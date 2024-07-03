The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert over the unauthorised production and sale of an unregistered drug in the country.

The product name is B-GAG Healthy Medicine with batch number 0070.

According to NAFDAC, the product was detected during surveillance activities in Maiduguri, Borno State, and Keffi, Nasarawa State.

NCDC in a statement on Tuesday said the medicine by Babban Agalawa General Enterprises has not been approved by the agency.

NAFDAC noted that the product was found to be without an assigned registration number and with misleading labelling information.

It added that the product may pose potential health risks to consumers, urging the public to exercise caution and avoid using the unregistered medicine.

Call to action

NAFDAC has, therefore, urged all zonal directors and state coordinators to launch a comprehensive surveillance operation to identify and confiscate illegal medicines across the country.

The statement noted that the coordinated effort aims to rid the market of unregistered medicines and ensure public safety.

“Consumers and caregivers are hereby advised to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the use of the product. All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers,” NAFDAC noted in the statement.

“The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

Falsified injection

Recently, NAFDAC issued an alert over a falsified batch of Giga-S injection identified in Aba, Abia State.

It noted that the falsified product was purchased from a renowned store located at Ariara Market in the southeastern state.

According to the agency, the “Giga -S injection Ceftriaxone + Sulbactam Inj.1.5g IM/IV” is indicated for the treatment of severe infections because of susceptible organisms, including septicemia, pneumonia, and meningitis.

NAFDAC noted that it is essential to detect and remove the product, which may have been distributed to other parts of the country, from circulation to prevent harm to patients.

