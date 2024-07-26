President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new unit known as the Sector-wide Coordinating Office-Programme Management Unit (SCO-PMU) to monitor funds allocated for the implementation of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII).

According to a statement by the president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, the unit was created to ensure transparency and accountable management of funds to be spent on the implementation of the NHSRII project.

The SCO-PMU, as a body, is expected to monitor and evaluate the financial activities of the newly established initiative.

The presidency disclosed that it has so far raised $2.2 billion through external financing from various development partners in the health sector.

About NHSRII

In December 2023, the Nigerian government established the NHSRII to increase the country’s capacity to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

The Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) was unveiled following the adoption of the sector-wide policy which seeks to foster collaboration among diverse institutions for the improvement of the country’s health system

At the launch of the initiative, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said the creation of the initiative was based on the determination of the current administration to deliver equitable and optimal health outcomes for the nation.

He said the initiative aims to guide the renewal of Nigeria’s health system, part of the government’s broader health agenda

“The quest to achieve UHC and better health for all Nigerians requires a multi-sectoral and whole-of-government approach,” he said.

Affirming these points, Mr Ngelale, in the statement, noted that “NHSRII is a bold and transformative initiative aimed at improving both population health outcomes and the country’s pool of human capital — with the primary objectives of saving lives, minimising physical and financial pains, and ensuring the health of all Nigerians”.

Goal of SCO-PMU

The SCO-PMU, according to the statement, will be coordinated by the office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, while it serves as the secretariat and delivery arm for the NHSRII.

“The functions of the SCO-PMU include programme management, monitoring and evaluation, engagement and supervision of Independent Verification Agents (IVAs) for NHSRII programmes, and fiduciary management, among others.”

According to the statement, the SCO-PMU will report its activities and findings from carrying out the oversight on the NHSRII to the Steering Committee, a committee created to curb the spread of cholera epidemic by tackling its root causes.

The unit will also report to the “Minister of State, Permanent Secretary; Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and relevant development partners.”

Appointment

Meanwhile, to manage the new office, the statement announced the appointment of Muntaqa Sadiq, a former Head of the Performance Management and Delivery Unit at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and former Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, as the National Coordinator.

The statement further noted: “Dr. Umar Sadiq has over 17 years of experience in public health, impact investing, investment banking, energy, and climate financing across the health, finance, climate, and energy sectors.

“Dr. Umar Sadiq is a doctoral candidate (in public health) at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He holds an M.Phil in Bioscience Enterprise from the University of Cambridge and also holds a medical science/MBBS degree from the Imperial College, London.”

