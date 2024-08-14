In response to its growing spread and rise in fatalities, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared Mpox, formerly Monkeypox, a continental public health emergency.

The Director General of Africa CDC, Jean Kaseya, announced this on Tuesday during a “special press briefing” on crucial steps and implications of the disease to Africa’s health security.

According to the World Health Organisation, Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), a double-stranded DNA virus belonging to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family, which also includes variola, cowpox, vaccinia, and other viruses. The virus has two genetic clades, known as clades I and II.

The African continent is facing a severe public health crisis with the rapid spread of Mpox, a viral disease that has already claimed numerous lives.

Growing Concerns

Speaking at the briefing, a Clinical Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, Salim Karim, said there are concerns regarding the outbreak of Mpox across the African region.

Mr Karim said: “First is that we understand the limitations of the available evidence and the available information that we have in epidemiology. The evidence we have on the number of cases, and the number of deaths are just the tip of the iceberg.

“We have limited surveillance. We have limited capacity to do the testing that’s required. We have limited capacity to do the contact tracing and the reporting. So there are multiple points in this. The information we have reflects only a partial situation of what’s actually happening.”

He further stated that the situation is likely more severe than what is obtained given the limitations of data, adding that Africa is currently experiencing a high burden of mpox cases, with more than double the number of cases reported compared to 2022 when the WHO declared a public health emergency.

Mr Karim said the number of cases has been increasing in recent weeks, showing a concerning upward trend. Furthermore, the case fatality rate is higher than expected, ranging between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, and that it may be linked to immune deficiency due to HIV.

This is particularly concerning in Africa, where the HIV burden is high. Overall, we are dealing with a rapidly evolving situation that requires close attention and action, he said.

Call to action

Mr Karim said as the virus spreads to new countries, there is the need for a coordinated response, stating that there is now cross-border transmission, and that the virus is moving into countries where it hadn’t been before.

“This is a concern, and we need to act quickly to contain the spread,” he said.

The Africa CDC DG, Mr Kaseya, however said the development is not just an African issue but a global threat requiring solidarity and collective action. “We’ve consulted with over 600 experts, partners, and stakeholders to inform our response,” he said.

Mr Kaseya said this declaration is a call to action, recognising that Africa can no longer afford to be reactive.

He reiterated his commitment to lead the fight against Mpox, leveraging his mandate to coordinate responses to public health emergencies. “We will provide treatment, protective measures, and support to those in need.

“This is a fight for all African states, and we will work tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this health threat,” The DG said.

Backstory

Africa CDC has reported a 160 per cent increase in Mpox cases on the continent in 2024 compared to the previous year.

As of 28 July, a total of 14,250 cases, comprising 2,745 confirmed and 11,505 suspected cases, and 456 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 3.2 per cent, have been recorded in 10 African countries, including Nigeria.

Nigeria reported 24 cases with no fatalities, while the Democratic Republic of Congo had the highest number of cases and deaths, with 13,791 cases and 450 fatalities.

Other affected countries include Burundi, with eight cases and no deaths; Cameroon, with 35 cases and two deaths; the Central African Republic, with 213 cases and no deaths; Congo, with 146 cases and one death; Ghana, with four cases and no deaths; Liberia, with five cases and no deaths; Rwanda, with two cases and no deaths; and South Africa, with 22 cases and three deaths.

