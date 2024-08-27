The Nigerian government received a donation of 10,000 doses of Jynneos, an anti-Mpox vaccine, from the United States government.

The US government’s Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine to prevent smallpox and Mpox in adults 18 and older at risk of the infections.

On Tuesday, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, handed over the vaccine donation to Muyi Aina, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

At the event, which took place at the NPHCDA headquarters in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachillom, representing the minister, Muhammad Pate, expressed gratitude to the US government for the donation.

Mr Kachillom reiterated the federal government’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of Nigerians.

“This is a spirit of cooperation and collaboration through the years, and this vaccine will be of great help to us. The Federal Ministry of Health understands the importance of having a healthy nation, so all the policies that we implement and the collaborations are focused on ensuring our citizens’ health,” he said.

He also hailed the developmental partners, including USAID, PEPFAR, WHO, and UNICEF, for their relentless efforts in fighting the outbreak.

“We all recognise the size of our population, and we must ensure that we address every disease, especially those that pose public health concerns.

“On this note, I would like to extend our gratitude,” he said.

More details later…

