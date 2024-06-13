The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday offered free health care services to more than 1,000 residents of Kuje Area Council in the capital city.

It was part of the activities to mark the 25th Democracy Day Anniversary and the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu in office.

The programme, tagged: “Renewed Hope Free Medical Outreach,” according to the organisers was launched to address the alarming rates of maternal and infant mortality, and other major health concerns in the nation’s capital.

Organised by Health Services and Environment Secretariat FCTA, the intervention was supported by Smart Gas- a private firm.

Representing the Minister for State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, the Mandate Secretary, FCTA’s Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, noted that the special healthcare services would not end at the outreach venues, but extended to all the healthcare facilities across the Abuja rural communities.

She said the initiative was informed by President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving health indices nationwide.

Outreach

The services provided during the outreach included free consultations, medications, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, and HIV screening and counselling.

They also provided basic antenatal care, conducted eye tests, minor surgeries, and nutritional education for infants, and distributed 500 gas cylinders.

Medical experts, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, were also available to attend to the patients.

Mrs Fasawe said: “Here today, we have six different departments- antenatal care for pregnant women, general out-patients care, paediatrics, eye and dental care. We also have health insurance that will guarantee that even after today, you will continue to have access to health.

“This government plans to renew hope. We have over 1,000 people here and we have assured them that our doctors and services are very fast.

“It is renewed hope for all. The government of President Tinubu is working to ensure that our health indices improve. It is not acceptable to us anymore for a woman to die because of pregnancy or labour complications.”

Mr Tinubu had in 2023, restated his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s health sector through significant investments and increased funding in the proposed 2024 budget.

The president noted this at the launch of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact in Abuja.

In his remarks, he emphasised that improved healthcare is a cornerstone of his “Renewed Hope” promise to Nigerians.

More comments

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo, described the intervention as laudable. He was represented by his Chief of Staff, Suleiman Sabo.

“We are glad that this important programme is brought to our domain. We are indeed delighted by this administration’s developmental projects,” the chairman said.

The organisers thanked Mr Tinubu for allowing them to embark on the programme to ensure that a safe and healthy environment is put in place for everyone.

The Gomo of Kuje, Haruna Jibrin, also noted that the outreach was the first of its kind in Kuje Area Council, “and we thank God for that.”

