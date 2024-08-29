The federal government has appealed to the members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call off their seven-day warning strike.

The Minister of State for Health, Tunji Alausa, made the call on Thursday in Kaduna during a visit to the National Eye Centre.

According to Mr Alausa, negotiations are ongoing to ensure the safety of their kidnapped colleague, Ganiyat Popoola.

The minister said that the federal government and security agencies were working hard to rescue Ms Popoola.

He said, “We are on top of the matter and have been on talking terms with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, regarding the issue.

“I have spoken with the Commissioner of Police and everyone is working hard to see that she is released.”

The minister said that he had held a meeting on Monday with the leadership of NARD over the situation to convince them to call off the strike because it would worsen the situation.

“We don’t believe this warning strike will do anything. All hands are on deck to secure her release.

“For the past two days, we know she is alive and that’s good news for us as the security are working hard to bring her back alive,” he said.

Mr Alausa added that the kidnappers kept changing their demands every moment but the security agencies were working hard to see that she was safely rescued.

“I appeal to you to call off the strike and let’s keep praying that she comes back home in peace,” the minister passionately appealed.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the members of the association began a seven-day warning strike to push for the rescue of a Kaduna-based doctor, Ganiyat Popoola.

Ms Popoola, a staff of the centre, was kidnapped in December 2023 and has now spent about nine months in the kidnappers’ den.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the association at the National Eye Centre, Ibrahim Mohammed, told NAN that the strike was still on.

He said that the medical and dental consultants had joined them in the strike and it was a directive from the national body.

(NAN)

