The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, has said Nigeria has tightened its border surveillance in response to growing threats of mpox, a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus, in many parts of Africa.

This was contained in a statement issued by the minister’s Senior Adviser, Media and External Relations, Tashikalmah Hallah, on Thursday.

He said the country has also intensified monitoring and screening procedures at all entry points across the country to prevent internal infection and the spread of the disease.

According to the statement, Mr Pate said the deadliness of the situation prompted the WHO to declare it a global health emergency, emphasising urgency and the need for coordinated international action to mitigate the spread.

The minister said the Nigeria Ports Health Services began taking steps to fortify Nigeria’s defences before the declaration of Mpox, a public health emergency by the global health bodies.

“This Mpox Clade 1 strain has caused fatalities in up to 10 per cent of individuals who have fallen ill in previous outbreaks,” he said.

He added that the aim is to tackle and mitigate its impact by deploying measures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Pate explained that the government has implemented a new mandate requiring all travellers to complete an online health declaration form before departing for the country.

He said this measure is being introduced alongside the activation of infectious disease centres in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister also urged the public to practice good hygiene, frequent hand washing with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, especially after contact with an infected person or animal.

Mpox outbreak

Mpox killed at least 450 people when it first broke in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, it has now spread to parts of central and east Africa, such as Burundi, the Central African Republic, Kenya and Rwanda.

As of 4 August, there had been 38,465 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths in Africa since January 2022. From this, more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths were in the DRC alone this year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern.

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is worrying.

“A coordinated international response is essential to stop this outbreak and save lives,” he said.

There is a new variant of the disease, mpox Clade 1b, which is spreading rapidly and causing a high fatality rate.

There are two main types of mpox- Clade 1 and Clade 2. When in 2022, a mpox public health emergency was declared, it was caused by the relatively mild Clade 2.

This new outbreak, however, is caused by the deadlier Mpox virus, the Clade 1. There’s also a new variant of Clade 1 which was discovered in September 2023. Experts said mutations led to an offshoot – called Clade 1b – that has since spread rapidly.

This new variant has been labelled “the most dangerous yet” by scientists.

Sweden records first case

Meanwhile, Sweden has become the first non-African country to record a confirmed case of mpox clade I.

According to the country’s public health agency, the case sought medical attention in Stockholm but had recently visited Africa.

The Swedish authorities said: “In this case, a person has been infected during a stay in the part of Africa where there is a major outbreak of mpox clade I.

“The person in Sweden who has been confirmed to be infected has received care and rules of conduct”.

About Mpox

Mpox can spread from animals to humans through direct contact with the blood, and bodily fluids of infected animals, such as rodents or primates.

It is a highly contagious and deadly disease.

Human-to-human transmission is also possible. This occurs through close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions, or recently contaminated objects like bedding.

The Mpox virus is part of the same family of viruses as the variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Although related, mpox is generally less severe and less contagious than smallpox.

The disease causes fever, muscle aches, and large, boil-like skin lesions.

However, outbreaks of Mpox can also be prevented and controlled with vaccines. But in most cases, they are only available for people at risk or those in close contact with an infected person.

