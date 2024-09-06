The Nigerian government has announced plans to establish blood collection centres across all 774 local government areas nationwide.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Head, Media and Publicity of the National Blood Service Agency (NBSA), Abdullahi Haruna.

The initiative, he said, aims to ensure that blood is readily available for medical emergencies and transfusions.

The statement noted that at present, Nigeria’s blood collection capabilities are restricted to just 17 centres nationwide, a stark reality that underscores the need for significant scaling up of blood collection infrastructure to meet the country’s growing healthcare demands and ensure timely access to blood transfusions.

Blood shortage

NBSA in 2023 said Nigeria was facing a severe blood shortage, with only 27 per cent (500,000 pints) of its annual blood needs being met through voluntary donations.

This leaves a staggering shortfall of 73.3 per cent of the country’s annual blood requirements, highlighting the urgent need for increased blood donations to address this critical healthcare gap.

The Director General, NBSA, Saleh Yuguda, said the government is committed to addressing the blood shortage in the country.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Yugudah said: “We are working tirelessly to ensure that blood needs are adequately addressed, and this initiative is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

The agency revealed that it is partnering with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for this course, noting the “collaboration aims to mitigate blood shortages during medical emergencies and provide critical support to sister security agencies.”

The statement noted that the Deputy Commandant of NSCDC, Emeka Okeke, said tackling blood shortages and saving lives is crucial.

He reportedly emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating that “This initiative will play a vital role in addressing blood shortages and saving lives.”

Kick-starting blood collection project

The statement reads in part: “To kickstart the blood collection project, the FCT will host strategic blood collection facilities in easily accessible locations. This move is expected to increase blood donation rates and ensure a steady supply of blood for medical purposes.”

Medical experts have praised the initiative as a crucial milestone in tackling Nigeria’s blood shortage.

READ ALSO: WHO unveils framework to uncover origins of new pathogens

According to Joshua Fapohunda, a quality officer at the NBSA, the move is vital to ensuring blood availability when needed, adding that it will undoubtedly have a life-saving impact.

Mr Fapohunda added that the rollout of blood collection centres across Nigeria demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure, stating that the initiative promises to increase access to life-saving blood transfusions, “ultimately leading to enhanced health outcomes for Nigerians.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

