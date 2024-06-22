Suspected Cholera cases in Lagos have risen to 423 as the state recorded an additional six new infections as of 20 June.
The Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Instagram Saturday morning, 24 hours after he announced an increase in the number of fatalities recorded from the disease rampaging the state.
Mr Abayomi, as of Friday, noted that 24 deaths and 35 confirmed infections out of 417 suspected cases were recorded across 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state.
Meanwhile, the Punch Newspaper has reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed that the country has run out of cholera vaccines as the death toll across the country hits 40.
The report, however, noted that the agency’s Director General, Jide Idris, said Nigeria has placed an order for more vaccines from donor agencies, but could not ascertain the possible delivery date.
Cholera outbreak, response
The infographics posted by the Lagos commissioner show that cases were reported from Agege, Badagry, Ikeja, Mushin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Epe, Ikorodu, Ojo, Alimosho, and Eti-Osa.
Others are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Shomolu, Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland, and Surulere.
In his latest post, Mr Abayomi noted that the Emergency Operations Centre in collaboration with all relevant partners is actively engaged in contact tracing, community-based surveillance, awareness campaigns, sample testing, and ensuring that confirmed cholera cases receive appropriate medical treatment.
He advised residents to adhere strictly to personal and environmental hygiene.
Situation in Ogun
The Ogun State Government on Friday also confirmed the outbreak of the disease which has claimed one life, and five persons hospitalised.
It has directed school heads to ensure good health and safety of all learners and staff to prevent the spread of cholera within the school communities.
The Kano State Government also cautioned the residents of the state on the use of rainwater for drinking and other domestic activities.
Cholera is a highly contagious food and water-borne disease. It spreads through direct transmission by eating or drinking contaminated food or water and indirect transmission due to poor sanitation and lack of handwashing.
Symptoms of cholera include acute, painless, watery diarrhoea of sudden onset, with or without vomiting. It may be associated with nausea, profuse vomiting and fever.
