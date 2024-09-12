The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has provided relief materials and called for urgent donations to victims affected by the recent flood in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

This was contained in a statement by the organisation and signed by its Coordinator, Communications and Advocacy NRCS, Chima Nwankwo, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the President of the NRCS, Prince Adeaga, called for timely response to avert further crisis.

Mr Adeaga said: “As we continue to provide aid and comfort to those in need, the Nigerian Red Cross Society passionately appeals for additional support from the public, private sector, and international community.

“The scale of this disaster necessitates a comprehensive response to ensure that all affected individuals receive the assistance they require,” the statement highlighted.

Maiduguri flooding

Borno State is currently grappling with the rampaging flooding that already wreaked havoc, destroying properties and displacing many residents of Maiduguri, the state capital.

The heavy rainfall caused the Alau Dam to overflow, displacing thousands and causing significant damages.

NRSC said the flood, which remains the worst experience since 1994, has submerged over half of the city, disrupting businesses, school activities, and daily life in the state capital.

Following the flood, NSRC stated that trained volunteers are on the ground, providing vital assistance to those affected, including helping them secure safe shelter and offering essential emotional support and counseling to cope with the trauma of the disaster.

The group described the incident as deteriorating and said urgent intervention is necessary to avert a catastrophic humanitarian disaster, adding that swift and decisive actions are important to mitigate the suffering and protect the affected populations.

Response activities

The group said it stands in solidarity with the people of Maiduguri, “providing unwavering support during this difficult period while working hard to deliver relief and restore hope to the victims.”

In a coordinated effort with local authorities and fellow humanitarian organisations, the group has deployed emergency response teams to the areas hardest hit by the disaster, ensuring a unified and effective response to the crisis.

The Secretary General of the NRSC, Abubakar Kende, reported that the organisation’s teams are providing vital assistance, including first aid services, where medical teams are providing immediate care and healthcare services to those injured or in need of medical attention, with a focus on vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Additionally, teams are distributing water purification tablets and educating communities on maintaining hygiene in emergency situations to prevent waterborne diseases, as well as providing emergency shelters for those displaced by the disaster.

The statement further reads in part; “The NRCS is working with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to set up temporary shelters and provide essential relief supplies, including clean water, food, and non-food items, to displaced families.

NRCS said it is providing psychosocial support to help individuals and families cope with the emotional and psychological impacts of the disaster.”

About NRCS

Since its establishment in 1960, the NRCS has been a leading humanitarian organisation in Nigeria, recognised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies since 1963.

The NRCS has a vast network with about 800,000 volunteers across Nigeria’s 36 states, FCT, and 774 local governments.

The group provides critical services such as search and rescue, disaster relief, health education, emergency response, and post-disaster community resilience and development.

