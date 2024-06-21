The Lagos State Government has announced an increase in the number of fatalities recorded from the Cholera disease rampaging the state.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, as of Friday, fatalities have risen from 21 to 24.

Mr Abayomi disclosed this on Friday in a post on his Instagram handle.

He noted that the situation report, as of 19 June, shows 35 confirmed infections out of 417 suspected cases recorded across 20 Local Government Areas (LGA) in the state.

He advised residents to ensure personal and environmental hygiene.

“Let’s adhere strictly to personal and environmental hygiene. Let’s stay safe #ForAGreaterLagos,” he noted.

This follows the announcement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of a spike in cholera in several regions of the world, with about 195,000 cases and over 1,900 deaths reported in 24 countries since the start of 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Lagos outbreak

The rise in Cholera cases in Lagos was anticipated following the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, during which large gatherings occurred.

The infographics posted by the Lagos Health Commissioner show that cases were reported from Agege, Badagry, Ikeja, Mushin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Epe, Ikorodu, Ojo, Alimosho, and Eti-Osa.

Others are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Shomolu, Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos mainland, and Surulere.

Mr Abayomi recently disclosed that the identified cholera strain is highly aggressive and contagious, with significant potential spread and heightened by the rainy season.

Cholera is a highly contagious food and water-borne disease. It spreads through direct transmission by eating or drinking contaminated food or water and indirect transmission due to poor sanitation and lack of handwashing.

Symptoms of cholera include acute, painless, watery diarrhoea of sudden onset, with or without vomiting. It may be associated with nausea, profuse vomiting and fever.

Cholera prevention

NCDC noted in its latest advisory that cholera can be prevented by ensuring access to safe, potable drinking water, proper sanitation and waste disposal, and appropriate hygiene, including handwashing.

It noted that raw fruits and vegetables, food from street vendors, and raw or undercooked seafood should be avoided.

To reduce the risk of cholera, the NCDC advised the public to “ensure that water is boiled and stored in a clean and covered container before drinking, practice good personal hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap under clean running water.

“Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and clean water are not available. Ensure that food is well cooked before consumption. Only consume raw food such as fruits and vegetables, after washing thoroughly with safe water.”

It also advised against open defecation and indiscriminate refuse dumping. It urged residents to ensure proper waste disposal and frequent clearing of sewage.

“If you or anyone you know experiences sudden watery diarrhoea, please do not self-medicate; visit a healthcare facility immediately,” it noted.