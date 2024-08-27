The Nigerian government has received a donation of 10,000 doses of Jynneos, an anti-Mpox vaccine, from the United States government.

The US government’s Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine to prevent smallpox and Mpox 18-year-olds and older who are at risk of the infections.

On Tuesday, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, handed over the vaccine donation to Muyi Aina, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

At the event, which took place at the NPHCDA headquarters in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachillom, representing the minister, Muhammad Pate, expressed gratitude to the US government for the donation.

Ms Kachillom reiterated the federal government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of Nigerians.

“This is a spirit of cooperation and collaboration through the years, and this vaccine will be of great help to us. The Federal Ministry of Health understands the importance of having a healthy nation, so all the policies that we implement and the collaborations are focused on ensuring our citizens’ health,” he said.

He also hailed the developmental partners, including USAID, PEPFAR, WHO, and UNICEF, for their relentless efforts in fighting the outbreak.

“We all recognise the size of our population, and we must ensure that we address every disease, especially those that pose public health concerns.

“On this note, I would like to extend our gratitude,” he said.

Mpox, formerly monkeypox, is a rare infectious disease spread through contact with infected animals or people. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a rash. It is usually self-limiting but can lead to severe complications.

Nigeria has recorded 40 confirmed and 830 suspected Mpox cases across 33 states, including the FCT.

No death from Mpox has been recorded in Nigeria.

Nigeria to prioritise high-risk groups

Mr Aina said the distribution plan for the vaccine doses received from the US government would prioritise high-risk individuals, including frontline health workers and residents of states with the highest number of cases, primarily in the southern region.

“We believe our frontline health workers are at particular risk. We are also going to prioritise states that have had the highest number of cases. Many of them are in the south.

“But of course, we are going to have to work with the states to develop state-specific plans, you know, to make sure that the vaccine is appropriately deployed,” he said.

NPHCDA head confirmed that the vaccination programme would commence immediately, with micro-planning and implementation engagement with states.

Reasons for vaccine donation

Mr Mills emphasised the significance of health as a key priority for the US embassy in Nigeria.

He said the vaccines would bolster Nigeria’s efforts to combat the Mpox outbreak, which has been designated a global health emergency by the

He said the US government recognises that a public health threat anywhere is a threat to global health, which is why it prioritised support for global health security, especially in vulnerable countries.

Additionally, he commended the Nigerian government for developing a national Mpox vaccination strategy and plan, demonstrating its commitment to strengthening global health security.

He said the US remains a dedicated partner to Nigeria, working to enhance healthcare systems and effectively prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats.

He said the collaboration would strengthen the capacity of frontline healthcare workers and disseminate accurate health information to Nigerian communities.

