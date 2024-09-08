The federal government has announced plans to establish Blood Collection Centres in all 774 local government areas, including the FCT, to ensure the availability of blood during medical emergencies and transfusions.

Abdullahi Haruna, the head of Media and Publicity at the National Blood Service Agency (NBSA), made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement quoted Saleh Yuguda, the director-general of NBSA, as reiterating the government’s commitment to addressing blood shortages in the country, as the initiative would save lives.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that blood needs are adequately addressed, and this initiative is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

“NBSA has partnered with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to establish a formidable blood bank at the Corp’s medical facility.

“This collaboration aims to mitigate blood shortages during medical emergencies and provide critical support to sister security agencies,” he said.

He explained that to kickstart the blood collection project, the FCT will host strategic blood collection facilities in easily accessible locations.

“This move is expected to increase blood donation rates and ensure a steady supply of blood for medical purposes.

“The establishment of blood collection centres across Nigeria is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the country’s healthcare system.

“As the project rolls out, Nigerians should expect improved access to blood transfusions and better health outcomes,” he said.

The statement also disclosed that the Deputy Commandant Emeka Okeke of the NSCDC said: “This initiative will play a vital role in addressing blood shortages and saving lives.”

(NAN)

