The Nigerian government has launched six policy documents which are centred on the prevention and control of Non-communicable Diseases (NCD).

The publications focus on controlling the prevalence of some life-threatening conditions in the country such as cancer, respiratory diseases, diabetes and mental health disorders.

At the launch of the publications in Abuja on Thursday, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammed Pate, said these conditions account for 27 per cent of all annual deaths in the country, equating to approximately 447,800 lives lost each year.

“Many of these deaths are premature, occurring between the ages of 30 and 70, highlighting the urgency of our intervention,” he said.

He stated that the challenges are exacerbated by demographic and epidemiological transitions.

They are also worsened by the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles among the people such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, poor diets, and physical inactivity.

Mr Pate stated that it is in cognizance of these existing public health concerns that the national authorities decided to produce the new series of documents.

He said the publications would serve as a guideline for health policies and practices to ensure the prevention of these conditions in the coming years.

The six policy documents include the National Policy for the Prevention and Control of CDs, the National NCD Task-Shifting and Task-Sharing (NTSTS) Policy, the National Guideline for the Prevention and Management of Hypertension, and the National Tobacco Control Strategic Plan of Action (2024 to 2028).

The rest are the Newsletter for People Living with NCDs (PLWNCDs) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette – Fats, Oils, & Food Containing Fats & Oils Regulations 2022.

The minister described the document as crucial to ensuring that the country achieves its aim of ensuring a healthy future for its citizens.

“These publications are aligned with our broader goals under the NHSRII and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“By providing clear, evidence-based guidelines and fostering a culture of accountability and excellence, we are empowering our healthcare providers to deliver better care and our communities to take proactive steps towards healthier lifestyles,” he said.

Expansion of infrastructure for cancer, NCDs treatment

Mr Pate also said there are plans to expand the infrastructures for cancer diagnosis and treatment in six teaching hospitals across the country.

“This is to further bolster our capacity to combat NCDs,” he said.

Authorities have also begun tutoring 120,000 frontline health workers about new skills and knowledge required to meet evolving healthcare needs.

“The federal government remains committed to expanding access to quality NCD services, enhancing health insurance coverage, and supporting local manufacturing of essential medicines.

“We will continue to prioritise the effective implementation of these policies, ensuring that our efforts translate into tangible improvements in the health and well-being of all Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Pate noted that countries that have implemented comprehensive NCD strategies have seen remarkable improvements in public health outcomes.

“For example, Finland’s successful ‘North Karelia Project’ in the 1970s, which focused on reducing cardiovascular disease through community-based interventions, led to a 70 per cent reduction in coronary heart disease mortality over 25 years.

“Closer to home, South Africa’s national salt reduction program has significantly lowered the population’s salt intake, contributing to a reduction in hypertension prevalence,” he added.

