the disease was detected in Jangalawaji and Tadandara settlements in Gujba Ward.
The commissioner stated that both villages were among areas ravaged by recent floods in the state.
|
He pointed out that samples of the victims were collected and undergoing examination.
READ ALSO: World Toilet Day: Over 1.5 million people die annually from diarrhoea – WHO
Mr Gana called on the public not to panic, as the government was doing everything possible to address the situation.
He denied claims of an outbreak of cholera in the Gujba and Ngelzarma, saying only laboratory results could confirm the outbreak of the disease.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999