A new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that despite significant progress in developing effective treatments for neurological disorders, there are treatment gaps.

WHO made this known in a statement on Monday, noting that over 75 per cent of people in low-income countries and 50 per cent in middle-income countries cannot access these life-changing medicines.

Director speaks

WHO’s Director for the Department of Mental Health, Brain Health and Substance Use, Dévora Kestel, said accessing essential medicines can greatly improve the lives of people with neurological disorders, but many struggle due to unavailability or high costs.

She said: “The impact of neurological disorders can be significantly decreased and quality of life improved if people living with these disorders are provided access to the essential medicines they need.

“However, most people with neurological disorders struggle to access the treatment they need for their conditions because these medicines do not reach them or are too expensive.”

WHO said neurological disorders are the primary cause of disability, and more than 80 per cent of deaths and health loss due to neurological conditions occur in low- and middle-income countries, adding that the treatment gap between the number of individuals with a condition and those receiving suitable treatment- for neurological disorders, is alarmingly high.

Challenges

WHO utilised epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease as exemplar conditions to highlight the intricate and interconnected obstacles hindering access to essential treatment for neurological disorders.

The report highlighted the challenges that impede the delivery of timely and effective care, underscoring the need for a concerted effort to address these barriers and improve health outcomes for individuals affected by these debilitating conditions.

The challenges include the affordability of healthcare, and the high cost of pharmaceuticals pose significant challenges, resulting in substantial out-of-pocket expenses that exacerbate the risk of financial hardship for individuals and families affected by neurological disorders.

Furthermore, inadequate public awareness, insufficient healthcare infrastructure, and lack of specialised training among healthcare providers collectively hinder access to appropriate care, including diagnosis and treatment.

It also said the absence of a robust national selection of essential medicines and regulatory obstacles further restrict access to vital treatments, adding that these challenges are exacerbated by existing health disparities, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations in low- and middle-income countries, including those living in poverty, rural areas, and other disadvantaged groups, thereby undermining efforts to achieve universal health coverage.

Framework for change

The report presented a comprehensive framework to facilitate collaborative action among stakeholders, spanning multiple levels and sectors, to tackle the complex barriers hindering sustained access to essential medicines for neurological disorders, thereby enabling a coordinated and effective response to address these challenges.

The recommended actions encompass a range of key areas within the healthcare system, including policy and regulatory frameworks, healthcare infrastructure, and education systems.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the crucial importance of involving individuals with personal experiences of neurological disorders and fostering collaborative efforts at national, regional, and global levels, as well as among diverse stakeholder groups, to leverage collective expertise and drive meaningful change.

A Senior Technical Officer in the Medicines and Health Products Division, WHO, Christophe Rerat, said the report proposed actions to improve access to neurological medicines, aligning with the WHO roadmap and providing a clear path forward.

“Actions proposed in this report have clear synergies with the WHO roadmap for access to medicines, vaccines, and other health products. With the proposed approach for neurological medicines, we have a robust set of actions and a clear way forward to improve access to these essential medicines,” he said.

Enhancing global access

According to the global body, the report serves as a vital instrument in the execution of the Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders (IGAP) 2022-2031.

It said the plan aims to support countries in scaling up access to essential medicines and technologies required for the management of neurological disorders to achieve significant progress by 2031.

It noted that, notably, several countries are proactively addressing these challenges, with Ghana being an exemplary case.

The country has accorded priority status to neurological disorders, including epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, and has taken concrete steps to enhance their management. Specifically, the recent revision of the national essential medicines list and standard treatment guidelines has incorporated several crucial medicines and clinical protocols for the treatment of neurological disorders, demonstrating Ghana’s commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for affected individuals, it said.

Also, it said in the United Republic of Tanzania, a national coordination committee for epilepsy and other neurological disorders is being established to provide expert technical support to policymakers, thereby enhancing the country’s response to these conditions.

Furthermore, the medical stores department is undertaking special procurements of essential medicines for neurological disorders to address the prevailing access deficits, adding that the National Health Insurance Fund package for 2024 has been expanded to include several crucial medicines for neurological disorders, including epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

It revealed that these significant developments represent a major milestone towards ensuring that a greater number of individuals living with these conditions can access the necessary treatment, thereby improving their health outcomes and quality of life.

