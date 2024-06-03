The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians about the use of snipers for food storage.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement issued on Sunday, emphasised the negative impact associated with dichlorvos (sniper), a chemical mostly used by traders to safeguard food from spoilage.

The statement reads in part: “The misuse of dichlorvos poses significant risks to human health, manifesting in both short-term and long-term consequences.

“The long-term exposure can result in severe health implications, including developmental abnormalities in offspring, memory loss, reduced fertility, and potential carcinogenic effects”.

She said the sale of small volume dichlorvos (100 ml or less) had been banned since 2019, while the sale of large volumes (one litre) was left to certify agrochemicals outlets.

Mrs Adeyeye said NAFDAC underscored the toxicity of dichlorvos to human health while cautioning that its use can have fatal consequences.

Practice illegal

The statement also quoted the Director of Veterinary Medicine and Applied Products (VMAP), Rametu Momodu, as saying that the use of certain chemicals for food preservation is illegal

Ms Momodu said: “using certain chemicals, especially pesticides, to protect grains and prevent beans from having weevils is not an approved practice.

“There are approved pesticides for use as fumigants, which should be used according to the manufacturer’s specifications on the product label.”

She stressed that these products should not be applied directly to food due to their inherent dangers to human health.

Ms Momodu further stated that eating food contaminated with snipers could cause dizziness, vomiting, difficulty breathing, tremors, and convulsions, and in some cases, can lead to coma and death.

She said that once used, the pesticide residues remain on or in the food, causing significant health implications.

She added that washing the food does not stop the chemical effects, noting that the harmful substance would have already simmered into it.

She stressed that the agency cannot recommend washing as a solution, saying doing so gives a false sense of security.

Alternatives, call to action

The NAFDAC DG noted that there are safer means of preserving food items, such as bio-pesticides.

“Food remaining unspoiled for an extended period might indicate pesticide contamination rather than freshness unless stored in the refrigerator,” she stated.

Responding to a viral video of individuals using dangerous chemicals to preserve food items like beans, stockfish, and crayfish, it called on traders and merchants to desist from using illegal chemicals on food meant for human consumption.

Also, Ms Momodu advised consumers to desist from buying from vendors known to be using such chemicals and to report them to the nearest NAFDAC office for appropriate sanctions.

Government’s efforts

Apart from banning the 100 ml size bottle, Mrs Adeyeye, a professor, noted that the agency has implemented initiatives such as stakeholders’ sensitisation meetings on restricting the direct application of dichlorvos.

“Routine monitoring of stakeholders is also conducted to ensure compliance,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye reiterated NAFDAC’s commitment to global best practices, including the phase-out of certain pesticides that have been banned in other countries due to proven toxicity.

She acknowledged the plights of farmers due to bans on various chemicals and emphasised the importance of adherence to safer practices.

About chemical

Dichlorvos, popularly known as sniper, is a chemical used to preserve beans, stockfish, and crayfish.

The product, in small quantities (100ml or less), has been banned since 2019, and its sale in large quantities (one litre) is restricted to certified agrochemical outlets.

The use of snipers has been associated with serious health problems, including cancer, liver damage, and death, and has been shown to have harmful effects on fertility and child development.

