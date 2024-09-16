The Yobe State Government has confirmed four persons dead from acute diarrhoea in Gujba Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Health, Lawan Gana, disclosed this to journalists in Damaturu on Monday.

Mr Gana said the disease was detected in Jangalawaji and Tadandara settlements in Gujba Ward.

The commissioner stated that both villages were among areas ravaged by recent floods in the state.

He pointed out that samples of the victims were collected and undergoing examination.

Mr Gana called on the public not to panic, as the government was doing everything possible to address the situation.

He denied claims of an outbreak of cholera in the Gujba and Ngelzarma, saying only laboratory results could confirm the outbreak of the disease.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

