Osun State government has advised residents to avoid consuming unhygienic food to prevent cholera outbreaks in the state.

The State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, gave the advice on Saturday during the commissioning of primary health centres and borehole water projects implemented by the state’s community and social development agency in the Odo-Oba community, Iwo area of the state.

In June, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) announced that the country recorded 53 deaths and 1,528 suspected cases of cholera across 107 local government areas (LGAs) in 31 states.

The fatalities represent a case fatality rate of 3.5 per cent since the beginning of 2024.

During the commissioning, Mr Adeleke urged residents to maintain environmental hygiene, wash their hands with soap and water and thoroughly wash vegetables and fruits before consumption.

“Before I end my address, I want to remind all and sundry that the Cholera outbreak is still in the country; therefore, let us ensure that we maintain personal and environmental hygiene. Wash your hands regularly with soaps and water, and wash thoroughly your fruits and vegetables before eating or cooking to put cholera away,” he said.

The governor also urged the residents to visit health centres for medical attention immediately if they feel distress in their bodies.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Go quickly to the available hospital or health centre whenever you feel any discomfort in your body. A ko ni se aisan o,” he added.

Mr Adeleke stressed that his administration would prioritise the healthcare system of the state.

“Factors such as clean and drinkable water, health care services, safe communities and good roads have been found to contribute to good health, especially for women, infants and children. They all have an interplay on the health of the people.

“That is why this present administration is embarking on systematic interventions, taking practical steps and pragmatic approach in providing social infrastructural facilities that will make life more meaningful and impact the public health outcomes,” the governor added.

Mr Adeleke advised the residents to maintain the primary health centres and borehole water projects.

“I must especially appreciate the good work that Osun CSDA is doing in ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the nooks and crannies of the state. I assure the agency of continuous support of the State Government.”

Micro projects

The Managing Director of Osun CSDA, Aderonke Abokede, said about 31 micro projects were marked for funding in the Iwo area of the state.

Mrs Abokede said the projects were funded by the state’s social and development agency under the Osun CARES, a World Bank intervention programme.

She expressed appreciation to the governor for making the fund available to the agency and urged residents to maintain the facilities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

