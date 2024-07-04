The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported two new confirmed cases of Lassa fever in week 25 of 2024, spanning 17 June to 23 June.

With no fatalities recorded in the reporting week, the latest NCDC situation report indicates a significant decline in the number of people dying from the disease across the country.

Edo State in the South-south accounted for the new confirmed cases in the country.

In the past five weeks (weeks 21 to 25), the disease control centre has not reported any fatalities from the disease which has claimed 162 lives from the beginning of the year to week 20.

From weeks 21 to 25, spanning 20 May to 23 June, the country recorded 33 confirmed cases out of the total of 920 cases reported across 125 local government areas in 27 states and the FCT.

Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria and the annual peak is typically observed during the dry season (December–April). Thus, the decline in cases is expected as the dry season ends and the rainy season begins.

Breakdown of cases

While no health worker was affected in the reporting week 25, NCDC data shows that a total of 33 health workers have been affected by the disease in 2024.

Cumulatively, from weeks 1 to 25, NCDC noted that 162 deaths have been recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.6 per cent, which is less than the CRF for the same period in 2023 (20.0) per cent.

It noted that the number of suspected cases (6,902) increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2023 (5,381).

According to NCDC, 66 per cent of all confirmed cases were recorded from three states – Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi – while 34 per cent were reported from 25 states.

The report stated that of the 66 per cent, Ondo recorded 26 per cent, Edo 22 per cent, and Bauchi 18 per cent.

NCDC noted that the predominant age group affected by the infection is 21 to 30 years.

Efforts, challenges

NCDC highlighted in the latest report its continued efforts coordinating the response to the outbreak, including contact tracing, surveillance and awareness campaigns.

It noted that some of the challenges include late presentation of the cases leading to an increase in CFR, and poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management.

Other challenges are poor environmental sanitation conditions and poor awareness reportedly observed in high-burden communities

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

